The Masters 2015 - Day four

Masters champion Jordan Spieth gives his views in the Butler Cabin: "It was very nerve-wracking today. I thought today might be a little easier than yesterday. I didn't sleep well last night... and with two major champions behind I couldn't let up. It's the most incredible week of my life, this is as great as it gets in our sport. This is a dream come true for me.

"To shoot some low rounds, make some putts, and hear those roars, it was remarkable. I saw my family and friends right behind the green on the 18th and at that point knew it was going to be a done deal, it didn't kick in there, it still hasn't kicked in. I'm still in shock a little bit.

"I want to be like Bubba. I want to win two Masters. I know being the reigning Masters champion is going to carry a weight with it, I'm sure I'll figure it out in the next year."