Formula 1 testing - day two in Bahrain

An innovative example of how Formula 1 teams look outside the box in the quest for greater performance has come from Haas at this pre-season test. The team have turned up with a much smaller pit-wall set-up, cutting the number of seats from the traditional six or so to three.

Team principal Gunther Steiner said: “When you need efficiency, you look in everything. When you need money to invest in development because we are at the cost cap, where do you put it? Do you have six people out there [on the pit wall]? Or a quarter of a million on car updates? I know what we’re doing.

“The guys came up with that idea and if I need to stay inside [the garage], I have no problem with doing that. I don’t need to be there. With three seats we can cover what we need to cover and rearrange. It’s saving money to put into development because we have the cost cap.”