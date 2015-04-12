The Masters 2015 - Day four

I'm going to say goodnight now. Until we meet again in June, adieu, and there will follow messages from various golfers and BBC crew in Augusta. Night.
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Next stop US Open...
I'm going to say goodnight now. Until we meet again in June, adieu, and there will follow messages from various golfers and BBC crew in Augusta. Night.
Spieth tremendous - Mickelson
Phil Mickelson, reflecting on his 14 under: "I played just a good, solid round of golf, but I needed something exceptional today. I needed to shoot something in the mid to low 60s to get a chance. It was a fun tournament. I thought I played some great golf but I just got outplayed. I would have taken 14 under at the start of the week and thought that would have won it."
Mickelson on Jordan Spieth: "He's obviously a tremendous player but he's a tremendous individual, too. It's hard not to like, hard not to pull for the guy."
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"Spieth has so many attributes, he has the temperament, skill, temper, lifestyle. Everything appears to be working in a wonderfully clear direction."
Post update
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is a great story for American golf as we've been taking a beating. It was such an amazing performance. Greatness is something I don't use very often, in fact I think it gets overused. But I think this kid has the chance to become great.
"I think golf's in great shape. We have a young superstar in Spieth from the US, McIlroy from Europe, Matsuyama from Asia. It's been a long time, not since Tiger was coming up do I think golf's been in such a strong position."
A week to remember
Green Jacket is made to measure for Spieth
How does it fit Jordan?
Post update
Tributes to Justin Rose, England's former US Open champion gave it bunches this week. He's building a reputation as one of Britain's greatest golfers, and that was his third top-10 finish at Augusta and ninth in majors. World number two Henrik Stenson was one of only two players without a three-putt at Augusta this year, the other being South Korea's Sangmoon Bae.
The Master reacts
Masters champion Jordan Spieth gives his views in the Butler Cabin: "It was very nerve-wracking today. I thought today might be a little easier than yesterday. I didn't sleep well last night... and with two major champions behind I couldn't let up. It's the most incredible week of my life, this is as great as it gets in our sport. This is a dream come true for me.
"To shoot some low rounds, make some putts, and hear those roars, it was remarkable. I saw my family and friends right behind the green on the 18th and at that point knew it was going to be a done deal, it didn't kick in there, it still hasn't kicked in. I'm still in shock a little bit.
"I want to be like Bubba. I want to win two Masters. I know being the reigning Masters champion is going to carry a weight with it, I'm sure I'll figure it out in the next year."
Post update
The Butler Cabin looks like the study of a reclusive tycoon, who has not had it redecorated since 1962. But great things happen within its walls. Defending champion Bubba Watson and new champion Jordan Spieth sit before Jim Nantz and Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, looking like a couple of school prefects being debriefed by the headmaster and his deputy. And on goes the jacket! Got a little bit snagged on the sleeves, I've seen better.
The historic blazer
In 1960, a television interview with tournament co-founder Clifford Roberts and the new champion became a staple of the broadcast.
And here comes the latest one...
Professional players react to Spieth's win
Sergio Garcia: AWESOME @JordanSpieth! Very much deserved 1st mayor! Great player and great guy!
Brooks Koepka: Congrats to my buddy @JordanSpieth on the win! Unbelievable play this week and well deserved win!
Graham DeLaet: What a player that kid is.
Luke Donald: Amazing performance from a great kid, congrats @JordanSpieth #MastersChamp
Post update
It's not as if they didn't go low behind him, there were a couple of 66s, but somebody really needed a 64 or 63 to make it properly interesting. And so, to the Butler Cabin, where Jordan Spieth, for all his monumental efforts, will be presented with a blazer that looks like it's spent too long in the window of a provincial gentlemen's clothes shop.
Post update
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"Jordan Spieth's Mum and Dad told him to go and thank the patrons first. Also, they shook the hand of Justin Rose first before congratulating their son. Classy. I just love that Spieth, the new Masters champion, still does what Mum and Dad tell him."
Final leaderboard
It is four days in the making but here is how the 2015 masters leaderboard finished up:
Wire to wire
The Masters has five men who have won wire-to-wire (golf speak for day one to four).
Craig Wood, 1941
Arnold Palmer, 1960
Jack Nicklaus, 1972
Raymond Floyd, 1976
And... Jordan Spieth 2015.
Post update
Off Spieth goes to the scorer's hut, which is less of a scorer's hut and more like the sort of gaff Scarlett O'Hara lived in. Spieth is the second-youngest Masters winner, after Tiger Woods in 1997. It's great to have an injection of youth in the game again - could this be the start of the McIlroy-Spieth era?
Post update
Ken Brown
BBC Sport commentator
"Anyone in the world would say well played, it was a fantastic performance from start to finish. He was under severe pressure at the weekend but got it under control and we are looking at a new superstar, his golf was brilliant."
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"These are the most joyous scenes I have ever scene at Augusta, so many young people that is the lovely thing to see."
Post update
Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent on Radio 5 live
"Golf has a brand new superstar. His name is Jordan Spieth. What a week, what a performance and golf has a marker for the whole year. How great for golf to have another superstar."
JORDAN SPIETH WINS MASTERS
That bogey at the last means Spieth matches Tiger Woods's 18-under total in 1997 and just misses Tiger's 19-under total at the Open in 2000. Hugs with the assembled family and assorted back-slappers and glad-handers, he'll be taking some strong drink this evening, or at least I hope he will.
