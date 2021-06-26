Red Bull team

Styrian Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Styrian Grand Prix, 27 June 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes50not availableno time0
6FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri60not availableno time0
7MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari70not availableno time0
8SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine80not availableno time0
9CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin90not availableno time0
10Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams100not availableno time0
11JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari120not availableno time0
13AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren130not availableno time0
14GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin140not availableno time0
15ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams160not availableno time0
17FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine170not availableno time0
18FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo180not availableno time0
19GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas190not availableno time0
20RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas200not availableno time0
Last updated 26th June 2021 at 15:07
