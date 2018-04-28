FA People's Cup

Relive day one of FA People's Cup finals

Summary

  1. Finals taking place at St George's Park
  2. 18 different categories over weekend
  3. Poppy's Players are Female Futsal champions
  4. Aston Villa are Female Disability champions
  5. Finesse Academy are U14 Boys champions
  6. Maidstone United Raiders are Disability Youth champions
  7. Stevenage Girls are U14 Girls champions
  8. Ladsh FC are Male Futsal champions
  9. Filthy Fellas are Higher Education Male champions
  10. Options Management are Male Veteran champions
  11. Fleetwood Town Flyers are Walking Football champions
  12. Lboro Rangers are Higher Education Female champions

Live Reporting

By Alan Beck, Kal Sajad and Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

And that's it for today's action and we're off for a post-match ice bath.

It's been an eventful first day and fabulous first visit for most of the teams to St George's Park.

We've seen 10 of them crowned FA People's Cup champions - and we've got eight more titles to be contested tomorrow - follow that here.

You'll be able to catch up with any of the action from today's finals by clicking on the 'Categories finals pitch - part one/two' links above.

FA People's Cup: Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC

And here was the winning goal which proved the difference.

FA People's Cup: Filthy Fellas go 1-0 up against Provincial

FULL-TIME

Filthy Fellas 1-0 Provincial FC

And there it is! Filthy Fellas have defended their Higher Education Male trophy!

It will be another trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final for the fellas.

Commiserations to Provincial FC who gave it their all.

GOAL

Filthy Fellas 1-0 Provincial FC

Filthy Fellas are one step closer to winning the FA People's Cup for a second consecutive year as they take the lead with a decent strike.

They have been the better side as this match has gone on and deserve their lead

Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC

Filthy Fellas, looking to win back-to-back trophies, are starting to take control and nearly break the deadlock with a long-range strike which is tipped round the post by the Provincial FC 'keeper.

What it's all about

Kieran Spencer

kieranspencerrr

Incredible day today at The @FA People’s Cup Finals. Great to see so many people involved! #FAPeoplesCup

(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)

Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC

Provincial FC perhaps the slightly better team so far, although they nearly gift Filthy Fellas a chance - a lapse in concentration at the back but the shot was dragged wide.

'Danger, danger!'

Here's the winning (and only) goal from the Higher Education Females final...

FA People's Cup: Lboro win 1-0 up against A Team

Whoever was shouting 'danger, danger' from the sidelines was not wrong!

Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC

There is some real quality in these two teams. High intensity play and accurate passing. They are pretty much cancelling each other out, no shots on target.

FA People's Cup Higher Education Males category final
BBC Sport

KICK-OFF

Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC

Pre-match warm-ups done, captains have shaken hands. Game on.

So on to the final game of the day, and it's the Higher Education Male final as Filthy Fellas, who won last year, defend their title against Provincial FC.

The winning moment ...

We had penalty shootout drama earlier between Fleetwood Town Flyers and Beccles Town FC in the Walking Football category.

FA People's Cup: Fleetwood Town Flyers beat Beccles Town 5-4 on penalties

FULL-TIME

Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team

And that's how it finishes - Lboro Rangers are the Higher Education Female Champions.

Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team

A Team have one last chance - with a fine low left-foot effort from their number four - but the Lboro Rangers goalkeeper tips it away.

GOAL

Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team

Finally, after all their dominance, Lboro Rangers manage to find the finish they needed. A Lboro player pounces on a poor ball out and sends a fine long-range right-footed effort past the A Team goalkeeper, who has done everything right up to that point.

Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team

It's still largely Lboro Rangers in control - and their striker has another chance only for the A Team goalkeeper to close down the angles well.

Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team

Lboro Rangers dominating - with another long-range effort punch away by the A Team 'keeper. At the other end the A Team striker fails to capitalize on a lapse in the Lboro defence - and knows it.