JORDAN SPIETH WINS MASTERS
Spieth has four feet, rather jabs at it, misses right. But in it goes coming back for a 70 and the 2015 Masters Championship.
Rose ties for second with Mickelson
It's Rose to go first, he's got a five-footer for par... leaves it a shade left, he's in with a 70 for -14 and a tie for second with Mickelson...
Post update
Rose cosies his birdie putt up there, he'll have a toughie for par and outright second...
Post update
Spieth has the luxury of enjoying his walk to the green, a few twirls of the hat, a deep breath, still a bit of work to do. Bit tasty, about six feet past, he needs that putt coming back to break Tiger's Masters record. Not that he'll give a fig.
"The first red 19 on a leader board at the Masters"
The Masters tournament tweets: The first red 19 on a leader board at The Masters.
Post update
Spieth hacks out of the pine straw at 18, we can safely say the Green Jacket is his from here. Rose into 18 and its short and right. We think that's Jordan's mum and dad behind the green, looking jumpy. I'd hate to see his mum if he was only one ahead...
Post update
Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent on Radio 5 live
"This is Rory's best Masters to date and I reckon if you'd have said to him at the start of the week 'We'll give you 12-under', he'd have bitten your hand off. It all came down to that one ruinous outward nine of 40 shots on Friday."
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"Rory came with so much hype, it was bordering on the ridiculous but he has coped with it remarkably. I am so pleased for Tiger, he hasn't embarrassed us or himself, he had played well enough, not majestically but shown enough spirit, style and quality to give him confidence in the future."
McIlroy happy with round
Rory McIlroy, speaking on BBC Two after finishing 12 under: "I played well. I've played well over the entire weekend, a disappointing finish yesterday... but there are a lot of positives to take from it. I didn't quite have enough and it doesn't look like anyone could have kept up with Jordan this week. I'm sure it's still torture for him, he hasn't got that final putt to go in yet. He should enjoy it, It's great to see another young major champion, it's great for the game."
Record chaser
Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent on Radio 5 live
"I really think Spieth is after the record here. His body language suggests it."
A reminder that with one more birdie for a 20-under par finish, Spieth would better Tiger Woods' 19-under par majors record score from the 2000 Open Championship at St Andrews.
Mickelson cards 69 for third
Mickelson's putt through the fringe at 18 gets snagged, leaving him with a troublesome one for par. In it goes for a 69, -14 and third on the leaderboard. Hoffman makes 74 for -7 and 11th. Rose and Spieth away at the 18th, Rose on the fairway, Spieth just off.
Another record for Spieth
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"I like the irony of Ben Crenshaw saying goodbye and Spieth saying hello, the two Texans."
Spieth pars 17, stays four clear
Spieth lining up his birdie putt at 17... misses by a smidgeon, taps in for par to stay -19. Rose doesn't hit his birdie putt, stays four back on -15.
Post update
Spieth has got 170 yards to the pin at 17. What a shot, could very well make birdie from there. Mickelson at 18 and he's chunked his approach out right. That contemplative look says everything - all is lost, all is lost and there's nothing more I can do...
Post update
Spieth on tee at 17, he made a double here yesterday. Decent enough drive, into the first cut out right. Only four men out on the course now, Spieth can only lose it.
McIlroy cards 66 for fourth
McIlroy makes that long-range birdie at the last for a 66, -12 and outright fourth. Woods just shaves the hole with his birdie attempt, the four-time champion finishes with a 73 for five under. Given he's barely played for two months, he's given a pretty good showing this week.
Post update
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"He can't enjoy this yet, he's not going to do any kind of victory march."
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"Spieth's work on the greens has been quite spectacular. He may have a quirky style, do things your not supposed to do but they have gone in time and time again. He has to keep alive and keep well and for the next 30 minutes and he has done it."
Spieth the jeweller
Alistair Bruce-Ball
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"Ben Crenshaw said of Jordan Spieth that he had the 'jeweller's touch' and he's proved that again today."
Spieth and Rose par 16
Spieth has been unerring with the short stick all week and that's as ballsy as it gets, a 10-foot saver to stay four clear. Still no emotion from the kid, you'd think he'd just popped one through the mouth of a clown at Margate. That said, he gives a little fist pump as he exits stage left, he might just disintegrate if he wins this...
Post update
Mickelson for birdie at 17 but it starts left and stays left. McIlroy into 18 after a booming drive and that's a corker, chance of a birdie form there. Rose's birdie effort is just a touch shy of pace - that's a par, he stays 15 under and four back, at least for the moment...
Latest leaderboard
Post update
A two-shot swing here would make it interesting heading into the last two holes. We need Rose to make his birdie and Spieth to duff his chip, at least to keep the lid wobbling on the pot. That looked a little bit nervy from Spieth, he's left himself a 10-footer for par...
Post update
Rose at the par-three 16th and he doesn't like it. Not sure why, it finishes pretty decent and he's got 15 feet for birdie. Spieth made birdie here yesterday but he doesn't need to do anything special today, he can probably afford to bogey the last three holes. The old adrenalin rushing in, he's overcooked it by a club or two and he's down in Tiger Woods country back left.
Spieth leads Rose by four, three to play
Mickelson in for par at 16, he stays four off the lead. A terrapin watches on as Spieth takes aim and rolls in yet another birdie at 15, he's the first man in Masters history to reach -19. He needs one more birdie to break Wood's all-time major record, set at St Andrews in 2000.
