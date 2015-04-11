The Masters 2015 - Day three

Night! See you all tomorrow, I believe it's Aimee Lewis kicking us off.
Hi, I'm still here. Should Spieth win tomorrow, he will win Texas a 13th Green Jacket. The last was Ben Crenshaw in 1995. I don't know who the others were. Sorry.
No scoreboard watching for Spieth
Masters leader Jordan Spieth, speaking to the BBC: "If you'd told me I was going to make seven birdies today, on Saturday, when it's meant to be harder, I'd have called you crazy. With a lead you want to limit the mistakes which I didn't do so well but I grinded it out.
"I looked at the scoreboard very little today, not really until the end. I'll take the same attitude tomorrow. I'm not going to think about being in the lead. I've got two major champions behind me and it's not going to be easy but I'm in a position I'm happy with."
Nothing to see here...
Sergio Garcia told us he and Tiger Woods would get along when they were paired yesterday. Our reporter John Murray said they barely interacted on the fairways but Sergio feels no beef...
Spieth won't blow up like me - McIlroy
World number one Rory McIlroy, speaking after it was noted he was the same age (21) as Spieth when he blew a four-shot lead going into the final round in 2011: "He's already experienced it once. I think he'll have learned from that and will definitely do better than I did."
I don't think we'll be hanging about for too much longer. Praise be for Jordan Spieth's double-bogey at 17, and I mean that in the nicest possible way...
Robert Lusetich
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"Justin Rose, not taking anything away from what a great player he is, doesn't have the intimidation factor Phil Mickelson has. Psychologically, and dynamically, it's a little bit easier for Spieth to play with Rose than with Mickelson."
Poulter the accurate man in field
Ian Poulter took to Twitter (again) earlier to tell us he "left a few out there" despite shooting 67.
The Englishman stands proudly at the top of the pile for finding greens in regulation today, hitting 17 from 18.
Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia come in second - hitting 15 of 18.
Long power players
The strong man of the day is Jason Day.
His whopping 334 yard drive cannot be beaten but on average, Dustin Johnson is still the long hitter of this Masters with big blows averaging 321.67 yards over three days.
Five is the magic number
Where can Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and their fellow Spieth-chasing buddies bring the lead down tomorrow? The par fives.
Statistically, they are the four easiest holes on the course, all four of them are averaging less than five blows. Dustin Johnson eagled three of them on Friday and made birdie at the other.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Kerry Thomas: Fabulous round, Justin Rose. Sleep well. We're all rooting for you.
Tom Maher: I'm sure Rory could give Spieth some useful advice on keeping a four-shot Masters lead.
Ouch. Rory McIlroy famously let a four-shot 54-hole Masters lead slip in 2011 before going on to win the US Open two months later for his first major.
Phil Mickelson, speaking to BBC Sport: "I had a lot of fun, this is the best scenario you can ask for as a professional golfer - you dream of playing late in the afternoon at Augusta and having an opportunity to win. If I can play a good front nine tomorrow, and that is my goal, I can hopefully be in contention on the back nine."
"Jordan Spieth came through a stiff test with stunning colours. When he has been in a sticky spot he has managed to come out of it really well.
"His mental strength is amazing. He takes one stroke at a time and takes the good and the bad. It is about being patient, not taking any risks and he does that."
Justin Rose, speaking to BBC Sport: "The back nine was a lot of fun. The putt at seven really got things going. To finish like I did gives me a lot of momentum going into tomorrow.
"Jordan is playing flawless golf right now. It is a big lead but Augusta has a habit of throwing things up on the back nine so the key is to stay in contention going on to the back nine."
Third round leaderboard
Spieth leads by four
-16 Spieth (US)
-12 Rose (Eng)
-11 Mickelson (US)
-10 Hoffman (US)
-6 McIlroy (NI), Woods (US), Streelman (US), Na (US), D. Johnson (US)
Selected others: -4 Poulter (Eng); -3 Garcia (Spa); -1 Scott (Aus), B. Watson (US)
Putter Rose moves close
Justin Rose has moved beautifully up the leaderboard today and his putting had much to do with the progression.
He was dead-eye, averaging just 1.44 strokes on the green - including one three putt. In the entire field, only Hunter Mahan was as good, also taking 1.44 blows on the dance floor.
AP
Thank the golfing gods for those two charges by Mickelson and Rose, but for them it might have been a procession for Spieth tomorrow - and not great viewing. Ian Poulter of England matched their five-under 67s, which was the lowest score of the day.
Jordan Spieth is conquering...
Getty Images
His new mark of -16 means Floyd's effort in 1976 and Woods' in 1997 are consigned to the 'former record' bin.
Spieth leads by four
... Spieth starts it a touch left of the hole and it obeys his command, ducking right and in - in it goes for a round of 70, -16 and a four-shot lead over Justin Rose in second. Hoffman follows him in for birdie and a 71, he's six back.
"That was excellent - a nerveless shot, absolutely perfect."
... that's a tremendous effort, brought the ball down on the fringe and scurried his ball to within nine or 10 feet...