Halfway through now we make it.

FA People's Cup HE Females category final
BBC Sport

Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team

Not too much early on in this one. Lboro Rangers have the first effort on goal - but it's straight at the 'keeper.

KICK-OFF

Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team

And we're underway in the final of the Higher Education Female category.

FA People's Cup finals
BBC Sport

And here's the reason why one of the Fleetwood Town Flyers players got into Walking Football...

"The reason I got into football was because I've got my grandson living with me and I wanted to sharpen up my game… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

The FA

FA

"The reason I got into football was because I've got my grandson living with me and I wanted to sharpen up my game… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Fleetwood Town win

Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC (Fleetwood win 5-4 on pens)

Fleetwood Town Flyers are the FA People's Cup Walking Football winners for 2018.

They beat Beccles Town FC 5-4 on penalties and will be heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final

Tom Gayle

BBC Get Inspired at St George's Park

Beccles win the toss and opt to go first...

Beccles at FA People's Cup finals
BBC Sport

FULL-TIME

Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC

Hardly any chances worth noting. So, to penalties we go.

That's the spirit!

#FAPeoplesCup

View more on twitter

Villa do it again

As we await for some goals, here is a winning moment from earlier as Aston Villa Girls won the Female Disability category for the second consecutive year with a 6-0 win over Bradford City.

FA People's Cup: Aston Villa win disability finals

Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC

We saw the last game go to penalties, will we have the same again? Neither team looks like scoring right now, with both playing with caution.

Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC

A quiet start, this game hasn't really sparked off yet with both teams being penalised for running instead of walking.

Peaceful for paramedics (touch wood)

Paramedics have been keeping a close eye on proceedings at St George's Park.

It's been an easy day for them so far - thankfully.

Paramedics at FA People's Cup finals
BBC

KICK-OFF

It's the Walking Football final now as Fleetwood Town Flyers take on Beccles Town FC. There was a slight delay after we had a pitch invader in the form of a little toddler.

FA People's Cup pitch invader
BBC Sport

Options Management win it

Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets (Options Management win 2-0 on penalties)

Options Management players celebrate winning FA People's Cup Male Veterans category
BBC

In the end the boys in blue kept their cool and slotted both their spot-kicks while the impressive reds were thwarted by some great goalkeeping.

Good game that!

Showboating ...

We called it 'obscene skills' but we'll let you judge for yourself.

FA People's Cup: Great save by MDU Vets

PENALTY SHOOT-OUT

Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets

It's finished one apiece so it's MORE pens.

They're all shaking hands at least.

He's back!

Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets

Possibly the shortest sin-bin ever.

Sin-binned!

Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets

It's all going off here!

The ref has sin-binned an Options player - the show-boater - for some pushing and shoving.

Still the Blues nearly score again.

Ridiculous show-boating

Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets

An Options player has just whipped out about 678 step-overs.

Well, plenty anyway.

Some obscene skills and he almost bagged an assist. Alas his team-mate shot wide.

GOAL Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets

Now then!

Options take advantage of some slack marking to equalise.

This is a VERY feisty game. A lot of shirt pulling and arguing.

Risk-taking and rowdiness

Options Management 0-1 MDU Vets

Considering this is a final there's some risk-taking on the ball from both teams.

It's a bit tasty too. Few big challenges going in.

The winning moment

Here are the goals and the winning moment as defending champions Filthy Fellas booked their place in the final of the HE Male final with a 3-0 win over Maths & Stats.

FA People's Cup: Filthy Fellas win 3-0 against Maths & Stats

GOAL Options Management 0-1 MDU Vets

Wow!

That didn't take long. Scintillating start! Almost from the kick-off MDU finished off a lovely quick-passing move.

KICK-OFF

Options Management 0-0 MDU Vets

Here we go - it's off in the Male Veterans final.

Options Management are in a blue strip, MDU in red.