Casey thrilled with display
Paul Casey reacts to his mark of nine under on BBC Sport: "It was very good. I'm ecstatic with that. At one point rocking along thinking I could maybe contend for the lead. To get nine under from what I had this week I'm ecstatic. It pales in comparison to the top of the leaderboard but it's a golf course I've loved and it's good to be back here."
On Jordan Spieth's performance: "Zach Johnson won it with one over in 2003. It's a performance reminiscent of a Tiger, blowing the field away. It really is something special. The golf course is greener, softer than in the last but monstrously long. It's brilliant stuff. Players are not easily impressed but a lot in the locker room today are very, very impressed."
Casey had not played in the Masters since 2012 when he missed the cut.
Post update
It's been a tough day for Charley Hoffman, who is playing with Phil and has been rather overawed. He's one over through 15 and -9 overall. Par for McIlroy at 17, he stays 11 under. Rose going with putter through the fringe at 15 and that gives him a good chance of birdie. Here's Spieth with a slippery chip... makes it look easy...
Post update
Spieth going for it at 15... bit juicy, that, he doesn't want to thin it back across the green and into the drink. Rose with iron, and he comes up a touch short. Looks like it's going to roll into the creek... stops... starts... stops again. Mickelson demands his caddie, 'Bones', remove the flag before splashing out at 16... ballsy, theatrical stuff and he very nearly pulls it off, spinning his ball back and just past the hole.
Matsuyama cards 66 for -11
Matsuyama, I should say, actually holed his birdie putt at 18 for a 66, the lowest round of the day. He's currently tied for fourth on 11 under.
Poulter rues missed chances
Ian Poulter, nine under for the tournament, speaking on BBC Two: "Obviously, the way I've played at the weekend was a highlight. To only miss three or four greens the entire weekend was impressive golf. But it was about the missed shots on Thursday and Friday. I left myself too much work to do."
Poulter on Justin Rose's chances: "Justin's definitely got opportunities to birdie the last four and it wouldn't surprise me if Justin does it."
Mickelson magic
The South African 2008 champion with what everyone was thinking as Mickelson dunked his bunker shot in the cup on 15 for eagle...
Post update
It's a little known fact that Phil Mickelson is nicknamed 'Lefty' not because he plays southpaw but because of his socialist views as a student. Back then, his other nicknames included 'Che', 'Engels' and, to his golfing friends in England, 'Scargill'. Here's Matsutyama into the 18th, and it's a beauty, he should finish with a 67. Long-range birdie at the last for Dustin, a round of 69 for -9. Mickelson finds sand off the tee at 16...
Post update
Ken Brown
BBC Sport commentator
That might well be the loudest roar I've ever heard at Augusta.
Mickelson eagles 15, trails by four
Spieth rams his par putt home at 14, stays four clear. MICKELSON'S CHIPPED IN AT 15 FOR EAGLE! Lefty, out of the sand, moves to 14 under, tied second with Rose and four off the lead.
Rose birdies 14, trails by four
Rose drains his birdie putt at 14 to get to -14, four off the lead. The Englishman is still swishing his sword, even if it is in vain.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Where are you watching the Masters?
Charlie Handbury has tweeted us with this picture of himself and his friends in Argentina. Great outfits lads.
Post update
Casey finishes with a bird for a round of 68 and nine under, tied for sixth. Poulter is in with a second straight 67, is also nine under. Spieth has got what would be a knee-knocker at 14, were it not for the fact he's five shots clear. McIlroy and Woods par the 16th...
Post update
Woods found sand off the tee at 16 but his escape is a doozy. Poulter with his third at 18 and it's a cutie, should finish with a par for a 67. Former champion Zach Johnson in with a 68 and eight under, his best finish since he won the thing in 2007. Mickelson on 15, finds sand with his second.
Final round leaderboard
Spieth leads by five, final pair on 14th
Post update
Still birdies to be had down the stretch but Spieth's challengers are melting away. McIlroy with a peach off the tee at 16, Tiger has missed the green. Spieth into the heart at 14, although he's appalled by the result as his ball dribbles away to the right of the flag, which is a very good sign for the future. Rose has a very makeable birdie putt.
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
"Normally putting cross-handed, looking at the hole is something you do when you have the 'yips' of some form. But he has made more birdies than anybody in the history of this event."
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"Spieth had a bit of fire in his belly but he is calm. But you do see him sometimes, he talks to the ball, talks to his caddie, give the thumbs up. He has got the enthusiasm of youth and skill beyond his years. He looks a dodgy putter, he is cross-handed, looks at the hole from a short putt, all things people that are having a bad time putting do, to putt better."
Woods & McIlroy birdies, Mickelson bogey
Rose made birdie at 14 yesterday, he could do with another today. He's given himself a chance courtesy of a barnstorming tee shot. Spieth going with driver... only the third time today he's gone with the big stick and it's a pretty good result, although into the first cut. Woods at 15, pretty good, he taps in for birdie to get to six under. McIlroy, too, makes birdie to get to -11 and outright fourth. Mickelson three-putts 14, drops to -12...
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Steven Davison: That shot just won Spieth the Masters!!
Harry Cornwell: If Tiger Woods made more fairways this weekend, I think we'd be seeing a joint lead at the moment.
Tom Watson: Spieth is not only the best player this week but the luckiest. You can't play against this.
Paul Santaana: Missus watching some chick flick, so keeping up with play on my generic tablet device and a cold beer.