Post update
Spieth has left himself a beast of a shot, over the collar of a bunker - he's going to have to go high and mighty and see if it sticks...
Post update
Spieth has blinked again - a big cry of 'FORE RIGHT!' and his ball flies head-high into the patrons. Wild. Hoffman parachutes in to within a few feet of the pin.
Spieth or Rose for the title?
20 of the last 24 Masters champions have come from the final pairing, so with Justin Rose edging to 12 under par with a birdie at the last and Jordan Spieth 16 under through 17, you'd bet on either the young American clinching a first major or Rose adding a second to his 2013 US Open victory.
Dustin misses with his par attempt, falls back to six under after a disappointing 73. That was some putt from Rose, slicker than cat sick across linoleum.
Rose four behind Spieth
AFP
Rose for birdie at the last, slippery... NAILED IT! What a putt that was, the Englishman is in with a 67, including five birdies in the last six holes, and is outright second and four off the lead.
That double from Spieth has made the weekend that much more interesting. All of a sudden, the aches in Mickelson's limbs will be miraculously easing - that's what hope feels like. Spieth safely away at 18, as is Hoffman.
Spieth double-bogey at 17
Spieth's par putt comes up well short, he's got a fair few feet left for bogey. Rose takes an age over his second shot at 18 and that's a fine result, although it's a snakey one coming down the hill. Another shot gone for Hoffman at 17, he drops back to -9, where he started the day. Spieth makes a double...
For sale - Lion's items
John Daly has spent the week selling his products on a table outside Augusta National.
"The 1995 Open champion is standing with his fiancée, Anna, in the car park of a Hooters, the chain of raucous bars staffed by scantily clad waitresses," writes Oliver Holt in the Daily Mail.
"Now he does not drink. His focus is more on the three trestle tables loaded with John Daly merchandise. He has not played the US Masters since 2006 but he has been coming to Augusta for more than a decade to make money selling his products. He still does a brisk trade.
"His 45ft motor home is parked next to the stall. It's his pride and joy. Daly and Anna sleep in it during Masters week. Daly often sleeps in it when it is parked outside his homes in Clearwater, Florida, and Arkansas. It has Florida plates that read 'Lion 95'."
"He was thinking too much about that one. There was enough room to pitch that and that is where he shows his youthfulness, a slight agitation that comes too quickly."
Casey couldn't get much going to day and he's bogeyed the last for a 74 and -5 overall. Spieth has duffed his chip at 17, he'll be dropping a shot here. Glimmers of hope for the chasing pack...
Mickelson cards 67, seven off the lead in joint second
Reuters
Rose makes par at 17, stays 11 under. Here's Spieth from behind a couple of trees - and with a very laid-back camera standing no more than 15 yards straight in front of him - and he manages to scoop it up there, 20 yards short of the green. Mickelson with eight feet left for birdie at 18... misses by a whisker, cards 67 for 11 under and seven off the current lead.
American golf writer Dave Shedloski on Twitter: Four players now at -10 or better. Most players to finish double digit under par since 1975 Masters was six in 2011.
Post update
That's rotten luck for Dustin on 17, his chip ricocheting off the stick and off the green in another direction. Mind you, it was going miles by. Rose's chip just comes up short, he should knock that in for par.
... I think it's definitely safe to start saying Spieth is playing Tiger-esque, he's just pulled his tee shot at 17 into the trees...
More Spieth praise...
Billy Horschel, who missed the cut, tweets: "Pretty damn impressive what Jordan is doing. Had a front row seat the first 2 days."
Spieth birdies 16, leads by seven
Reuters
Spieth has nailed another one at 16 to open up a seven-shot lead, this really is Tiger-esque now, I think it's safe to start saying it...
Mickelson drops back
AP
Mickelson for par at 17 and he hasn't hit it, he drops back to -11 and six off the lead. Casey makes his par, he stays six under. Here's Rose into the 17th and his ball creeps off the front of the green and disappears out of sight, like a cat burglar retreating from a spotlit roof.
Tough day for Ernie, he's three over after 17 and two under for the week. Spieth at 16, and that's another doozy, stiffed it to within 10 feet. Hoffman nearly sticks his in, he should bounce straight back after that bogey at 15.
Spieth leads by six
Hoffman bogeys 15, drops back to -10. Spieth taps in for birdie, is 17 under again...
Post update
Dustin up the slope at 16 and that's pretty well paced, he's got a tap-in for par. Mickelson with 174 yards left at 17... he's left himself a horror of a putt and might even have to get a wedge out to cut off the corner.
Post update
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"The peloton has got some more fuel in their Gatorade and they're keeping the pressure on Spieth. One more birdie for Phil Mickelson and that would be a sublime day for him."
Mickelson will fancy his chances if he can keep Spieth in reach with a birdie on one of the two closing par fours. He's done it before don't forget, coming from one behind Lee Westwood in 2010 to clinch his third Green Jacket in spectacular fashion by shooting a final-round, five-under 67.
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"He caught it so nice, perfectly judged. He had his arms up before it went in and now he has Jordan Spieth in his sights."
