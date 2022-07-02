British Grand Prix - radio & text

Max Verstappen

British Grand Prix

Race

British Grand Prix, 3 July 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari10not availableno time0
2NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull20not availableno time0
3MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren60not availableno time0
7SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine70not availableno time0
8Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes80not availableno time0
9ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo90not availableno time0
10CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams100not availableno time0
11FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri130not availableno time0
14AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren140not availableno time0
15FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine150not availableno time0
16ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams160not availableno time0
17DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas170not availableno time0
18GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin180not availableno time0
19GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas190not availableno time0
20CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin200not availableno time0
Last updated 2nd July 2022 at 16:05