Spieth -18, Rose -13
... no eagle for Spieth on 13, he'll tap in for birdie to move to -18, which matches Woods's finishing tally in 1997. Rose, too, makes birdie to move to -13 and into a tie for second.
Post update
Mickelson's second at 14 is pretty ordinary, he'll need a miracle to make birdie from down there. Dustin makes double at 16, drops to -8. McIlroy with a six iron into the 15th, that's pretty decent on the back of the green. Spieth has a putt to go to 19 under, one better than Wood's finishing total in 1997...
Post update
Mickelson crashes his drive down the 14th, as McIlroy does much the same up on 15. Woods got a birdie here yesterday but that's another missed fairway, although only in the first cut. Spieth conjures a magical approach at 13, right at the flag and the skinniest part of the green. Rose not far behind him, two majestic efforts.
Latest leaderboard
Mickelson birdies 13, trails Spieth by four
Spieth has made three birdies this week at 13 and he's spangled one down the middle today. Rose missed the fairway, I believe. McIlroy at 14, ramming one up the hill, he'll make par coming back. Mickelson gets to 13 under par courtesy of birdie at 13, he's now only four shots behind. You never know...
Spieth's next record?
Currently one under for his round, Spieth needs to pick up two shots to take the record outright.
Spieth drops to -17, leads by five
Mickelson for eagle at 13. That's pretty decent, but he's still got a six or seven-footer for birdie. Spieth's par putt skips over the cellophane bridge, he falls to -17. Still, that's a lead five shots. Dustin is swimming at 16...
Post update
Mickelson into 13, twirl of the club, on she goes. Spieth with a sneaky putt downhill at 12... bit heavy-handed, will do well to make par from there. Rose's birdie effort at 12 stays a foot right, he stays 12 under.
Post update
Hunter Mahan is the clubhouse leader on eight under, by the way. Matsuyama with a birdie chance at 15, to get to -11... misses left. Dustin can only make par at the par-five 15th, stays -10, tied for fourth.
Jordan Spieth - did you know?
OUCH: As a four-year-old Texas Rangers fan, Spieth attempted to catch a stray ball at a game, lost it in the lights and had his two front teeth knocked out.
Post update
Peter Alliss
BBC Sport commentator
"It sounds ridiculous but it has gone a bit flat, Spieth has been magnificent and we were expecting a bit more from the chasing pack. Spieth has been so calm, his eyes are calm."
McIlroy birdies 13
McIlroy's eagle putt at 13 slides by, he'll make birdie to get to 10 under. Spieth at the par-three 12th - tells it to sit down, and it does. I wish my balls were as obedient as his. Rose, too, parachutes in to the centre of the green.
Spieth & Rose par 11
Spieth on 11, chipping on, that's glorious, will make par from there. Not often you see a man so young rise to the occasion as well as this, this is as ballsy as it gets from Spieth. Woods bends in that eagle at 13, taking him to level for the day and six under for the week. Pars for Spieth and Rose at 11...
Post update
Andrew Cotter
BBC Sport commentator
"There is fierce competition going on behind Jordan Spieth for the minor places but it would take a feat of epic proportions to catch him."
Rollercoaster ride for Spieth
Woods finally out of woods
Casey for birdie at 15, nice line, bit shy, stays -7. Woods has a makeable eagle putt at 13, having found his first fairway of the day. There's a lesson in there somewhere. McIlroy matches him. Poulter at the par-three 16th, hates it, but it's actually pretty tasty. Mickelson at 12 and his birdie attempt does much the same as McIlroy and Woods', dying at the last and dribbling left.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Steveleggetter: Forget Tiger-tees we are going to need Spieth-tees. This guy is taking the course apart.
Chipperhul: Game over in the Masters. Only interest for me now is whether Casey can get into the top-six.
Richard Potter: Jordan Spieth with more than one arm in a green jacket after that putt. Unstoppable.
Stephen Cassidy: Too much for Justin to do now, was always going to be a big ask to beat Spieth in this form, still a monumental effort.
Post update
Rose trying to apply some pressure and he does, right into the heart of the 11th green. Spieth still deliberating as his caddie attempts to clear some patrons out of his chosen route... he's taken a good four minutes over this shot, better be a goodun... that's nice, a scuttler that went as far as most people's drives.
Post update
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"There's been a shift down at 15 and 16 of late and you get the feeling the patrons are just waiting for Spieth to arrive."
Garcia cards 70 for -5
Mickelson saunters over to the par-three 12th, where he might have to start taking a few risks. Garcia in with a round of 70 for -5 overall. Here's our man Spieth, who is attempting to threadle one through the pine trees. Doesn't need a miracle, just a bunt back onto the fairway. Mickelson safely on at 12...
Post update
Rose on the devilish 11th and he's safely down the middle. McIlroy hasn't hit his birdie putt at 12, he remains nine under and nine off the lead. Dustin for birdie at 14... right on line but undercooked it. Dustin is 10 under - he would have taken your arm off if you'd offered him that on Wednesday.
Post update
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"I hope they have a Green Jacket for the young man because he's looking good. But with all the water at 11, 12, 13, 15 and given the chasing pack can make eagles on the back nine, it's never over unless you've got a four-shot lead on the 17th."
Post update
Woods for birdie at 12, not quite enough borrow. Zach Johnson for eagle at 16... stays a whisker right but he'll tap in for birdie and -10. Mickelson almost chips in at 11, he'll stay 12 under. Behind him, Spieth has sprayed one into the woods... hardest hole on the course, the 11th...