Rose splashes in, is -11
AFP
Rose finds sand at 16. Dustin birdied 15 to get back to -8 but his tee shot at 16 falls away from the pin. Mickelson misses the fairway at 17 but he looks in reasonable shape. Streelman in with a third straight 70 for six under par. ROSE SPLASHES IN AT 16! Simply magnificent, four straight birdies for the 2013 US Open champion, he's 11 under.
Rose blooming
Rose makes a bird on 15, is -10 and six off the lead. Spieth shows just how big his cohones are - straight at the flag at 15, just about clambers over the water and he's got 25 feet for eagle. Hoffman, I believe, is swimming.
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"That really ramps up the pressure on Spieth's second shot on the 15th. No reaction from Jordan when he hears the cheers. He has to know that was Mickelson."
Mickelson birdies 16, four off the lead
EPA
Casey at the par-three 16th, he's over with Phil in the hollow. Hoffman pings one down the left on 15, Spieth goes straight down the middle. What a putt that is from Dustin Johnson, cozying his ball to within a couple of feet at 15. And here's Phil on 16... DRAINED A BIGGUN! Lefty gets to -12, is outright second and four off the lead. That's some racket from the patrons - and Spieth will know that's no ordinary racket, that's a Mickelson racket.
Spieth bogeys 14, is -16
Par for Hoffman at 14, he's going nowhere. Mickelson on 16, 160 yards, nine iron, dribbles away into the hollow. Spieth blinks - tugs his par putt left, falls back to -16 and five clear of playing partner Hoffman. For the record, the 54-hole record at Augusta is -16, set by Tiger Woods in 1997.
Latest leaderboard
Spieth leads by five
-16 Spieth (US) 14
-11 Mickelson (US) 15, Hoffman (US) 14
-9 Rose (Eng) 14
-7 Streelman (US) 16, Casey (Eng) 15, D. Johnson (US) 14
-6 McIlroy (NI), Woods (US)
Selected others: -4 Poulter (Eng); -3 Garcia (Spa); -1 Scott (Aus), B. Watson (US)
"Still these two talk away, trying to find the mystical magic of how you hit a drive straight and keep your balance and be kind to your old granny..."
Mickelson birdies 15, is -11
Spieth at 14... 157 yards, into the heart, decent. Casey races his three-foot birdie putt about five feet past at 15 but saves par coming back to remain -7. Mickelson holes his two-foot birdie putt, is -11 and six off the lead.
Ken's tour of the callers' room
Anyone for some behind the scenes stuff? Thought so.
Head over to our BBC Sport Instagram page where commentator Ken Brown gives you a quick tour around the commentators' office.
Moving day? Not so for England's Danny Willett
Fat lady singing? Not quite yet...
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"That putt from Spieth never looked like it was going anywhere else. He has great speed with his putting. But there's one thing about Augusta National... the fat lady never gets warm early."
Post update
Jason Day in with a 71 for -4. Els for bogey at 15, from about eight feet... starts right, stays right, he drops to -4. Hoffman and Spieth safely away at 14, Casey's approach at 15 is so overcooked it's almost cremated.
"The baby-faced killer. It is absolutely marvellous to see his composure, a little smile occasionally. He has had 20 birdies so far and a few more holes to go."
Just the 20 birdies this week for Jordan Spieth, only five short of Phil Mickelson's record for four days.
Spieth birdies 13, leads by six
AFPCopyright: AFP
Spieth stalks his ball, takes aim and bends in his birdie putt on 13, moves to -17 and leads by six. The kid's doing alright, it's in danger of turning into a procession. Rose jabs in his birdie putt from just off the green at 14, moves to nine under.
Get involved - text 81111 (UK users only)
Andy in Portsmouth: My daughter just asked, "Daddy, in golf, when it goes close, do you do a squat?" Fabulous. Just want a glass of wine and some peace but am now explaining the ENTIRE rules of golf.
Post update
Mickelson pounds another drive down the 15th, here's Day with a peachy chip up the 18th green. Els's fourth at 15 comes up short, good luck getting up and down from there. Tiger is back on the range already, no-one can say he isn't trying. Hoffman can only par 13, stays -11.
Post update
Els finds the drink on 15, here's Mickelson with a naughty par putt on 14, from about four feet... straight down the pipe, after much deliberation, he stays -10. Hoffman gives himself a chance of an eagle, here's Spieth with his third... looks like it's going to skip through but suddenly stops, like a startled deer.
"I have laid out the plan of the course here at the top of the 15th. The interesting thing about this golf course is that no two holes run consecutively in the same direction so if there is a breeze about you have to be careful, it is always switching and always changing.
"Another interesting feature about this course is there are no fairway bunkers between the eighth, which has a fairway bunker, and the two on the 18th. There are only 44 bunkers on this course, but none on the majority of the back nine."
Rose birdies 13, is -8
England's Justin Rose makes birdie on 13 to get to eight under, Dustin also gets a shot back after that double at 12, he's seven under. Spieth cutting through the woods and back onto the 13th fairway, amazing how these pros never seem to hit a tree when they do that.
