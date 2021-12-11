Lewis Hamilton

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 12 December 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari50not availableno time0
6FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes60not availableno time0
7MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari70not availableno time0
8JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri80not availableno time0
9FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine90not availableno time0
10AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren100not availableno time0
11SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine110not availableno time0
12FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri120not availableno time0
13CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin130not availableno time0
14ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin150not availableno time0
16CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams160not availableno time0
17Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams170not availableno time0
18FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo180not availableno time0
19GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas190not availableno time0
20RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas200not availableno time0
Last updated 11th December 2021 at 14:07
