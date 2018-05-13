Simpson wins Players title - watch clips, reaction

Summary
- Leader: -18 W Simpson (73)
- -14 C Schwartzel (67), J Walker (67), X Schauffele (67); -13 J Day (68), J Dufner (68)
- Selected: -12 K Bradley (66), H Varner III (68), T Fleetwood (68), D Lee (72)
- -11 B Koepka (63), J Thomas (66), I Poulter (69), T Woods (69); -10 A Noren (66), D Johnson (17)
- -9 J Rose (66); -6 Spieth (74)
Until next time...
And with that, it's time to wrap things up.
A wonderful weekend for Webb Simpson, but also a momentous one for Justin Thomas, who overtakes Dustin Johnson to become world number one for the first time.
You can read all about it in Andrew Mullen's report right here.
This is the last time we'll see the Players in May, as the tournament moves to March next year to make way for the US PGA Championship, which moves from August to May.
Plenty of golf to be played before then, of course. And we'll catch you for the US Open in June.
Until then...
Simpson wins Players Championship
Si Woo Kim hands the trophy to Webb Simpson, the American has been desperate to grab that!
He is the 2018 Players Championship winner, and pockets a tidy $1.98m too.
'Sometimes golf is a mystery'
Simpson wins Players Championship
Champion from 2017, Si Woo Kim, takes to the stage with Webb Simpson.
Time for word with Webb, though: "It is hard to put it into words what this week has been like.
"I have never really played well, but enjoyed the golf course. Sometimes in golf it is just a mystery, a good solid weekend and then I hung in there to get it done."
'It's great, I'm exhausted'
Simpson wins Players Championship
I can't tell if that's sweat or tears trickling down the cheeks of Webb Simpson, perhaps a bit of both.
Anyway, here he is, the 2018 Players Championship winner...
"It feels great," Simpson told Sky Sports.
"I am exhausted. It was a long day. It's probably harder work to be ahead by five or six. I learned from it, I battled through.
"I didn't have my best stuff today, but it was good enough.
"It was tough. I tried to stay busy this morning, enforce that it is one shot at a time. You have a tendency to fast forward and want to get it done, but I had to brace myself."
The winning putt
Simpson wins Players Championship
And here is the moment he did it.
Simpson wins Players Championship
It's a first win since his Shriners Open success in 2013 for the former US Open champion.
Simpson wins Players Championship
Relief on the face of the American.
He did the hard work in the first three days - 66, 63, 68.
Webb Simpson finishes on one over for his final round, the only player in the top 40 to shoot over par on Sunday, but the only score that matters is that 18 under par by his name.
And his name sits on the top of the leaderboard.
Simpson wins Players Championship
W Simpson -18
Webb Simpson coaxes his bogey putt up to within a few feet of the hole. He taps in for a double bogey on the last, but it doesn't matter - Simpson wins the Players Championship by four strokes.
D Lee -12
Beautiful putt to finish off for Danny Lee. Swinging one in from the fringes of the green to make par and finish on 12 under for the tournament.
A top-10 finish for the world number 186.
W Simpson -20 (17)
The ball sticks halfway between the bunker and the water.
An uphill slope towards the green, Webb Simpson clips on to the left of the flag and it runs on some.
Work to do, shots to spare.
W Simpson -20 (17)
Where will the leader drop this?
Such is the lead he has built up, that water shot shouldn't matter too much for Webb Simpson. The luxury.
He launches a bunker rake out of the way, and drops between the sand and the water hazard. A bit of conversation with the referee between where he'll have to play this if he drops it and it rolls into the bunker.
Webb in the water
W Simpson -20 (17)
Six shots to play with, Webb Simpson strides purposefully down the 18th. An approach from the fairway to play.
Just don't put it in the water. He's got the added pressure of the Tiger crowd now pinning their attention on him.
Bit of wind drifting to the left, his approach goes with it, skips on beyond the green and then, unbelievably, finds its way into the water!
Bogey for Dufner
J Dufner -13
Four become three... Jason Dufner bogeys the 18th after rushing his par putt. He finishes at 13 under.
The numbers
Luckily, Jason's done the maths so we don't have to...
W Simpson -20 (17)
Forceful putt from Webb Simpson at 17, it threatens for a second to roll off the other side of the island and into the water. But no, a gentle trickle an inch or two back into play.
He'll putt from the fringes for par. Never in doubt. Ten feet maybe? Straight into the heart of the cup.
To the 18th...
D Johnson -10 (17)
Dustin Johnson's rollercoaster finish to the tournament sees him go birdie-bogey-double bogey-par-birdie-birdie... one to play.
Name on the trophy
Simpson -20 (16)
Webb Simpson's name is being engraved on the Players Championship trophy...as in there is a man actually doing it, right now...
W Simpson -20 (16)
Well, Webb Simpson leaves his tee shot at the par-three 17th on the opposite end of the green to the flag - but crucially, it's on dry land.
First two days costly - Woods
Woods -11 (F)
Tiger Woods said if he'd played the first two rounds like he played the final two, he would have been more of a threat at Sawgrass.
Speaking on Sky Sports he said: "I look at how I played the first two days, when I just made the cut, but then I got rolling.
"I really played well this weekend, hit the ball well, and felt good with the putter. I had the speed of the greens and I knew the worm was going to turn.