Post update
Tiger Woods, who shot a 68 and is six under for the tournament, speaking to BBC Sport: "It could have been a really special round today, I could have gone really low. I made a crazy birdie at 13, stupid bogey at 14, stuffed it at 17.
"We saw what happened in 1996 [when Greg Norman blew a six shot lead on the final day], so anything can happen. On this course you can play well, but if you miss your spot by a foot then the next thing you know you have a 50-footer. It has been so hot and humid that the greens have not sped up."
Post update
Dustin has got a horror putt through the fringe at 13 but he does pretty well, leaving himself a five-footer for birdie. Japan's Matsuyama in with a 70, he's five under and tied for 11th.
Can you stay there Jordan?
Post update
Mickelson takes no prisoners on tee at 14, smashing one down there. Spieth at 13... his arm shoots right, like an Italian traffic director, and he's found jungle. Rose with a cute chip at 13, but it races five feet by...
The eagles have landed
Golf Digest's Dan Jenkins on Twitter: The record for eagles in a Masters is 37, in 1991. There have been 30 of them so far this year - 12 of them at the 13th hole.
Mickelson birdies 13, is -10
Mickelson putting up the hill at 13, for eagle... trickles by, leaves himself four feet coming back. Makes it, he moves back to -10 and six off the lead. Casey of England makes par, stays seven under.
Spieth leads by five
Rose clatters one down the 13th, no dramas there. Hoffman with a great save at 12, he stays -11. Spieth follows him in, but his putt is for birdie - the kid leads by five again on -16.
"The flag is blowing in one direction on the 11th and then blowing in another direction on the 12th. It plays havoc with your mind."
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Dazzler: "Three unbelievable rounds of golf from Tiger Woods! After such a long time out and not much tournament play! #KingIsBack
Mickelson's approach at 13 and he's into the guts in two. Perennial contender Jason Day of Australia is two under after 16 and -5 for the week. Hoffman with a fairly conservative bunker escape at 12, he's got a tricky one coming back for birdie.
Post update
Dan Roan
BBC sports editor at Augusta
"Was stood two yards from Tiger on 10th - was about to tee-off only to be interrupted at the very last moment by a coughing Garcia. Little love lost."
Woods cards 68 for -6, D Johnson makes double
Rose for birdie on 12... slides it by, stays seven under. That's a double-bogey for Dustin on 12, although he'll probably get them back again at the par-five 13th. Woods finishes with bogey for a round of 68 and six under for the week. All is not quite right with his game but he's still battling harder than anyone.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Alex Haworth: Nice to see that Rose is continuing the English golfing tradition of missing loads of putts when in contention.
Andrew Priestley: One of Spieth / Mickelson is going to go birdie crazy on the back-9. Hoping it's Phil to close the gap, but I think it'll be Spieth.
Hoffman birdies 11, trails Spieth by four
Dustin Johnson is making a right old dog's dinner of the 12th - almost finds water off the tee, chips into a bunker, races it by with his escape. Hoffman makes a longun disappear on 11 to get to -11 and four off the lead. Spieth makes par.
Post update
Woods from the pine straw at 18. Cuts it round the corner and into sand, that's not an easy escape. Hoffman into 11... over on the right like Spieth, and just about everybody else. It's been a tough day for 58-year-old Mark O'Meara, champion in 1998 - he's six over through 14, and three over for the week.
Post update
Here's Dustin with his birdie putt at 11... "don't forget to hit it," says Ken Brown on commentary, and he does just that. Par, Johnson stays eight under. Mickelson walks away with a par at 12, stays nine under. Spieth aborts his swing at 11, steps back in and finds the green. Safe, but wise.
Tigerlicious
Ireland's Shane Lowry missed the cut but he is tuned in: "How good is it to see tiger back up there??? Reckon he will give it a run tomorrow," he tweets.
Post update
Mickelson from sand at 12 and it's magical, stiffed it to within a few feet. Spieth and Hoffman safely away at 11, Rose putting for birdie up ahead... starts low and stays low, he'll stay seven under and miles off the lead.
Post update
Casey on tee at 12. Twirls the club, seems to like it, safely on. Dustin with that scoopy swing of his, sweet approach at 11, birdie chance. Matsuyama for birdie on 16 - hits it way too hard, skips over the hole and races by. Woods with another iffy drive down 18, ends up in the pine straw. Matsuyama makes that clutch putt coming back, remains six under.
Fordyce's holes of challenge
Hole: 11 - White Dogwood
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Augusta
Next up for Spieth and Hoffman...
What: 505-yard par four.
Why: Monstrously long. Tee shot to be threaded through corridor of trees. Skinny fairway. Slim green fenced off by water.
Hole 11 is currently the hardest on the course for the week. It's taking an average 4.43 blows.
Mickelson bogey
Matsuyama gives himself another birdie chance at 16, here's Mickelson with an eight-foot saver on 11... misses, he drops back to nine under, leaving Hoffman outright second. Spieth makes that par at 10, stays five clear. Woods for birdie on 17... doesn't turn, he stays seven under.