Spieth birdies 10, leads by six
Rose's birdie putt stays a shade right at 10. Spieth has nailed a longun at 10, that puts him six clear on 18 under par. He's made 26 birdies now this, that's a new Masters record - the king isn't quite dead, but long live the new one...
Post update
McIlroy on tee at 12, good luck going straight at the flag here... peach, he's got a makeable birdie putt. The 12th playing 161 yards today and Woods matches McIlroy's effort. Garcia down the last, his approach dribbles off the front. Here's Mickelson at 11 - not sure how that stayed up, his ball must have crampons.
Post update
Mickelson pours in a birdie on 10, tips the cap and flashes that grin, he's within five of the lead. Birdie for Dustin on 13, he's 10 under. Woods almost holes his chip at 11, pretty good effort that. Spieth misses the green with his approach at 10, Rose is safely on.
Matsuyama eagle
Many thanks Aimee, this is Ben Dirs until the end. McIlroy straight at the flag on 11, here's Tiger from some more nonsense - he hasn't hit a fairway yet today - and he's pinged one over the green. Eagle for Matsuyama on 13, he's 10 under par.
Bogey for Rose
(Rose level today; -12 overall)
All eyes on Justin Rose who must putt this six footer for par or find himself five shots behind. The Englishman misjudges it slightly, it lips to the right, and Rose is back to 12 under, five shots adrift heading into the back nine. Is that the white flag waving?
Post update
Andrew Magee
American PGA Tour winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"Jack Nicklaus once told me that if you're not nervous there's something wrong with you. So that really settled me down, to hear the greatest player of them all got nervous."
Woods drops a shot
(Woods +2 today; -4 overall)
Bogey for Tiger Woods on the 10th. The former world number one drops to four under. Yesterday's sparkle has truly dimmed. Jordan Spieth likely to come away from the ninth with a par... yes, yes, he does. The American out in 35. Three birdies. Two bogeys.
Woods injury concern
England's Luke Donald who missed the cut, has tweeted his concern for Tiger Woods after the four-time champion appeared to hit a tree root with a shot on the ninth, injuring his wrist.
Birdie for Casey
To the 13th we go. Paul Casey with an eagle chance. Paul Casey three foot long so a birdie will have to suffice. The Englishman on a healthy seven under and inside the top 10.
Burning up Augusta
Jordan Spieth's birdie on eight has moved him level with Phil Mickelson for birdies in a single Augusta tournament.
The Texan now has 25, the same figure Lefty managed in 2001 when he finished third.
Post update
American golf writer Dave Shedloski on Twitter: The third-round leader/co-leader has gone on to win the Masters 42 (out of 78) times, most recently Bubba Watson in 2014.
Post update
Applause for Justin Rose, whose tee shot on the ninth finishes about five foot from Jordan Spieth's effort. Even stevens. Magical from Sergio Garcia on the 16th, from the sand to inches of the pin. Beautiful. Tiger Woods keeping the trees company on the 10th. He's failed to take us back to the early 2000s today, but he gets himself onto the green and has a chance of par.
India's Lahiri is Augusta's Mr Consistency, what would Spieth give for an easy ride?
Anirban Lahiri is the third Indian to grace Augusta National and although he's not in contention at four over par, he gritted his teeth with a long-range par putt at 16 and finished the tournament with 18 consecutive pars. Impressive stuff from the number one ranked player on the Asian Tour, who has 15 international victories including four in the last year.
Meanwhile leader Jordan Spieth has played his first eight holes in: birdie, par, birdie, par, bogey, par, bogey, birdie. Wonder if his family have any nails left?
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Michael Crawford: Masters golf warming up nicely, hope there's enough wine in the house to see it through to the end...
Tony Madden: I am enjoying the culmination of a tremendous weekend of sport with a cold beer and the fabulous live Masters coverage.
Sue Hull: Masters, double helpings of desserts and now chocolate Easter eggs.
Tony Perkins: Keeping track of the Masters whilst sipping a Mojito in Gran Canaria. This is the life.
Birdie for Spieth
(Spieth -1 today; -17 overall)
Respectful silence for Justin Rose, who has right-to-left birdie chance on the eighth. Nearly, nearly, nearly, but he'll come away with a par, while Jordan Spieth rattles off another birdie, extending his lead to four shots. "There's a pattern emerging," says Andrew Cotter. There sure is.
Post update
Dustin Johnson with a birdie on the 11th. The American now just six shots behind his compatriot Spieth. Too little too late, you'd have thought, unless the three in front of him crumble. A fine effort from the 30-year-old, though, so far. Four birdies. Eleven holes.
Post update
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"Tiger's not playing for the money. We don't want another injury. Stop playing. I'm looking at the long game here and a summer full of major championships."
Post update
Iain Carter
BBC golf correspondent on Radio 5 live
"Tiger's grimacing, there's pain etched on that face. Surely he can't default again. He shook his hand in pain after that tee shot at the 10th. Woods went to shake the hand of Ron Townsend, the first ever black player to become a member at Augusta, but he went with his left hand instead of his right. We have another Tiger injury story right here."
Latest leaderboard
Spieth leads by three
Post update
"Go on," says Justin Rose, talking to his ball as it glides through the air along the par-five eighth. Steady from the Englishman on that second shot, just steady. Back to Tiger Woods, tee shot on the ninth, and that right wrist still seems to be bothering him - a hooked shot into the trees to the right of the fairway. Phil Mickelson onto the green on the par-four ninth. "Pretty good," says Andrew Cotter.
