Dutch Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Dutch Grand Prix, 4 September 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari20not availableno time0
3SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari30not availableno time0
4Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes40not availableno time0
5MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull50not availableno time0
6Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes60not availableno time0
7Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren70not availableno time0
8GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas80not availableno time0
9JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri90not availableno time0
10CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin100not availableno time0
11FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri110not availableno time0
12FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine120not availableno time0
13SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine130not availableno time0
14ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams150not availableno time0
16FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren170not availableno time0
18DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas180not availableno time0
19GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin190not availableno time0
20CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 3rd September 2022 at 15:25
View full results