Post update
Many thanks Aimee, this is Ben Dirs until stumps. I join you as Spieth executes a sweet bunker escape at 10, should save par. Hoffman from just off the green and he skips it over the cellophane bridge. Casey for birdie on 11... great effort, just breaks too soon, he stays -7.
Get involved - text 81111 (UK users only)
Allan in Manchester: New champion on Sunday? I can see Lefty winning this easily!
Andy in Armagh: Rory reached the turn in 32 shots, Tiger reached the turn in 32 shots, now Phil has reached the turn in, yes you guessed it, 32 shots. Fantastic to see these three golfing superstars trying to reel Jordan Spieth in. More birdies needed though.
Toby, Bristol: If Augusta favours left-handers so much why don't more of these "world class talents" just play that way for the week? Look how easy Ronnie O'Sullivan makes it look...
Might be onto something there, Toby. We'd expect amateurs in their droves to try out your theory first thing tomorrow morning.
Don't look back in anger?
What does Rory McIlroy think of Friday's front nine? Is his mind filled with ifs, buts and maybes? He's on six under par going into the final day, but it could have been so different had he not faltered in the first half of the second round.
Woods on eagle drought
Birdie for Spieth
And just when we thought Jordan Spieth was starting to feel uncomfortable standing in the line of Phil Mickelson's fire, he collects a birdie on the ninth to dampen the flames. The American back to 15 under overall and a four-shot lead becomes five.
Nasty at the Masters between Garcia and Woods
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"I believe at the ninth tee Sergio gave Tiger the glare when he was forced to stop on his practice swing. Things are nasty out here at the Masters."
Birdie for Woods
(Woods -5 today; -7 overall)
As many would have predicted, Tiger Woods comes away from the 15th with a birdie. As does his playing partner Sergio Gargia, who is -4 for the tournament. Phil Mickelson with a six-foot putt for par and it doesn't look straightforward, but it is if you're one of the greats. Plop. In it goes. A blemish-free round for Lefty so far.
Watson & McIlroy on the 18th
(Watson +1 today; -1 overall)
Oh my. Bubba Watson a pimple short from saving par on the par-four 18th but it wasn't to be. One thing is for sure, there'll be a new champion on Sunday. Rory McIlroy finishes on six under for the tournament. The Northern Irishman could regret those two bogeys on the 16th and 18th.
Post update
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"Woods and Garcia were just walking down the 15th fairway about 30 yards apart. The interaction between the pair has amounted to the grand total of zero."
No entente cordiale then between the two rivals.
Latest scores
(Rose -6)
Justin Rose started quietly, but the Englishman has birdied the seventh and ninth and is finally showing an interest in joining a party we all thought he'd forgotten about. Tiger Woods, on the 15th, has been stirring it up from the get-go and he's got two putts for a birdie... feather-soft touch, gently it rolls, about two foot short, leaving the American with a birdie chance.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Jon Evans: Mickelson has to be my golfing hero, always hope he pulls off a magic round. To go with his magic short game.
Steve Rose: If I enjoyed my job as much as Tiger Woods appears to enjoy his I'd quit!!
Join in the chat about round three on #bbcgolf.
Hoffman joins Mickelson in second
(-1 for today; -10 overall)
We'd started to forget about Charley Hoffman but up he pops with a birdie on the eighth. The man from San Diego is still a big deal, joining Phil Mickelson in the hunt for Jordan Spieth.
Birdie for Mickelson
(Mickelson -4 today; -10 overall)
Phil Mickelson steps away from the ball, carefully examines what's lined up before him. He prepares to shoot, but steps back to practice once more before moving in again. Tension building. This time Mickelson goes for it and down the hole it goes. A birdie on the ninth. Lefty just four shots behind. Oh my giddy aunt, let it be tomorrow already.
"Four shots and Mickelson's in Spieth's wing mirrors. Five or six shots and you feel like you're on the open road but four shots feels like there's a little cop car in the mirrors creeping up in the distance."
Latest scores
We're back on the 14th, keeping Tiger Woods company. A wee putt for bogey... teases the cup... but eventually gravity does its job and the four-time champion returns to six under for the tournament. Oh, Rory. McIlroy finds the sand on the 18th. Not the grand finale he would have been hoping for. Bubba Watson into the bunker, too.
Latest leaderboard
BBCCopyright: BBC
Who? Where? What? Exactly. Here's the leaderboard for you. Five shots between leader Jordan Spieth and second-placed Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman. It's bubbling nicely for what is supposed to be a procession.
Birdie chance for Mickelson
Tiger Woods watches his effort from the edge of the green gently roll further and further away from the pin. It'll be a bogey if he's lucky for the former world number one. Other golfers are available, of course. Beautiful approach from Phil Mickelson on the par-four ninth. Birdie chance for Lefty. Jordan, he's coming to get you.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Alan Potter: Spieth is doing his best to let the others catch up, Mickleson, Rory, Tiger even Els making moves.
Send us your views on the latest action. Who is your tip to catch Jordan Spieth? Tweet #bbcgolf.
