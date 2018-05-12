The Players Championship - Simpson takes seven-shot lead into final round
- Leader: -19 W Simpson (68)
- -12 D Lee (72); -10 D Johnson (69)
- Selected: -9 J Dufner (66), J Walker (70), X Schauffele (71), J Day (71), C Schwartzel (73)
- -8: I Poulter (69), T Woods (65), J Spieth (65) T Fleetwood (68)
- -4 M Fitzpatrick (70); -3 M Laird (70)
By Alex Bysouth and Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Chasing records?
W Simpson -19
Webb Simpson has this one sewn up, doesn't he? The American could be targeting a couple of records on the final day of the Players Championship...
Both on the line on Sunday?
Tiger v Jordan?
Woods -8 (65), Spieth -8 (65)
In what promises to be a fascinating pairing, it's the old guard v the young pretender tomorrow...
'I haven't looked at the leaderboard'
W Simpson -19
Here's Webb Simpson, speaking to Sky Sports: "I tried not to shoot the same score, tried not to protect the lead. I came with the same objectives as the past two days and it was a good day.
"No matter where I am at in the tournament I hate dropping shots at the last, so this was a bonus - to finish the day with a great save does give me a little bit of momentum going into tomorrow.
"The game plan is the same as today. I haven't looked at the leaderboard, but I am sure it is nice. Guys will come out firing tomorrow.
"I have to keep doing what I am doing."
Seven-shot lead for Simpson
W Simpson -19
Well, what to say about Saturday at Sawgrass?
Plenty of low scores to be had early in the third round, with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth both shooting 65.
It got a little trickier for the leaders as the wind picked up later on, but no one seemed to tell Webb Simpson.
The American cards a four-under-par 68 to move to 19 under for the tournament and open up a seven-stroke lead.
Simpson saves par
W Simpson -19
This is a huge putt for Webb Simpson. Although he's got strokes to play with...
It starts on track, wobbles left, but recovers to find its path and drops into the middle of the cup.
A superb par-saver. The lead will be seven shots heading into Sunday's final round.
W Simpson -19 (17)
That's actually in the sand for Webb Simpson. A fierce looking bank in front of him.
He plays it pretty well, lofting his ball to maybe 10 feet or so from the flag - a long putt for par.
W Simpson -19 (17)
Some 221 yards to the pin for Webb Simpson as he approaches the 18th.
He miscues slightly, dropping it short and right into the moguls that lurk besides the green.
Nerves?
Simpson birdies 17
W Simpson -19 (17)
Lee salvages par
W Simpson -19 (17), D Lee -12
Lovely tee shot from Webb Simpson. It goes a tad right, but it's on the fairway.
Danny Lee is home and hosed at 12 under par for the tournament after a relatively straightforward up and down for par from off the back of the 18th green.
W Simpson -19 (17)
So the lead grows to seven.
And with Danny Lee in a spot of bother on the 18th, it could be more by the time the American makes the clubhouse.
Birdie for Simpson
W Simpson -19 (17)
Webb Simpson with the simplest of birdie putts for a man in his form.
He just taps in, shows his ball to the crowd in appreciation, and heads for the 18th tee.
D Lee -12 (17)
Danny Lee is taking the scenic route up the 18th. A little foray into the trees, a layer of pine straw to contend with.
Simpson's 17th tee shot
W Simpson -18 (16)
W Simpson -18 (16)
Right into the meat of the green. And here it goes, trickling back towards the cup... Webb Simpson is trying to hide his smile, this could be heading for the hole.
It stops short. But a chance to make birdie and re-establish a seven-shot lead.
W Simpson -18 (16)
Simpson trots up to the 17th tee... the rest of the field will be hoping he drops one in the water...as he did yesterday.
The iconic 17th...
Nothing says Sawgrass more than the 17th.
The 137-yard par-three has the potential to make or break rounds in Ponte Vedra Beach, and, as the second-to-last hole, leaves little time to put things right.
Shoot for the island green, and hope it sticks...
W Simpson -18 (16), D Lee -12 (17)
Webb Simpson flops his bunker shot at 16 just on to the short stuff. The American fizzes in an aggressive putt that misses the target and he two-putts for par.
Danny Lee could put some pressure on with a birdie putt on the 17th. Nope, it just wriggles on by like a restless toddler. He slots in for par of his own.
Birdie for Lee
D Lee -12 (16)
Oooh. Something to shout about for the rest of the field.
Danny Lee is quietly going about his business, and birdies the 16th to move within six shots of Webb Simpson.
W Simpson -18 (15)
Hang about, the live text commentator's curse... Simpson sticks his approach in the sand.
Game on? Don't get too excited...
W Simpson -18 (15)
Webb Simpson takes a driver to the 16th tee, leathering it down the left-hand side of the fairway.
