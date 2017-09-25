Invictus Games - Sinnott wins gold for fallen colleague

UK Armed Forces sprinter Luke Sinnott won 200m gold after promising to give the medal to the family of his former Royal Engineer colleague David Barnsdale.
World Para-athletics long jumper Sinnott lost both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010 after the death of Barnsdale.
He also collected a second gold in the 400m and a silver medal in the 100m.
"I won that race for David who we lost in Afghanistan. I'm very close to his family and the medal is going to them," he said on BBC One.
"Not a day goes by I don't think about him. I did a quick prayer to Dave and then went for it."
UK's Scott Meenagh collected silver in the IT2 1500m to add to the 14 medals the nation won yesterday in the athletics stadium.
Back tomorrow
There's plenty more where that came from.
Join us again tomorrow from 18:30 BST - for a 19:00 BST programme, when we'll have tennis finals and powerlifting medals, as well as a bit of cycling.
'My girls give me inspiration'
Jamie Weller, who won bronze in the 100m and 400m yesterday, has been speaking about the effect of having his daughters watch him.
The veteran Royal Navy Aircraft Engineer is visually impaired with complete loss of central vision that extends into his peripheral fields and leaves a large central blind spot in both eyes.
"What gave me inspiration was these two little girls," he says.
He moves on to cycling next.
The athletics continues and UK's Scott Meenagh has collected silver in the IT2 1500m.
'The event has a ripple effect' - Prince Harry
Prince Harry talking about his ambitons for the Invictus Games: "It is not necessarily about growth, as long as it achieves its goal and finds the hard to reach people. I want the people stuck inside, stuck on the couch, to come to the event.
"It takes bravery. The effect is not just on the individual but the family and the friends. It has a ripple effect."
Get Involved - your messages
Marian Preston:
So inspiring to watch #bbcinvictus Their determination is incredible & to come back stronger. Even got the odd tear in my eye. #NoExcuses
Dr Kate Cushing: What great achievements & attitude to life- the GB guys who competed in & won medals in shot put
Jason:
These brave people are truly inspiring. Well done to each and every one of you.
More UK success
It wasn't all about Luke Sinnott for the UK on the track today - there are plenty of stars to share the spotlight with.
James McGill was among the medals - with silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m.
James served as a guardsman in the Army and has a musculoskeletal injury and nerve damage.
Jen Warren added 1500m silver to her three medals from yesterday,
Prince Harry takes in the tennis
Just outside the studio on Nathan Phillips Square, the wheelchair tennis has been going on.
The gold medal match is later tonight - and you can watch the highlights on tomorrow's programme.
Prince Harry has been watching in the stands, alongside girlfriend and actor Meghan Markle, which would have no doubt sent the photographers into a frenzy.
There was even some hand-holding...
'These stories changed my life' - Prince Harry
Prince Harry speaking on BBC One: "It is an amazing team to be proud of, so many stories, so much inspiration. It is a joy for me to meet so many of these people.
"We wanted to try to achieve an event where as many people as possible could feel welcome. I have heard so many people tell me stories of their friends and family hearing about Invictus and pushing them to get involved.
"These stories have changed my life. These individuals that have served learned teamwork and discipline, skills lacking around the world. These people should be looked up to."
'My little girl saved my life'
Prince Harry is with us on BBC One alongside athlete Michelle Turner, who has a heart condition that can cause her to collapse unnanounced.
She never thought she would be able to compete in sport - but she's doing rowing, powerlifting and swimming in Toronto.
"My little girl saved my life by dialing 999 and I want her to make her as proud of me as I am of her," she says.
Broad shoulders
Before we meet Prince Harry - we're meeting Bernie Broad.
He's the team captain of the UK Armed Forces team.
After losing both his legs below the knee to an explosion in Helmand Province in 2009, Bernie not only struggled with his life-changing injuries, but also with being stripped of his identity as a soldier.
"Good friends in the military, you would envy them and that envy would become hate," he said of his years following the injury.
"Taking my own life was an agenda. I knew how I was going to do it and why I was going to do it. I wrote out a list of why it made sense to do it.
"To have that proud feeling at Invictus in front of family, friends and military - my heart will be pumping with pride and inspiration that I haven't felt for a long time," he said.
You'll have spotted Lance Corporal JJ Chalmers presenting from the studio in Toronto - he was left fighting for his life after he was blown up by an explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011.
Two of his Royal Marine colleagues were killed and he was left with grievous injuries to his arms, stomach, legs and face. JJ speaks to four people who were caught up in IED explosions in Helmand Province six years ago.
He presented a 5 live show before heading out to Canada, focusing on how sport has helped people with recovery.
Listen to it above or by going here - you can even download it as a podcast.
Fancy a go at athletics?
If you've been inspired by Luke Sinnott - or any other part of the athletics action - why not try athletics yourself?
You can see more about Bernie's journey - and the stories of three other UK athletes - in our documentary
Helmand and back
BBC Radio 5 live
Fancy a go at athletics?
If you've been inspired by Luke Sinnott - or any other part of the athletics action - why not try athletics yourself?
You can find out how to get involved through the Get Inspired guide.
William RD Hall: I will never cease to be both amazed and inspired by all participants in @WeAreInvictus
Becky: Such incredible and moving stories on here! Thank you to everyone who have served our country 💜
Danielle malaure: Can't remember the last time I watched anything that made me more emotional or patriotic.
'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian
Each day we will meet an Invictus athlete and let them tell their story in their own words.
Here's Ian Young, who had post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing the death o fa police officer in Northern Ireland.
Get Involved - your messages
#bbcinvictus
Luke Sinnott donating his gold medal to fallen comrade David Barnsdale has pulled at your heart strings.
Francesca: Omg Luke Sinnott
Guy Harrington: Take a bow, Luke Sinnott. Fantastic achievement winning silver and gold.
Alex Elwell: Watching #bbcinvictus Luke Sinnott what a hero
Rachel Bridge: Cheering on @sinnotluke even if his dedication did make me cry #BBCInvictus #InvictusGames #IAM
