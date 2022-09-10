Charles Leclerc

Italian Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Italian Grand Prix, 11 September 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren30not availableno time0
4AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren40not availableno time0
5FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri50not availableno time0
6SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine60not availableno time0
7NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull70not availableno time0
8NetherlandsNyck de Vries45Williams80not availableno time0
9ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo90not availableno time0
10CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams100not availableno time0
11GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin110not availableno time0
12CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin120not availableno time0
13MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull130not availableno time0
14FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine140not availableno time0
15FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas160not availableno time0
17GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas170not availableno time0
18SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari180not availableno time0
19Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes190not availableno time0
20JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri200not availableno time0
Last updated 10th September 2022 at 16:06
