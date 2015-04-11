The Masters 2015 - Day three

Masters leader Jordan Spieth, speaking to the BBC: "If you'd told me I was going to make seven birdies today, on Saturday, when it's meant to be harder, I'd have called you crazy. With a lead you want to limit the mistakes which I didn't do so well but I grinded it out.

"I looked at the scoreboard very little today, not really until the end. I'll take the same attitude tomorrow. I'm not going to think about being in the lead. I've got two major champions behind me and it's not going to be easy but I'm in a position I'm happy with."