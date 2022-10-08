Japanese Grand Prix: Radio & text

Race

Japanese Grand Prix, 9 October 2022

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari20not availableno time0
3SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes60not availableno time0
7SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine70not availableno time0
8Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes80not availableno time0
9GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin90not availableno time0
10Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren100not availableno time0
11AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren110not availableno time0
12FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri130not availableno time0
14ChinaGuanyu Zhou24Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas150not availableno time0
16ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams160not availableno time0
17FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri170not availableno time0
18DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas180not availableno time0
19CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin190not availableno time0
20CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 8th October 2022 at 08:03
