The Players Championship - Simpson takes seven-shot lead into final round

Here's Webb Simpson, speaking to Sky Sports: "I tried not to shoot the same score, tried not to protect the lead. I came with the same objectives as the past two days and it was a good day.

"No matter where I am at in the tournament I hate dropping shots at the last, so this was a bonus - to finish the day with a great save does give me a little bit of momentum going into tomorrow.

"The game plan is the same as today. I haven't looked at the leaderboard, but I am sure it is nice. Guys will come out firing tomorrow.

"I have to keep doing what I am doing."