Post update
Tiger Woods needs to hope there's a magic wand somewhere in his bag if he's to get himself back on track on the 14th. A couple of tree trunks are blocking his view... he gives it his best - whack - the ball flies through the air - but smashes his club on the floor in frustration. The ball rests on the edge of the green. Not a bad effort, but not the wizardry of old either.
Spieth drops a shot
(Spieth level today; -14 overall)
The spectators dance on the woodchips, trying to avoid Tiger Woods' tee shot on the 14th. The former champion's long game not playing ball. But forget about Woods for a moment because Jordan Spieth has left himself with a gargantuan putt to save par and he's a smidgeon wide. Bogey for the leader, who falls back to 14 under for the tournament.
Post update
If you were Jordan Spieth who would you like to partner you on the final day? Phil Mickelson or Charley Hoffman? Thought so. Looking like Lefty will go last with the Texan as things stand, and that might make the 21-year-old a little hot under the collar, but let's not go counting chickens just yet.
"Those cheers for Tiger Woods will go whistling around the course. Jordan Spieth will think it is an eagle, maybe even a hole-in-one."
Birdie for Woods
(Woods -5 today; -7 overall)
Oh - my - word! The crowd are on their feet, whooping and hollering, and understandably so. After a disastrous tee shot, Tiger Woods comes away from the 13th with a birdie. Remarkable from the 14-time major winner. Rory McIlroy with a bogey on the 16th.
Latest scores
A yee-hawingly good tee shot from Jordan Spieth on the seventh. I'm pleased to report that Tiger Woods has found his ball and has given himself a fighting chance of a birdie on the 13th. Rory McIlroy has found the rough stuff, though it's all relative, on the edge of the green on the 16th. It's hotting up, but some like it hot.
Spieth stretches his lead
(Spieth -15, McIlroy -8)
Kevin Streelman with a birdie on the eighth but, hang on, Jordan Spieth has just sunk one on the sixth. A second birdie of the day for the leader. "That was a brave one," says Ken Brown. Had he missed, he would have been left with a tricky putt for par. Rory McIlroy for birdie on the 15th. Oof things are getting tense. In it goes. McIlroy up to eight under.
Latest leaderboard
BBCCopyright: BBC
Let's give you the latest leaderboard before things start chopping and changing. You're welcome.
"It went left somewhere, whether he will find it I am not sure. I have never seen anything like it. He drop-kicked it."
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"That was remarkable. I have never seen a professional do that, ever. He chunked it."
Woods hooks one on the 13th
Tiger Woods in trouble on the 13th. He screws his tee shot and immediately lets go of his driver. Shoulders are slumped, eyes are on the ground. He'll be searching a while for that ball. A strange shot, one which barely left the ground.
Television coverage is already well under way but now you can also to listen to Mark Chapman and company on BBC Radio 5 live. Tune in on the radio and via the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page.
Two forces making moves
European Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal has gone big on Twitter, nailing his belief to the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy mast.
McIlroy seven under, Woods one worse off. They need to keep jumping through hoops to catch our leader.
Latest scores
Rory McIlroy on the 15th, a par-five which he has birdied on the previous two days. Applause from his followers as he finds the fairway. Jordan Spieth, five clear of second placed Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman, on course for a par on the fifth.
Post update
Oops! The spectators are ducking... Phil Mickelson with a catawampus tee shot on the seventh and he'll find his ball nestling somewhere among the trees. A par for Rory McIlroy on the 14th.
Nightmare for Schwartzel
(Schwartzel +1 today, -2 overall)
Jordan Spieth on the fifth... whacks it 263 yards, slightly to the left. Nothing to be concerned about. Elsewhere, the horrible par-four 10th has just claimed a bit of Charl Schwartzel's soul. He double bogeys and drops back to two under.
Fordyce's holes of challenge
Hole: 5 - Magnolia
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Augusta
And look what comes next for Spieth?
What: 455-yard par four
Why: Uphill, dog-leg left, with 315-yard carry required to clear bunkers. Tiny safe area to find on green.
Spieth bogeys the fourth
(Spieth level today; -14 overall)
Jordan Spieth with a knee-knocking two-and-a-half putt for what would be a bogey on the par-three fourth. The patrons are silent, all eyes on the leader. Has he enough grit for guts? The Texan holds firm, sinks it, but drops a shot and returns to 14 under. On to the fifth hole he goes.
Post update
A ripple of applause on the the sixth and it can only be for one man - the pink-shirted blue eyed Phil Mickelson, everyone's favourite lefty, unless your name is Tom Watson. A crackerjack of a tee shot sees him on the green on the par three. But, hang on, Jordan Spieth IS ABOUT TO DROP A SHOT!!
Birdie for McIlroy
(McIlroy -5 today; -7 overall)
Rory McIlroy has engineered a birdie chance on the 13th. A fabulous 189-yard approach shot onto the green, followed up by a well-timed mammoth putt along the dancefloor gives him an opportunity to tap in from three feet. The world number one makes it look easy and he's now up to fifth.
Vote result
McIlroy's your man
We asked for your vote earlier on which player will surge up the leaderboard to pressure Jordan Spieth.