Post update
Andrew Cotter
BBC Sport commentator
"Every time Justin Rose gets within three shots, it's like a pat on the neck and Jordan Spieth pulls away again."
Post update
Adam Scott, cradling his belly putter, winds up his round with a birdie. The former champion finishing one over for the tournament. Tiger Woods still shaking the pain from his right hand as he walks away from the booby-trapped eighth with a par.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Eugene Nijssen: Justin Rose on 7th What a recovery.
Alan Potter: I don't know about the players but my nerves are shot watching this! What a shot from Justin Rose there!
Colin McCaw: How on earth did Rose get a par out of that hole?
Dave Ratcliffe: Could see a Rory moment from Spieth tonight! Hoping Rose can take this for the Brits!!
Ken behind the scenes
Many of you are taking to Twitter to champion the work of Ken on the course.
Want to see what goes on behind the cameras at Augusta? Let Ken Brown be your guide in his behind the scenes video clip.
Mickelson birdies eighth
(Mickelson -1 today; -12 overall)
Tiger Woods in agony on the ninth, face contorting in pain. He jammed his right hand while trying to hit the ball out of the pines, with his club seemingly hitting a decaying tree stump. "That's dangerous," says Ken Brown. We predict Tiger Woods will live, though, which gives us reason plenty to report that Phil Mickelson has birdied the eighth.
Who needs technology?
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"The only way people can be kept up to date on the 16th is by looking at the big white scoreboard that sits above the grandstand to the side of the 15th green. It's a mobile free zone."
Bogey for Spieth
Hello there, we've a tasty tussle on our hands. Jordan Spieth with a tricky five footer for par - and he misses, dropping a shot to open the door for Justin Rose once more. The Englishman's putt for par teases the cup, rolls around and around before gravity does its thing. A puff of the cheeks from Rose. Oof, that was close, he says. Three shots between the pair.
Post update
Oh - my - giddy - aunt! Justin Rose looked in deep bother, but he's delved into his box of tricks and come up with an astonishing recovery shot... one which flies 20 feet over the flag, bites and gently spins back towards the pin, a foot short from turning into a birdie. He should come away with a par.
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
I said that Jordan Spieth needs to avoid a big number today, but then so do the chasers. Up at the eighth and the blind second shot. Phil Mickelson needs something to happen soon and that's a good shot. He's got a makeable chip for eagle.
Rose in trouble
Jordan Spieth in the trees on the par-four seventh, gets out but is in the long grass in between the two bunkers which front the green. Not ideal. Justin Rose is also behind the tree. And the spectators' groans tell us what is to come is not good at all. Rose's ball crashes into a branch and flies further into the rough stuff. Deary me.
Birdies for Woods and McIlroy
Tiger Woods' putter has not been firing today but he collects a birdie on the eighth. He's seen muttering something or other as he turns away from the cup. Rory McIlroy with a birdie, too, and merrily moves to eight under for the tournament. The Northern Irishman must be full of ifs, buts and maybes.
Vote closed
Who will win the Masters?
Thanks for all your votes at the top right of this page.
Many of you lot think the Green Jacket will rest on the shoulders of Jordan Spieth tonight - 42.5% of you to be precise.
Justin Rose landed 33.4% of the vote and Phil Mickelson 10.4%.
What's blue, pink and fizzy?
Apparently Augusta National has invented a new drink named 'Stand 12'.
The name is hardly inventive as it is sold in just one place - behind stand 12 - but the recipe yields something that is half pink, half blue and has a dab of fizz on top.
"Inventor Jasmine Kilgore said the invention came about when she put pink lemonade, blue sports drink and Sprite in a clear Masters cup," reports the Augusta Chronicle.
Spieth into the trees
Jordan Spieth gets the driver out for the first time today on the seventh... pushes it right and the patrons are running for cover, some are forced to leave their seats and the brave ones are running in search of the ball. Justin Rose follows him but is in a worse spot, tucked up behind a huge pine tree. Interesting hole ahead of us. Oh, and there's a birdie for Rickie Fowler on the 16th. The American has produced the best round of the day so far, going six under; seven under for the tournament.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Where are you watching the Masters?
England Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood has quite the set-up for the Masters. He posts a picture on Instagram saying: "Masters position ready with slippers on and yardage chart..."
Bogey for Rose
(Rose -2 today; -13 overall)
Can Justin Rose save par on the sixth? Nope. The Englishman drops a shot and Jordan Spieth extends his lead to four shots by virtue of playing the percentage game.
Birdie McIlroy, bogey Woods
(McIlroy -1 today; -7 overall)
A birdie on the seventh for Rory McIlroy, his first of the day. No celebrating from the Northern Irishman, he knows his chance has gone, gone, gone. Bogey for Tiger Woods on the seventh. The four-time champion dropping to four under.
Post update
Justin Rose chews his lip as he watches his tee shot on the par-three sixth... the ball lands on the green but it doesn't want to stay there and goes into reverse before nestling in the long(ish) grass. Rose lets go of his club. Work to do if he's to come away with a par. Jordan Spieth not happy with his tee shot, either, groaning as it lands on the back of the green, about 50ft from the flag.
Post update
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"I didn't understand that shot. Why use a sand wedge when you can bump it with a seven iron?
"Four shots is nothing on this course. I never thought it would be an easy day for Spieth although I do think he will win. However I wouldn't be surprised if he is tied at some point. Rose is chipping away at him."