It's a one-man movie at the minute, think The Truman Show - all eyes on the American, with Sawgrass like a revolving set of great shot after great shot for Simpson.
W Simpson -18 (15)
Webb Simpson approaches his putt, before backing off again for another glance and then repeating the process.
That's poorly struck, bobbling across the green like one of mine in the garden. Unsurprisingly, it trickles wide of the target.
He steps up to sink the next one for par.
Leaderboard
-18 W Simpson (14)
-11 D Lee (15)
-10 D Johnson (F)
-9 J Dufner (F), J Walker (F), X Schauffele (17), J Day (17), C Schwartzel (14)
-8 J Spieth (F), T Woods (F), T Fleetwood (F), I Poulter (F), H Varner III (F), M Kuchar (F), S Stricker (17), P Cantlay (15)
D Lee -11 (15)
Danny Lee loosens up with a few air swings on the 16th fairway, before firing an approach towards the pin from 200+ yards.
It kicks on a little, but he's well placed.
DJ content with progress
Johnson -10 (69)
World number one Dustin Johnson was content with a third-round three-under 69 that lifted him to 10 under for the tournament.
He said on Sky Sports: "The wind picked up so it definitely played difficult this afternoon so I'm pleased with three under.
"I had a couple of nice saves on the back nine and I played really well, three under is a good score round here.
"I don't know what the wind is going to do tomorrow but if it's like today and you are not on your game, you can struggle on this course."
When asked what he needed to do to catch runaway leader Webb Simpson, he simply replied: "I need to shoot a low one."
W Simpson -18 (14)
"You clean?" says Webb Simpson's caddie.
"Yeah," states the Players Championship leader confidently, before whipping an approach up to within eight feet of the flag at 15.
"A beautiful golf shot, Webb," is the response.
D Johnson -10
Dustin Johnson reckons there's still hope for the rest of the field with wind expected to sweep through Sawgrass tomorrow...
More from the world number one in a moment.
Bogey for Schauffele
X Schauffele -9 (17)
Wonder if Xander Schauffele sings to himself "every day I'm Schauffele"? Probably not...
Anyway, a bogey at the 17th means he's shuffling further away from the lead. Back to nine under par for the American.
Lead cut to seven strokes
W Simpson -18 (14)
So the lead is cut to seven.
Danny Lee the man best placed to make a move on Webb Simpson at 11 under with four holes to play on Saturday.
World number Dustin Johnson a stroke further adrift but back in the clubhouse, and tied with fellow American Jimmy Walker - who's out on the 17th.
Bogey for Simpson
W Simpson -18 (14)
Webb Simpson is a little overeager on the 14th green, and for the first time a chink in the American's armour as he skittles a long, downhill putt way past the pin.
Ten feet or so to make par, playing up a gentle slope, and it runs on by.
A rare bogey for the leader!
Birdie for Walker
J Walker -10 (17)
Superb tee shot to the island green and Jimmy Walker makes the putt to join Dustin Johnson at 10 under.
Johnson takes clubhouse lead
D Johnson -10
Agonisingly close for Dustin Johnson.
Deft hands from the world number one. He clips on from the fringes at the 18th, with a birdie chance to move to 11 under, but it curls away at the last second.
The American taps in for a par that gives him the clubhouse lead.
W Simpson -19 (12)
Webb Simpson is taking a little time over his tee shot at the par-three 13th.
He shoots right at the flag, but it sits a little earlier than anticipated and sticks. A long-ranger for birdie...
D Lee -11 (13)
Oh, Danny Lee! A chance to close the gap to seven strokes, but the New Zealander's birdie putt loops around the cup at 13 and refuses to drop.
S Garcia -4 (16)
Sergio Garcia with a shirt more colourful than some of tonight's Eurovision entries...
Not quite as much swagger for the Spaniard, though. He is three over for the day, four under for the tournament and down in tied 42nd.
J Day -10 (13)
Jason Day, meanwhile, is currently losing his battle with a bunker beyond the 14th green.
The Australian thinks he's done enough to loft it out, but it trickles back towards him and it's back to the bucket and spade.
Birdie for Johnson
D Johnson -10 (17)
Dustin Johnson is still just about clinging on to Webb Simpson's tail.
The world number one pops his tee shot right up alongside the pin at 17 and taps in for birdie.
What's stat all about?
W Simpson -19 (11)
And to the 12th he goes.
Webb Simpson starts his tee shot a long way right, but watches it curl back to the fairway.
A few stats for you, then...
Steve Elkington currently boasts the biggest winning margin, taking his second Players Championship in 1997 by seven shots at 16 under par.
The lowest winning score was the 24 under par carded by Greg Norman in 1994.
No one with a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend at the Players Championship has ever not won it.
Webb Simpson is currently eight shots clear heading to the 12th tee on Saturday...
And here is that eagle...
W Simpson -19 (11)
