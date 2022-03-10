F1 testing in Bahrain: Mercedes bring upgrade

But the EU said he was "a natural person associated with a leading businessperson [his father] involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine".
Mazepin owed his seat to sponsorship funding from the Russian chemicals business Uralkali, which is part-owned by his father through his company Uralchem.
The EU is attempting to close loopholes in its sanctions against allies of Putin. Those named on the list will be subject to an assets freeze and visa-ban blacklist.
Mazepin Sr's presence at a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin on 24 February was cited as a specific example of his links to the war.
The EU statement said Mazepin, along with 36 other businesspeople, "met with President Vladimir Putin and other members of the Russian government to discuss the impact of the course of action in the wake of Western sanctions".
It added: "The fact that he was invited to attend this meeting shows that he is a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin and that he is supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine."
The move means Nikita Mazepin would not have been able to take part in a significant number of races for Haas this year, even if the team had not terminated his contract.
Nikita Mazepin claimed at a news conference on Wednesday that there was "no legal reason that could enable the team to terminate my contract".
Comeback kid
The big news in the Formula 1 world over the last couple of days has been the return of Kevin Magnussen, who will be driving the Haas this year after the team ended their association with Russian Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry.
As always the floor is yours for all your F1-related chat, thoughts, predictions and jokes.
You know the drill, tweet us using #bbcf1 to get involved.
Leclerc fastest
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was the man at the top, but has just been nudged down by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's time of 1:37.017.
Perez has just bounced his car over the kerb but no harm done, and Lewis Hamilton has had a couple of lock-ups, but that's not affected him too much as he's done the most laps of anyone so far - 14 inside the opening half an hour.
The first day of the final pre-season test had not
even started before there was a buzz around the design of the Mercedes, after
the car emerged with a major upgrade this morning.
All of the teams rolled
their updated cars out for a pre-season photo on the grid and the Mercedes
side-pods are a remarkable piece of engineering - they’re almost non-existent.
Proper innovation, but the main question is how quick will it be?
Lots of
questions surround this test. Will the teams have solved the “bouncing” problem
that afflicted the cars in the first test? Will a sense of the order of
competitiveness emerge. What other innovations will be seen?
Early times
Unlike the three days in Barcelona, we have easy access to the timing screens so these are the early times on the board...
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1:38.803, current tyres - hard, four laps
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.802, hard, 10 laps
Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +5.599, soft, nine laps
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +15.336, soft, three laps
No times yet from Zhou Guanyu (two laps), Sergio Perez (one lap), Esteban Ocon (one lap), Alexander Albon (two laps)
Who's in action today?
We have two sessions today, the first one from 07:00 GMT to 11:00 GMT, then an hour break before the second one of 12:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT.
Some teams split their drivers, others just let one man spend all day on track.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1:38.803, current tyres - hard, four laps
-
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.802, hard, 10 laps
-
Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +5.599, soft, nine laps
-
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +15.336, soft, three laps
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and father Dmitry sanctioned by EU
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Ex-Haas driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry have been added to a list of Russians sanctioned over the invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday the European Union declared chemicals billionaire Dmitry Mazepin "a member of the closest circle of [President] Vladimir Putin".
An EU document accused Mazepin Sr of "supporting or implementing actions which undermine or threaten" Ukraine. His business was providing "substantial revenue" to the Russian government.
Nikita Mazepin said on Wednesday that he did not believe his sacking by the US-based team at the weekend was "fair", adding that he "didn't deserve it".
But the EU said he was "a natural person associated with a leading businessperson [his father] involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine".
Mazepin owed his seat to sponsorship funding from the Russian chemicals business Uralkali, which is part-owned by his father through his company Uralchem.
The EU is attempting to close loopholes in its sanctions against allies of Putin. Those named on the list will be subject to an assets freeze and visa-ban blacklist.
Mazepin Sr's presence at a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin on 24 February was cited as a specific example of his links to the war.
The EU statement said Mazepin, along with 36 other businesspeople, "met with President Vladimir Putin and other members of the Russian government to discuss the impact of the course of action in the wake of Western sanctions".
It added: "The fact that he was invited to attend this meeting shows that he is a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin and that he is supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine."
The move means Nikita Mazepin would not have been able to take part in a significant number of races for Haas this year, even if the team had not terminated his contract.
Nikita Mazepin claimed at a news conference on Wednesday that there was "no legal reason that could enable the team to terminate my contract".
Comeback kid
The big news in the Formula 1 world over the last couple of days has been the return of Kevin Magnussen, who will be driving the Haas this year after the team ended their association with Russian Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry.
Mazepin was sacked on Sunday as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Haas said Magnussen signed a "multi-year contract" and will drive at the pre-season test in Bahrain this week.
The new deal represents a surprise return to F1 for the popular 29-year-old, the son of former F1 driver Jan Magnussen.
Get involved
#bbcf1
As always the floor is yours for all your F1-related chat, thoughts, predictions and jokes.
You know the drill, tweet us using #bbcf1 to get involved.
Leclerc fastest
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was the man at the top, but has just been nudged down by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's time of 1:37.017.
Perez has just bounced his car over the kerb but no harm done, and Lewis Hamilton has had a couple of lock-ups, but that's not affected him too much as he's done the most laps of anyone so far - 14 inside the opening half an hour.
'Redesigned sidepods'
And from another angle...
Looking good
And here is the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in all its glory.
Major upgrade for Mercedes
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Bahrain
The first day of the final pre-season test had not even started before there was a buzz around the design of the Mercedes, after the car emerged with a major upgrade this morning.
All of the teams rolled their updated cars out for a pre-season photo on the grid and the Mercedes side-pods are a remarkable piece of engineering - they’re almost non-existent. Proper innovation, but the main question is how quick will it be?
Lots of questions surround this test. Will the teams have solved the “bouncing” problem that afflicted the cars in the first test? Will a sense of the order of competitiveness emerge. What other innovations will be seen?
Early times
Unlike the three days in Barcelona, we have easy access to the timing screens so these are the early times on the board...
No times yet from Zhou Guanyu (two laps), Sergio Perez (one lap), Esteban Ocon (one lap), Alexander Albon (two laps)
Who's in action today?
We have two sessions today, the first one from 07:00 GMT to 11:00 GMT, then an hour break before the second one of 12:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT.
Some teams split their drivers, others just let one man spend all day on track.
Alfa Romeo: Zhou Guanyu (am), Valtteri Bottas (pm)
Alpha Tauri: Pierre Gasly
Alpine: Esteban Ocon (am), Fernando Alonso (pm)
Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel (am), Lance Stroll (pm)
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (am), Carlos Sainz (pm)
Haas: Pietro Fittipaldi
McLaren: Lando Norris
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (am), George Russell (pm)
Red Bull: Sergio Perez
Williams: Alexander Albon
Daniel Ricciardo was meant to be in the McLaren but is not well, so it's Lando Norris instead.
Cars on track
In the super-technical world of Formula 1, sometimes you need someone standing there with a 'go' sign' and away we go in Bahrain as cars file out of the pits and on to the track.
Post update
Hello and welcome along to day one of three of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain, before the first race of the season next weekend.
Here we go again
It's not long now before the first race of the Formula 1 season.
Before that, we have three days of action in Bahrain in testing as teams look to smooth out any late problems.