Leader Spieth duffed a chip from off the green at the par-four fifth to walk away with a bogey five and his lead was reduced to three shots.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Where are you watching the Masters?
We have had some great pictures from you guys on your Masters viewing spots but Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam is probably trumping you for commitment.
The Scot is wearing a peak cap indoors. The same hat worn by Paul Casey and Charl Schwartzel during spells in this tournament.
Post update
Paul Azinger
Former United States Ryder Cup captain and BBC expert
That is such a big putt. You've got to avoid a big number when you're out in front and he did just that.
Bogey for Spieth
(Spieth -2 today; -17 overall)
Not even Harry Houdini could get himself out of trouble on this one, and neither can Jordan Spieth. A bogey for the American on the par-four fifth and he drops to 17 under. Focus returns to Justin Rose. The Englishman deliberating, pausing, adding to the tension, before tapping in from about four foot for par. Spieth now leads by three shots.
Get involved - text 81111 (UK users only)
Maisie, London: I never knew the Grand Canyon was in Georgia. Those bunkers on the 5th are big enough to need air-lifting out.
Tom, Dubai: At this stage it is really going to take a low score from Rose or a Spieth implosion to settle this.
Gregg in Bristol: If Spieth plays this slowly for much longer surely they will put him on the clock? He takes ages!
Post update
Ken Brown
BBC Sport commentator
On Spieth's duffed chip on the fifth: "The grain of the grass is against you and grabs the ball. It's tricky."
Post update
Back to Justin Rose in the sugary sand and it's a miraculous effort from the Englishman, the ball stopping dead about three foot from the cup. Over to you, Mr Spieth - and the American botches his effort, his chip sticking to the edge of the green. Oh my word. Ian Poulter with a birdie chance on the ninth... close, close, close but it rolls away.
Willett rues chilly putting
English debutant Danny Willett reacts to his one over par finish on BBC Sport: "It's not too bad. The putter's been very cold all week. We were course mapping well, put it in good spots, but have not been able to catch the lies like some guys have. All in all it's been a brilliant week. The golf course has been really good today. Someone could go out there and shoot a really good number, but at the same chalk you could play a nice round and not quite get it."
Post update
Ken Brown
BBC Sport commentator
"When you are watching Augusta on television you look at the bunkers you don't realise how big and deep they are. They are like sandpits and some are like swimming pools. Unless you find a flat spot at the bottom there is no way to reach the green. The sand has a texture like sugar and you don't want to play out of them."
Post update
Justin Rose finds himself 195ft from the pin, he can see the flag fluttering in the distance... but he overcooks it and will have to work his way out of the sand. A chance for Jordan Spieth to turn the screw? He's talking to himself, a far from perfect shot on the fourth from the young American, right of the green, but not as bad as Rose.
Paul Azinger on BBC Two commentary can't decide whether he likes Spieth's chances of getting up and down for par. "It's not a bad spot," he says. "But the green is running away from him."
Final round leaderboard
Spieth leads by four
Get involved via #bbcgolf
Show us where you are watching the Masters
Chris Warne: Watching the Masters during my 10 minute stint as sub at five-a-side!
Adam Hurt: Child in bed, wife in the bath, rum and coke in hand and the Masters.
Mark Martin: Thank goodness for BBC website! TV's in Strasbourg hotels don't know what golf is and I can't miss the Masters!
Thomas Rimer: Watching the Masters whilst sending out CVs to get a new job. Why didn't anyone tell me to play more golf in my youth?!
Firmin Fredericks: En route to London on the slow train following the Masters...a nightmare when the signal is dipping in and out. Nearly home though.
Birdie, birdie for Poulter
(Poulter -3 today; -7 overall)
We're on the fifth and watching Justin Rose, driver in hand. His tee shot flies to the moon and back onto the fairway. Ian Poulter, splendidly colourful as usual, lilac his colour of choice today, is moving and a shaking. A birdie on the eighth. A simple tap in, and he's seven under and tied for sixth. Phil Mickelson walks away from the fifth with a bogey. Silence from the patrons.
Johnson climbs the leaderboard
(Johnson -2 today; -8 overall)
Roars for Dustin Johnson as he birdies the seventh. He moves up the leaderboard on eight under. Next we turn our attention on to Adam Scott, belly putter in hand, an eagle in sight, but his effort teases the cup and he's a pimple short.
Ken Brown v a polar bear
Our Ken has been answering some of your questions on Facebook:
Tom Bohane asked: Is it true you once wrestled a polar bear, and won? Ken: The polar bear won on points!
Sam Koch asked What's your best round and favourite hole (and why) at Augusta? Ken: I managed to shoot 69 once. My favourite hole is the 13th. It's strategically very demanding and looks beautiful.
Eagle for Fowler
(Fowler -4 today; -5 overall)
Phil Mickelson is in a cavernous bunker. he can't see the green from where he is so he just hits it as hard as he can but comes up well short. Rickie Fowler, wearing his traditional last-day orange, with an eagle chance on the 13th. It's a lengthy one, about 30ft, but that's no trouble for the American. Fowler four under for the day five under for the tournament.
Post update
Four shots the difference now between Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth. The Englishman has birdied two of the opening three holes so he can do no more.
The cameras choose to focus on Seung-Yul Noh, which means something is about to happen otherwise why would they show a player who is two over? He's in the bunker short of the 16th green... feather-soft touch... the ball lands on the green, a good dozen feet past the pin but it's Sunday at the Masters and we all know where that ball is going! Noh punches the air and the patrons cheer. Wonderful. He goes to one over for the tournament.
