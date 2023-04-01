Australian Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Australian Grand Prix, 2 April 2023

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen1Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainGeorge Russell63Mercedes20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes30not availableno time0
4SpainFernando Alonso14Aston Martin40not availableno time0
5SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari50not availableno time0
6CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin60not availableno time0
7MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari70not availableno time0
8ThailandAlexander Albon23Williams80not availableno time0
9FrancePierre Gasly10Alpine90not availableno time0
10GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Haas100not availableno time0
11FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine110not availableno time0
12JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri120not availableno time0
13Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren130not availableno time0
14DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas140not availableno time0
15NetherlandsNyck de Vries21AlphaTauri150not availableno time0
16AustraliaOscar Piastri81McLaren160not availableno time0
17ChinaZhou Guanyu24Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18United StatesLogan Sargeant2Williams180not availableno time0
19FinlandValtteri Bottas77Alfa Romeo190not availableno time0
20MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull200not availableno time0
Last updated 1st April 2023 at 07:14