The vote is now closed and you have spoken, Rory McIlroy is the man you see mounting a challenge, earning 23.3% of the votes.
McIlory made the turn in 32, his lowest front nine score at the Masters. The man is on fire.
Selected others: -4 Poulter (Eng); -3 Garcia (Spa) 10, Scott (Aus) 8; -1 Fowler (US), B. Watson (US) 12
Latest scores
Silence on the 10th green as Tiger Woods prepares for a birdie chance. A gentle tap... right to left... but the ball comes to a stop just short of the hole. Nevermind. Let's see how Phil Mickelson is doing. A decent approach shot onto the green, but he undercooks his putt for birdie. We go again.
Feet up Saturday
Joey Barton is tuned in and fills us all in on Twitter. We are on BBC Two right now and BBC Radio 5 live will be teeming with conversation live from Augusta from 21:00. You can also tune in on connected TV, mobile phone app and games consoles.
Our Amen corner coverage on red button starts at 21:20 after the National Lottery.
Another record-breaking day to come?
Some context on just how well Jordan Spieth is performing. The 54-hole scoring record at the Masters is 15 under. Jordan Spieth, if you didn't know, is currently 15 under. Only five of 78 champions have had a score of -16 or better.
Spieth misses birdie chance
Jordan Spieth sinks onto his calves as he watches a birdie putt on the par-four third curl a pimple long of the cup. The 21-year-old is open mouthed. There's no need for him to tell us that was close, his body language says it all.
Latest scores
I've not mentioned Ernie Els, but I will. The Big Easy started his round with a bogey, but has just made amends with a birdie on the fourth. The South African back to five under for the tournament. And there's some splishing and splashing on the 11th as debutant Danny Willett, who was ticking along nicely at one under, goes into the drink.
Fowler predicts Saturday carnage
American Rickie Fowler, who double bogeyed the 18th to sit one under for the tournament, but at one point was four-under says: "I'd say five under or six is a pretty solid round out there today. Seven or eight isn't out of the question."
Mickelson on the charge
(Mickelson -3 today; -9 overall)
Look over your shoulder, Jordan, there's a Lefty creeping up behind you and he has history on this course. A third successive birdie for Phil Mickelson sees him leap to -9 for the tournament. Mickelson through four and up to second.
Johnson birdies second
(Rose -6, Johnson -8, Woods -6)
Justin Rose on the third, a lengthy birdie chance for the Englishman - left to right - but a touch too much adrenaline on that putt and the ball rolls over the cup. Dustin Johnson with a birdie on the second. And, on the ninth, Tiger Woods is punching the air - down the hole his putt goes for par.
Warning! Warning!
Jordan Spieth take note, four of the last five Masters champions did not take a lead into the final round.
But for fans of Spieth, take comfort in the fact your man is more than decent from the front. He wrapped up 2014 with a six-shot win at the Emirates Australian Open and a 10-stroke cruise to the Hero World Challenge.
Spieth extends lead
(Spieth -1 today; -15 overall)
And so it begins. Jordan Spieth sinks a birdie on the second and the 21-year-old, with the composure of a multiple major winner, moves to 15 under, extending his lead to six shots.
So close for clubhouse leader Poulter
England's Ian Poulter, after shooting a five-under 67 to sit four under par and take the clubhouse lead: "I didn't miss the greens like I did the first couple of days. I played exceptionally well and today was about not missing greens.
"I thought I was going to go 18 greens in regulation which would have been a first but I missed at 18. 67 was nice but it could have been a couple lower. The greens aren't going to dry out too much more and some of the pins are accessible today."
McIlroy misses birdie chance
The patrons groan in unison as Rory McIlroy misjudges his putt on the 11th. A birdie chance gone, gone, gone, and the world number one settles for a par.
Birdie, birdie for Mickelson
(Mickelson -2 today; -8 overall)
Lefty's in the house! Phil Mickelson sneaks to eight under while the majority of us were focusing on Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Birdie, Birdie for the three-time champion - on the second and third -a simple tap-in and he walks away from the shortish par-four third with a bounce in his step.
Casey on the move
(Casey -8; McIlroy -6)
Defending champion Bubba Watson, playing with Rory McIlroy, makes a start at Amen Corner, misses the green but avoids the hazard to the left of the 11th green. McIlroy a lot better, about 10ft from the pin, an effort which draws admiring oohs from the crowd. And a promising start for Paul Casey - a birdie on the third and the Englishman is eight under for the tournament.
Hoffman's poor timing
Hoffman broken down
Who is Charley Hoffman? Jordan Spieth has hogged the headlines in these opening two days, but his playing partner for the weekend would have had plenty of plaudits on any other day.
Hoffman's stats after 36 holes illustrate that he's a man who can tame Augusta. The three-time PGA Tour winner has been consistent this year, but has had a few lapses on Saturdays. Will this be another iffy third day? "Hopefully this Saturday is a little different," he said on Friday.