P J in treble glory
P J Willet - brother of Danny who just ended his week at +1 - can celebrate his hat-trick.
He has been uploading witty tweets about his daily life contrasting his brother's Augusta display all week. We'll be watching you when your brother is in major action next time P J.
Spieth extends lead
(Spieth -2 today; -18 overall)
Birdie for Jordan Spieth on the third! The leader two under for the day and pops to 18 under for the tournament. All the young American needs to do is par every hole from here on in and he's equalled Tiger Woods' tournament record. It's likely Spieth is going to smash that record into smithereens.
Man in black
Mickelson -12
Phil Mickelson is sporting an all-back outfit today and there is a reason behind it. The American says it helps him "get more aggressive." He has done his research, the three-time Masters winner added: "Studies have shown that when NFL teams wear black they have more penalties." The big question is will black turn into green later?
Birdie for Poulter
Hello again, Aimee here for an hour. Ben has realised he's forgotten to wear his special Masters Sunday socks so he's dashed home to get them. Hopefully they've been washed since 2014 otherwise we're all in for an unpleasant back nine.
Back to the golf, Phil Mickelson is agonisingly wide with a snaked birdie attempt, groans around the fourth as the ball curls beyond the cup. Birdie for Ian Poulter on the seventh, though. The Englishman now six under.
Get involved via #bbcgolf
We're asking you where are you watching the Masters?
A very studious Duncan Drysdale: Zoology revision for university finals and Augusta are in my books very compatible.
Vincent Leonard: Screens everywhere and no golf ball in sight. Airport delay - second division Spanish footy and BBC text commentary it is.
Christine Wilson: Last day of my holiday and I am a golf widow...
Henry Kirkwood: Watching The Masters whilst writing my dissertation.
Post update
Spieth into the third with a wedge... safe as houses. Rose has 130 yards left... just about gets away with it, clinging onto the side of the cliff at the front. Monster eagle for Dustin at six, he moves to seven under. Here's Aimee Lewis for a while...
Post update
Mickelson on tee at the 234-yard fourth, going with five iron, and he's into the heart but has a slippery putt coming back. Poulter is hitting some serious irons today, here's another heat-seeker into seven. Defending champion Bubba has a two-footer for eagle at 13... just about blows on it and in it goes, he gets back to +2.
Post update
... McIlroy has an eight-footer for birdie at four but he's let another chance go - the world number one's charge just hasn't got going. Mickelson for par at three and he blades it in to stay five off the lead. Spieth and Rose drill irons down the third...
Final round leaderboard
Spieth leads by three...
-17 Spieth (US) 2
-14 Rose (Eng) 2
-12 Mickelson (US) 2
-9 Hoffman (US) 2
-6 D. Johnson (US) 5, Streelman (US) 4, McIlroy (NI) 3, Woods (US) 3
Selected others: -5 Garcia (Spa) 9, Poulter (Eng) 6; -3 Fowler (US) 12
Post update
The hushed murmurs after Spieth missed that birdie putt at two said everything - murmurs that were accompanied by raised eyebrows and pursed lips and sharp sideways looks. Part of Spieth's job is to somehow block those murmurs out. Woods makes bogey at four, drops to five under, Rory has a birdie putt...
Chasing hope
Rose -14, Spieth -17
That's a bit fruity from Rose at two, much work to do to make birdie. Mickelson from a bunker at three... phew, just about clambered out but he's left himself a nasty par putt. Poulter jabs in his par putt at six to stay five under, Rose squeezes in his five-footer at two to start birdie-birdie. Spieth, meanwhile, has missed his slippery four-footer for birdie - the gap down to three shots...
Post update
Spieth going with putter from just off the green at two. He's taken an age over this one, walking to and fro like somebody trying to pluck up the courage to knock on a loved one's front door for the first time. It's good enough when he eventually decides to hit it. McIlroy with a dreamy tee shot at three, parachuting in from miles high.
Post update
Jay Townsend
Former American professional golfer on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think it's been set up for good scoring today. There's always some difficult pins but some of the traditional difficult pins have been softened a bit. That being said, there's so much pressure on these guys."
Get involved via #bbcgolf
TomAlexDodd: Jordan Spieth, 21. Leads The Masters by 4. Me, 22. German degree at University. Life isn't fair sometimes.
We feel your pain. Apparently Spieth is renting two houses this week. Sigh...
Alan Potter: Love The Masters tradition of asking the players "are you ready to play a little golf?" On the first tee.
Post update
McIlroy for par at three, that's a great save from about 15 feet. Fowler with a peach off the tee at 12, all over the flag. Tiger for birdie at three... just short of pace, he stays six under. Mickelson, like Woods, finds sand off the third tee, although he's got a horror lie.
Post update
Only a par for Hoffman at two, he remains -2. Here's Spieth on the second, going with fairway wood... 280 yards left, absolutely creams it, although it just bobbles over the back. Rose also with five wood, gets a little bit of a skip on, he's got a longun for eagle. Double for defending champion Bubba on 12...
Augusta be gusting
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
In the last twenty minutes or so we've seen Adam Scott go in the water twice and take a seven at the par-three 12th, while Bubba Watson has found the water too. It's one of those days.
And Australian golf commentator Luke Elvy has noticed the wind picking up on holes 15 and 16 which could make things interesting for the contenders in a few hours.