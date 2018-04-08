Relive how Reed won the Masters at Augusta

Only place for us to finish... THE moment that Patrick Reed slipped into the item of clothing that every golfer across the world dreams of owning. The Green Jacket.
So while Reed celebrates long into the Augusta night, it is time for us to wave farewell.
Thanks for your company over the past four days - we hope you've enjoyed every single second.
See you next year!
'I made Patrick earn it'
R Fowler -14
Rickie Fowler's resurgence on the back nine certainly made things interesting, and threatened to make Patrick Reed sweat a little.
The American's second-place finish is his best showing at a Masters.
"It was a lot of fun out there, more so on the back nine, the front nine was pretty stressful," said Fowler.
"I made a lot of good swings where it didn't fly where I thought it might but I hung on. I left it all out there and kept Patrick honest and made him earn it.
"We had a chance to win here and I'm happy with how I played. I'm definitely happy with the week - it was a lot of fun, unfortunate I was one shot short but that's all you can do."
'All in all a great day'
J Spieth -13 (18)
Here's Jordan Spieth, who shot a fantastic 64 on Sunday to put himself in contention until a bogey on the 18th: "I wanted to hit the fairway, give myself a putt for birdie to win or cap off a fantastic round - but all in all it was a great day.
"I was nine shots back to start the day. Going out with eight guys in front of me, I needed a significant amount of help no matter how I played.
"I wasn't optimistic about putting on the Green Jacket, it was more 'shoot your way into the top five'."
'Reed dealt with the pressure'
Paul Azinger
1993 PGA Championship winner from Augusta
The crowd seemed to be behind McIlroy, and then Spieth, and they love Rickie, and Reed was about fourth choice.
They know what this tournament means to those players. The players aren't naive either, they watch it their whole lives and that burden and that pressure Patrick Reed dealt with.
In the end, you have got to have a lot of heart here to win at Augusta National. It takes more than great shots - it takes a lot of courage and a great mind.
P Reed -15
P Reed -15
Last year's winner Sergio Garcia climbs to his feet on the instruction of Augusta chairman Fred Ridley, who tells the Spaniard he has been "a great champion".
The beaming Spaniard says he "would love to" place the Green Jacket on Reed's shoulders, congratulating the American who blows out a huge sigh of relief.
"Thanks man," says the 27-year-old.
Captain America is officially a golfing superhero.
'Impossible to put into words'
P Reed -15
How was Patrick Reed feeling when he made his approach to the 18th? And then being faced with a long putt down the slope?
"I am sitting there in between two clubs on the iron shot, to have it stay on that ridge..." he said.
"I was watching Sergio the year before barely tapping them (on the green). I kind of mishit it and for it to go three foot by - I was happy to have hit that putt before.
"It's impossible to put into words. Just to make the par on the last and watch it go in the hole and win my first major, end the drought of last year, get back on that winning circle and do it in the first major, it meant so much to me."
'Needing a par on 18 felt right'
P Reed -15
Patrick Reed explains how he kept his nerve to close out his first major victory...
"I knew it was going to be tough, any time you're trying to close off a golf tournament is really hard, but to close off your first major and at place that is so close to your heart is even harder.
"I knew the lead would shrink at some times and the lead could grow at others, it's just the flows of golf and you need to know how to handle it.
"The only way i felt i could get that done was make sure the putter was working. It was tough out there but to make those putts on 14 and two putts on 17 gave me momentum going to 18 which in past has given me so many issues.
"Needing a par on the last to win my first major just felt right."
P Reed -15
P Reed -15
Time to head to the Butler Cabin where Sergio Garcia is sat wearing a Green Jacket, holding another in his right hand. That one is exactly the size that Patrick Reed can fit into. But first our new champion has to answer a few questions...
'Reed is in the history books forever'
P Reed -15
Paul Azinger
1993 PGA Championship winner from Augusta
I don't think it was until 4.30/5 o'clock Patrick Reed realised what Jordan Spieth was doing and he responded.
He knew what was going on, there were some gigantic scoreboards out there and the patrons will tell you what's going on.
What an achievement. That's his first major title. Patrick Reed is in the history books forever.
Reed wins 2018 Masters
P Reed -15
Patrick Reed''s final round was steady rather spectacular - but he got the job done. Only Rory McIlroy carded a higher round than the winner's one-under par in the top 15.
'New kid on the block' Reed wins 2018 Masters
Reed wins 2018 Masters
P Reed -15
You get the feeling Patrick Reed won't go down as the most loved Masters champion in history. The contrast to the love shown to Sergio Garcia last year was palpable.
Nevertheless you've got to hand it to Reed. Gutsy doesn't half do it justice. Nerves made from Texas steel.
Reed wins 2018 Masters
P Reed -15
Mrs Reed, dressed in matching pink, leaps off her seat at the back of the 18th green, running down to greet her man as he walks off with a celebratory grin.
All four majors are now owned by young Americans aged in their mid-20s.
P Reed -15 (18)
Reed wins 2018 Masters
P Reed -15 (18)
We have a new major champion on golf's roll of honour. The Augusta gallery rises to its feet as soon as Reed's par putt hits the cup, the 27-year-old American looking to the skies with his left arm raised in triumph.
Champagne moment - Reed wins 2018 Masters
P Reed -15, R McIlroy -9 (18)
No problem!
Patrick Reed is the 2018 Masters champion!!
Post update
P Reed -15, R McIlroy -9 (17)
Two putts for Patrick Reed to win... his first goes long. The most nervous three-foot putt of his career awaits...
Post update
P Reed -15, R McIlroy -9 (17)
Rory McIlroy rolls up a 38-putt to within about six inches, tapping in and taking the Augusta acclaim. A final round 74 leaves him tied fifth on nine under. Not what he dreamt last night.
All eyes on Patrick Reed now..
Post update
Iain Carter
BBC Sport commentator at Augusta National
The patrons are not whooping and hollering as Patrick Reed arrives at the green but they are being respectful.
Post update
P Reed -15, R McIlroy -9 (17)
Andrew Magee says it isn't a tricky two putt. Let's find out...
A standing ovation for Patrick Reed as he walks up to the 18th green. Respectful but not rapturous, I'd suggest.