Everyone needs a friend with binoculars
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Augusta
"Because radios, mobiles, phablets and faxes are banned at Augusta National, the patrons out on the course frequently have only the faintest grasp of how each player is getting on. There are old-fashioned manual scoreboards at key points, but as these only feature the top eight or so, wild speculation and Chinese whispers often engulf those watching. In the land of the blind, the man with the long-range binoculars is king."
Birdie for Woods
(Woods -4 today, -6 overall)
Hello? Who are those cheers for? Tiger Woods conducting the patrons into a rousing chorus. Birdie for the former world number one and he's on six under for the tournament.
Spieth birdie chance
Jordan Spieth with a birdie chance on the first. "If he knocks this in it's all over," says a colleague to my left. We wait, we watch... The 21-year-old Texan's attempt curls to the left, though, and the rest can breathe easy for now. Rory McIlroy with a tricky putt for par on the 10th but in it goes. The Northern Irishman still on -6 overall.
Latest leaderboard
-14 Spieth (US) 19:55
-9 Hoffman (US) 19:55
-7 P Casey (Eng) 1, D Johnson (US) 1
-6 McIlroy (NI) 9, Mickelson (US) 1, Rose (Eng) 1
-5 Woods (US) 7, Streelman (US) 3
Selected others: -4 Poulter (Eng), Scott (Aus) 4; -2 B. Watson (US) 9; -1 Fowler (US);
Bye, bye, Benjamin. Hello, Aimee here for a wee while and just as I type we have live moving pictures to accompany these words. Jordan Spieth nonchalantly on the dancefloor on the first... whoops ringing around the eighth as Tiger Woods finds the green. All nicely building towards a crescendo.
Rose bogeys first
England's Justin Rose bogeys the first, falls to six under. The leading pair have just teed off, Spieth and Hoffman, while Kevin Streelman has birdied the third to get to -5. It's time for more Aimee Lewis while I put the spikes up for a bit.
Look at the ball? Heck no! Look at the hole if you're Master Spieth
Now, to focus on two players who have been kind of a big deal in Augusta over the last two days. Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman step onto the first tee. It's first versus second. Dallas versus San Diego. Erm, Anchorman v J. R. Ewing? In the words of our favourites 80s oil tycoon "winning is all that matters".
Spieth's finesse key
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"Jordan Spieth has been brilliant from 40 yards this week but when you sleep on a lead, sometimes you lose a little bit of that finesse.
"It's as if he opened up his brain to us in the press room and showed us how he thinks. He plays with an uncluttered mind and that's refreshing to watch.
"The greens are receptive and it's like throwing darts out there. Spieth looks the best of the bunch but he's got some strong pursuers out there."
Rose aware of over pushing
Birdies on the eighth and 10th reignited Justin Rose's round on Friday and helped him recover from what he described as a tricky start. "You can't press it too hard on this course you have to let your birdies come and take your opportunities when they come," said the Englishman.
McIlroy birdie
Casey of England, too, parred the first to remain seven under. Here's Rory on the ninth, with a five-footer for birdie... straight down the pipe, he moves to -6 and into a tie for sixth.
Post update
Rory has a seven-footer for birdie on nine, Woods missed his birdie attempt back on seven, stays five under. Mickelson, meanwhile, has parred the first to stay six under and eight off the lead.
Dustin's day?
Johnson plays alongside Justin Rose and they are on the first tee box now.
Post update
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer at Augusta
"For all the rules at Augusta National and draconian punishments for transgressing them, a patron can still let their hair down. With a large beer setting you back a mere £2.70, the concessions opening at the same time as the gates and the heat sucking any stray moisture from the body, by mid-afternoon there is a widespread sense of merriment around the course. Factor in the smoke from the many cigars being chewed and chomped and you have an atmosphere approaching that of a well-oiled Test match - Trent Bridge at tea-time, if not quite Headingley at stumps."
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Ben Turner: Disagree with Jenni (19:23) It takes a round of 71-73 from Spieth for an exciting Sunday. At Augusta you never know what will happen.
Eugene Nijssen: What a program start Stevie Wonder's "A place in the sun" and I think this year the place will be for Spieth.
Post update
It's a bogey at the first for Ernie Els, he's back to -4. Tiger has a 10-foot birdie putt on seven to get to six under...
Rose ready to go
Justin Rose has never finished higher than fifth at the Masters but fancies his chances of doing better this time, possibly even challenging for victory.
Jordan Spieth leads by seven strokes, but Rose said on Saturday: "There's always that 65 out there with an opportunity to make up some ground for the chasing pack. It's a Major Championship and it's never easy playing with the lead."
Post update
I'm hearing that Darren Clarke has just come within two inches of acing the 16th, the old, grey devil. Cabrera, champion in 2009, birdies two to get to four under. I should just tell you that third-round coverage has just kicked in on BBC Two.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Get involved - text 81111 (UK users only)
Get involved via #bbcgolf
GET INVOLVED
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Get involved - text 81111 (UK users only)
GET INVOLVED
Get involved via #bbcgolf
GET INVOLVED
Get involved via #bbcgolf
BBC Radio 5 live
Get involved via #bbcgolf