"I got myself up there. I got within four (of leader Webb Simpson) at one point but I needed four or five more (birdies) coming in.
"I played so well today, even better than yesterday."
J Day -13
Jason Day back in the clubhouse at 13 under par. Three players one stroke ahead of him, and then Webb Simpson...
Can't help thinking what a fight we'd have had if the American wasn't running away with it.
Birdie for Schwartzel
C Schwartzel -14
Birdie for Charl Schwartzel, and suddenly the South African springs into a share of second.
Well-weighted left to right putt to finish. He signs off at 14 under par.
Birdie for Simpson, bogey for Lee
W Simpson -20, D Lee -12 (16)
Simpson opts to putt from the bank flanking the green. Safety first... he leaves himself an 11-footer for birdie, and sticks it right in the heart of the cup.
Danny Lee gets to drop on the green. And with that a shot at par, having stuck it in the water - it doesn't have the legs. Bogey for Lee.
D Lee -13 (15)
Danny Lee, meanwhile... has just flunked his approach at 16 into the water hazard.
His prize pot shrinking by the shot.
W Simpson -19 (15)
Webb Simpson sticks a hybrid on his approach, and steers well clear of the water lurking to the right of the 16th green.
It finds a bobbly patch of moguls instead, but the American won't be too fussed about that.
Successfully navigate these last few pins and he'll be nearly $2m richer.
Snowman for Spieth
T Woods -11, J Spieth -6
Jordan Spieth has had an absolute shocker on the 18th. In the water to start, made the green in five and three-putted for a quadruple bogey.
What a way to finish.
Tiger Woods put his second shot 10 feet from the pin, starts it a long way left and watches it curl back towards the cup but it does not drop.
The birdies just haven't come for Woods on the back nine. He signs for a 69, putting him on 11 under for the tournament.
W Simpson -19 (15)
Another fairway nailed for Webb Simpson at 16. Any hopes his rivals had of him falling apart on the back nine seem to be waning...
Schwartzel on the climb
C Schwartzel -13 (16)
Charl Schwartzel was paired with the leader on Saturday, but fell away as Webb Simpson continued to cruise.
The South African has played his way back into a share of fourth today, mind. Three birdies in his last five holes, Schwartzel is four under for the day and 13 under for the tournament.
J Spieth -10 (17)
This whole 'stick it in the water' thing is catching. The latest victim, Jordan Spieth at the 18th...
Not sure what he was thinking there. Prize shot at Alton Towers?
W Simpson -19 (15)
Webb Simpson is rattling through his par putts now. Confidence restored.
Five-stroke lead with three to play.
Thomas set for world number one
D Johnson -8 (15)
Dustin Johnson has been world number one for 64 weeks. His hopes of making it to 65 look to be over.
The American has double-bogeyed the par-four 14th after finding a fairway bunker with his tee shot and then taking three more shots to get on the dancefloor.
Justin Thomas has been knocking on the door and is currently tied for 10th after finishing on 11 under - and that meant Johnson needed a top-four finish to hold on. He's back on eight under and out of it.
Tiger tosses his ball into the crowd, and sparks a scrum among some youngsters.
Sharpened elbows out, one lad comes away with the prize - worth the entrance fee alone.
Double bogey for Woods
T Woods -11, J Spieth -10 (17)
Well, Tiger Woods certainly made this one interesting early on, but it's really got away from the American in the past few holes.
Having stuck his tee shot in the water, Woods misses a mid-range bogey putt and will drop two shots.
Jordan Spieth taps in for birdie after his wonderful approach.
J Dufner -14 (15)
Jason Dufner just teases in his par putt at 15 to remain five strokes off the lead and tied for second in the race for the runner's up cheque - $1m should do it.
Tiger in the water!
T Woods -13, J Spieth -9 (16), J Day -13 (15)
Jason Day recoils in pain after an approach to the 16th and holds his left shoulder. Looked in a bit of pain?
Meanwhile, up ahead Jordan Spieth almost has something to cheer about as his tee shot at 17 narrowly clears the water and almost drops in the cup.
Tiger follows up by dropping his right in the drink - he was a long, long way short there!
T Woods -13 (16)
Those putts that were dropping for Tiger Woods on the front nine are failing to disappear since the turn.
A birdie opportunity at the par-five 16th drifts slightly right and the American greets it with a shrug. Par it is.
I Poulter -11, T Fleetwood -11 (16)
Ian Poulter has had a productive weekend and he flings a tee shot deep into the 17th green to a cry of "catch the ridge".
Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood follows up with a well-weighted approach that drops like a stone and then scuttles a foot closer to the pin.
D Lee -13 (13)
Danny Lee looks more like he's out for a stroll around the Peak District than playing the final round of the Players Championship with that lie.
Steep slope in front of him, sprinkling of trees too - he drags his approach to the green a long way left.
T Woods -13 (15)
Woods may think he's out of the fight, but the majority of fans at Sawgrass are still following the 14-time major champion.
They'll whoop, whistle and cheer him all the way into the clubhouse.
Stu: Who would have thought that Webb Simpson would be holding off Tiger Woods to win an unofficial major.
Watching the Players Championship this week has made me think that it could be time to give it official fifth major status.
T Woods -13 (15)
You'd fancy Tiger Woods have taken the 16th green on from 224 yards off the slightly longer grass if he felt he was still in contention. Instead he just lays up half that distance for a better look at the flag.