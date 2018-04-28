Relive day one of FA People's Cup finals
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Finals taking place at St George's Park
- 18 different categories over weekend
- Poppy's Players are Female Futsal champions
- Aston Villa are Female Disability champions
- Finesse Academy are U14 Boys champions
- Maidstone United Raiders are Disability Youth champions
- Stevenage Girls are U14 Girls champions
- Ladsh FC are Male Futsal champions
- Filthy Fellas are Higher Education Male champions
- Options Management are Male Veteran champions
- Fleetwood Town Flyers are Walking Football champions
- Lboro Rangers are Higher Education Female champions
Live Reporting
By Alan Beck, Kal Sajad and Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
And that's it for today's action and we're off for a post-match ice bath.
It's been an eventful first day and fabulous first visit for most of the teams to St George's Park.
We've seen 10 of them crowned FA People's Cup champions - and we've got eight more titles to be contested tomorrow - follow that here.
You'll be able to catch up with any of the action from today's finals by clicking on the 'Categories finals pitch - part one/two' links above.
Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC
And here was the winning goal which proved the difference.
FULL-TIME
Filthy Fellas 1-0 Provincial FC
And there it is! Filthy Fellas have defended their Higher Education Male trophy!
It will be another trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final for the fellas.
Commiserations to Provincial FC who gave it their all.
GOAL
Filthy Fellas 1-0 Provincial FC
Filthy Fellas are one step closer to winning the FA People's Cup for a second consecutive year as they take the lead with a decent strike.
They have been the better side as this match has gone on and deserve their lead
Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC
Filthy Fellas, looking to win back-to-back trophies, are starting to take control and nearly break the deadlock with a long-range strike which is tipped round the post by the Provincial FC 'keeper.
What it's all about
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC
Provincial FC perhaps the slightly better team so far, although they nearly gift Filthy Fellas a chance - a lapse in concentration at the back but the shot was dragged wide.
'Danger, danger!'
Here's the winning (and only) goal from the Higher Education Females final...
Whoever was shouting 'danger, danger' from the sidelines was not wrong!
Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC
There is some real quality in these two teams. High intensity play and accurate passing. They are pretty much cancelling each other out, no shots on target.
KICK-OFF
Filthy Fellas 0-0 Provincial FC
Pre-match warm-ups done, captains have shaken hands. Game on.
So on to the final game of the day, and it's the Higher Education Male final as Filthy Fellas, who won last year, defend their title against Provincial FC.
The winning moment ...
We had penalty shootout drama earlier between Fleetwood Town Flyers and Beccles Town FC in the Walking Football category.
FULL-TIME
Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team
And that's how it finishes - Lboro Rangers are the Higher Education Female Champions.
Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team
A Team have one last chance - with a fine low left-foot effort from their number four - but the Lboro Rangers goalkeeper tips it away.
GOAL
Lboro Rangers 1-0 A Team
Finally, after all their dominance, Lboro Rangers manage to find the finish they needed. A Lboro player pounces on a poor ball out and sends a fine long-range right-footed effort past the A Team goalkeeper, who has done everything right up to that point.
Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team
It's still largely Lboro Rangers in control - and their striker has another chance only for the A Team goalkeeper to close down the angles well.
Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team
Lboro Rangers dominating - with another long-range effort punch away by the A Team 'keeper. At the other end the A Team striker fails to capitalize on a lapse in the Lboro defence - and knows it.
Halfway through now we make it.
Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team
Not too much early on in this one. Lboro Rangers have the first effort on goal - but it's straight at the 'keeper.
KICK-OFF
Lboro Rangers 0-0 A Team
And we're underway in the final of the Higher Education Female category.
And here's the reason why one of the Fleetwood Town Flyers players got into Walking Football...
Fleetwood Town win
Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC (Fleetwood win 5-4 on pens)
Fleetwood Town Flyers are the FA People's Cup Walking Football winners for 2018.
They beat Beccles Town FC 5-4 on penalties and will be heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final
Tom Gayle
BBC Get Inspired at St George's Park
Beccles win the toss and opt to go first...
FULL-TIME
Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC
Hardly any chances worth noting. So, to penalties we go.
That's the spirit!
#FAPeoplesCup
Villa do it again
As we await for some goals, here is a winning moment from earlier as Aston Villa Girls won the Female Disability category for the second consecutive year with a 6-0 win over Bradford City.
Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC
We saw the last game go to penalties, will we have the same again? Neither team looks like scoring right now, with both playing with caution.
Fleetwood Town Flyers 0-0 Beccles Town FC
A quiet start, this game hasn't really sparked off yet with both teams being penalised for running instead of walking.
Peaceful for paramedics (touch wood)
Paramedics have been keeping a close eye on proceedings at St George's Park.
It's been an easy day for them so far - thankfully.
KICK-OFF
It's the Walking Football final now as Fleetwood Town Flyers take on Beccles Town FC. There was a slight delay after we had a pitch invader in the form of a little toddler.
Options Management win it
Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets (Options Management win 2-0 on penalties)
In the end the boys in blue kept their cool and slotted both their spot-kicks while the impressive reds were thwarted by some great goalkeeping.
Good game that!
Showboating ...
We called it 'obscene skills' but we'll let you judge for yourself.
PENALTY SHOOT-OUT
Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets
It's finished one apiece so it's MORE pens.
They're all shaking hands at least.
He's back!
Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets
Possibly the shortest sin-bin ever.
Sin-binned!
Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets
It's all going off here!
The ref has sin-binned an Options player - the show-boater - for some pushing and shoving.
Still the Blues nearly score again.
Ridiculous show-boating
Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets
An Options player has just whipped out about 678 step-overs.
Well, plenty anyway.
Some obscene skills and he almost bagged an assist. Alas his team-mate shot wide.
GOAL Options Management 1-1 MDU Vets
Now then!
Options take advantage of some slack marking to equalise.
This is a VERY feisty game. A lot of shirt pulling and arguing.
Risk-taking and rowdiness
Options Management 0-1 MDU Vets
Considering this is a final there's some risk-taking on the ball from both teams.
It's a bit tasty too. Few big challenges going in.
The winning moment
Here are the goals and the winning moment as defending champions Filthy Fellas booked their place in the final of the HE Male final with a 3-0 win over Maths & Stats.
GOAL Options Management 0-1 MDU Vets
Wow!
That didn't take long. Scintillating start! Almost from the kick-off MDU finished off a lovely quick-passing move.
KICK-OFF
Options Management 0-0 MDU Vets
Here we go - it's off in the Male Veterans final.
Options Management are in a blue strip, MDU in red.