Formula 1 testing - day two in Bahrain

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +2.113 (12 laps)
Post update
Max Verstappen's hamstrings must be tight after his 157 laps on Thursday, as Sergio Perez is actually taking the Red Bull around the track for this morning session instead. World champion Verstappen can put his feet up until the afternoon shift.
Perez is glowing with flow-vis paint on the left side of the RB19 and is second on the time sheets with a 1:34.952. The Mexican has completed nine laps and is currently testing out the prototype tyres.
Post update
The Haas pit wall looks like a little newspaper kiosk that can serve the rest of the paddock with essentials during a race weekend. If I can find a picture of it I'll pop it in the page.
An innovative example of how Formula 1 teams look outside the box in the quest for greater performance has come from Haas at this pre-season test. The team have turned up with a much smaller pit-wall set-up, cutting the number of seats from the traditional six or so to three.
Team principal Gunther Steiner said: “When you need efficiency, you look in everything. When you need money to invest in development because we are at the cost cap, where do you put it? Do you have six people out there [on the pit wall]? Or a quarter of a million on car updates? I know what we’re doing.
“The guys came up with that idea and if I need to stay inside [the garage], I have no problem with doing that. I don’t need to be there. With three seats we can cover what we need to cover and rearrange. It’s saving money to put into development because we have the cost cap.”
Mercedes have 'solid base' to work from
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said their first day of testing was much improved from last year, when major problems with the car's performance told the team they were in trouble and presaged a difficult campaign.
Wolff said: "It seems to be balanced in the in the right way. We were gathering a lot of data because that was important to correlate, obviously after last year and trying different things.
"We knew that we were in trouble last year because the car was just bouncing around and we really weren't able to drive it correctly. So that is very different.
"I think we have a solid base now to work from and try to optimise the car, which we haven't done yet. It's really just finding out, are there any other any areas that could be real performance hindrance, like like last year with the bouncing? And we have just got to work through the programme."
'Back in'
Last season was difficult to say the least for Lewis Hamilton after years of success in the formidable Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion is taking the morning stint in the black W14 today and is just climbing out of the car after 11 laps around Bahrain.
Hamilton's quickest time during Thursday's afternoon running was a 1:33.508 on the softer C5 tyres, which placed him sixth overall on the leaderboard.
The majority of drivers were happy with their first outing in testing yesterday and took to Twitter to let us know their feelings, which you'll see on this page, as we've got hours and hours to fill.
Yuki Tsunoda has a gigantic aero rake attached to his Alpha Tauri but the team might want to check his medium tyres first, as the front right were already shredded after less than 20 minutes out on track.
Post update
Kevin Magnussen said yesterday he felt relaxed and enjoyed a proper off-season break after his late call up to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin at Haas last season.
The 30-year-old is adjusting to life with new team-mate Nico Hulkenberg this year and is the first man to put in the miles for the team this morning.
He's seven laps in and is sitting at the top of the timing sheets with a 1:33.710 on the medium tyres.
'Good to be back'
The opening day of testing was almost perfect for Max Verstappen and Red Bull as the RB19 did exactly as it was told around the Sakhir circuit.
Team principal Christian Horner describes the car as an "evolution" of last year's RB18, which dominated the 2022 season as Verstappen broke the record for wins on his way to his second title.
Verstappen hasn't ventured out of the garage just yet but we do have some times on the board early doors...
As the 2023 cars take to the track for the first time at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, it should be no surprise that Red Bull have already made quite an impression.
Their new RB19 had not been seen in public until Thursday - the car shown at their launch in New York at the beginning of the month was a show car - and it is suitably eye-catching, with a dramatically large sidepod undercut and sophisticated floor-edge shaping.These features are on nearly all cars and have specific intentions.
The undercut accelerates air along the car to the diffuser exit at the rear, where it meets the underbody airflow. The more efficient the sidepod undercut, and the faster teams can move air along it, the lower the pressure above the diffuser exit and the more it 'pulls' air out from under the car, speeding it up and creating more downforce.The floor edge is aimed at creating vortices - small tornadoes of air - to seal the floor edge and create a virtual 'skirt' to the ground, preventing air from exiting from under the floor between the wheels. The less leakage, the efficient the flow and the more downforce.
Good conditions in Bahrain
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Bahrain
The track goes green amid more good conditions here in Bahrain, where teams have been getting a good spread of temperatures to learn about cooling but more importantly the 2023 tyres.
It reached 30C yesterday during the afternoon - quite a bit hotter than forecast - and then understandably dropped to much cooler temperatures for the running under floodlights.
The first race might be here next weekend but the learning being done on this track is relevant to the whole season, with the night running providing tyre data that could prove helpful at venues such as Jeddah, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and the new addition Las Vegas later in the year.
Day one classification
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen did almost three Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday as he spent all day in the RB19, clocking up 157 laps and the quickest time of the day overall.
Alpha Tauri rookie Nyck de Vries experienced plenty of running in his new machinery by banking 85 laps, while Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, after a few floor issues, finished second fastest behind Verstappen.
Live Reporting
Lorraine McKenna
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Formula 1 TwitterCopyright: Formula 1 Twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Top five times
1. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 1:33.712 (11 laps)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.041 (nine laps)
3. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1.617 (14 laps)
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.837 (10 laps)
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +2.113 (12 laps)
Post update
Max Verstappen's hamstrings must be tight after his 157 laps on Thursday, as Sergio Perez is actually taking the Red Bull around the track for this morning session instead. World champion Verstappen can put his feet up until the afternoon shift.
Perez is glowing with flow-vis paint on the left side of the RB19 and is second on the time sheets with a 1:34.952. The Mexican has completed nine laps and is currently testing out the prototype tyres.
