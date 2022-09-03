Dutch Grand Prix - radio & text
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|1
|Red Bull
|1
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|Ferrari
|2
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|3
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|55
|Ferrari
|3
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|Mercedes
|4
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|5
|Sergio Perez
|11
|Red Bull
|5
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|6
|George Russell
|63
|Mercedes
|6
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|7
|Lando Norris
|4
|McLaren
|7
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|8
|Mick Schumacher
|47
|Haas
|8
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|AlphaTauri
|9
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|10
|Lance Stroll
|18
|Aston Martin
|10
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|AlphaTauri
|11
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Alpine
|12
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|Alpine
|13
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|14
|Guanyu Zhou
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|14
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|15
|Alexander Albon
|23
|Williams
|15
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|16
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|McLaren
|17
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|Haas
|18
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|19
|Sebastian Vettel
|5
|Aston Martin
|19
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|Williams
|20
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|Last updated 3rd September 2022 at 15:25