Post update
The Haas pit wall looks like a little newspaper kiosk that can serve the rest of the paddock with essentials during a race weekend. If I can find a picture of it I'll pop it in the page.
Smaller pit wall for Haas
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
An innovative example of how Formula 1 teams look outside the box in the quest for greater performance has come from Haas at this pre-season test. The team have turned up with a much smaller pit-wall set-up, cutting the number of seats from the traditional six or so to three.
Team principal Gunther Steiner said: “When you need efficiency, you look in everything. When you need money to invest in development because we are at the cost cap, where do you put it? Do you have six people out there [on the pit wall]? Or a quarter of a million on car updates? I know what we’re doing.
“The guys came up with that idea and if I need to stay inside [the garage], I have no problem with doing that. I don’t need to be there. With three seats we can cover what we need to cover and rearrange. It’s saving money to put into development because we have the cost cap.”
Mercedes have 'solid base' to work from
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said their first day of testing was much improved from last year, when major problems with the car's performance told the team they were in trouble and presaged a difficult campaign.
Wolff said: "It seems to be balanced in the in the right way. We were gathering a lot of data because that was important to correlate, obviously after last year and trying different things.
"We knew that we were in trouble last year because the car was just bouncing around and we really weren't able to drive it correctly. So that is very different.
"I think we have a solid base now to work from and try to optimise the car, which we haven't done yet. It's really just finding out, are there any other any areas that could be real performance hindrance, like like last year with the bouncing? And we have just got to work through the programme."
'Back in'
Last season was difficult to say the least for Lewis Hamilton after years of success in the formidable Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion is taking the morning stint in the black W14 today and is just climbing out of the car after 11 laps around Bahrain.
Hamilton's quickest time during Thursday's afternoon running was a 1:33.508 on the softer C5 tyres, which placed him sixth overall on the leaderboard.
Post update
The majority of drivers were happy with their first outing in testing yesterday and took to Twitter to let us know their feelings, which you'll see on this page, as we've got hours and hours to fill.
Yuki Tsunoda has a gigantic aero rake attached to his Alpha Tauri but the team might want to check his medium tyres first, as the front right were already shredded after less than 20 minutes out on track.
Post update
Kevin Magnussen said yesterday he felt relaxed and enjoyed a proper off-season break after his late call up to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin at Haas last season.
The 30-year-old is adjusting to life with new team-mate Nico Hulkenberg this year and is the first man to put in the miles for the team this morning.
He's seven laps in and is sitting at the top of the timing sheets with a 1:33.710 on the medium tyres.
'Good to be back'
The opening day of testing was almost perfect for Max Verstappen and Red Bull as the RB19 did exactly as it was told around the Sakhir circuit.
Team principal Christian Horner describes the car as an "evolution" of last year's RB18, which dominated the 2022 season as Verstappen broke the record for wins on his way to his second title.
Verstappen hasn't ventured out of the garage just yet but we do have some times on the board early doors...
Red Bull have made an impression
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
As the 2023 cars take to the track for the first time at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, it should be no surprise that Red Bull have already made quite an impression.
Their new RB19 had not been seen in public until Thursday - the car shown at their launch in New York at the beginning of the month was a show car - and it is suitably eye-catching, with a dramatically large sidepod undercut and sophisticated floor-edge shaping.These features are on nearly all cars and have specific intentions.
The undercut accelerates air along the car to the diffuser exit at the rear, where it meets the underbody airflow. The more efficient the sidepod undercut, and the faster teams can move air along it, the lower the pressure above the diffuser exit and the more it 'pulls' air out from under the car, speeding it up and creating more downforce.The floor edge is aimed at creating vortices - small tornadoes of air - to seal the floor edge and create a virtual 'skirt' to the ground, preventing air from exiting from under the floor between the wheels. The less leakage, the efficient the flow and the more downforce.
Good conditions in Bahrain
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Bahrain
The track goes green amid more good conditions here in Bahrain, where teams have been getting a good spread of temperatures to learn about cooling but more importantly the 2023 tyres.
It reached 30C yesterday during the afternoon - quite a bit hotter than forecast - and then understandably dropped to much cooler temperatures for the running under floodlights.
The first race might be here next weekend but the learning being done on this track is relevant to the whole season, with the night running providing tyre data that could prove helpful at venues such as Jeddah, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and the new addition Las Vegas later in the year.
Day one classification
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen did almost three Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday as he spent all day in the RB19, clocking up 157 laps and the quickest time of the day overall.
Alpha Tauri rookie Nyck de Vries experienced plenty of running in his new machinery by banking 85 laps, while Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, after a few floor issues, finished second fastest behind Verstappen.
Friday line-up
With Lance Stroll out of pre-season testing after a cycling accident, Aston Martin didn't release their driver information for Friday and Saturday.
But I can tell you Fernando Alonso is out on track right now and is taking the AMR23 out for a spin for the full duration of today's two sessions.
Max Verstappen is back in the Red Bull following his massive stint in the car on Thursday, but the Dutchman will hand over the keys to team-mate Sergio Perez this afternoon and Saturday.
Hello
Good morning, folks. Welcome back if you were with us yesterday, big hello if this is your first day following 2023 testing.
Thursday was free of stress for most teams as the lap counter ticked up and valuable data collected without fuss.
Testing runs until 16:30 GMT, so make sure you have plenty of refreshments on hand over the next few hours.
Round two
Ding ding. Green light.
Shall we pop a race helmet on, lower ourselves into the car and go pre-season testing again?
Strap yourselves in for another full day of going round and round the Bahrain International Circuit.