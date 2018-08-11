US PGA Championship 2018 third round as it happened
- Leader: -12 B Koepka
- -10 A Scott; -9 J Rahm, R Fowler, G Woodland
- Selected: -8 T Woods, S Cink, J Day, J Thomas, S Lowry, C Schwarzel
- -7 F Molinari; -5 E Pepperell, I Poulter, M Wallace, J Rose
- -3 T Hatton; -2 R McIlroy, T Fleetwood, R Knox; level R Fisher
- Round four live coverage from 19:00 BST
'You have to be aggressive on final day'
Karen Stupples
Former Women’s British Open champion on BBC Radio 5 live
It's going to be a final round where you have to go deep. You have to be aggressive, attack the flags, even when they look scary. You're going to have to take advantage of the putts and if you can have someone from four back post a number they can then watch the leaders try to chase it down.
Putting a number on it adds pressure. You just have to go aggressive on every shot and see where it leaves you.
All to play for on Sunday
Well, Brooks Koepka ends the day with a two-shot lead, but at one stage it looked like the back-to-back US Open champion was really going to blow the field away at Bellerive.
The American carded five birdies down the front nine, taking a five-stroke lead before successive bogeys at 14 and 15.
Out of nowhere came Adam Scott to be Koepka's nearest challenger, shooting the best round of the day - a five-under 65 - to finish within two shots of the leader.
But there's plenty of big names lurking in the hunting pack... 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, world number two Justin Thomas, as well as Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are all within touching distance of Koepka.
Game on...
Leaderboard
-12 B Koepka (F)
-10 A Scott (F)
-9 J Rahm (F) R Fowler (F) G Woodland (F)
-8 T Woods (F) J Thomas (F), S Cink (F) S Lowry (F) J Day F), C Schwartzel (F)
Selected others
-7 K Kisner (F) Molinari (F)
-5 E Pepperell (F) I Poulter (F) M Wallace (F) J Rose (F) D Johnson (F)
-2 R McIlroy (F)
Koepka ends with two-shot lead
B Koepka -12, G Woodland -9, K Kisner -7 (F)
Long-ranger for a birdie that would give Gary Woodland a share of second place heading into the final day. He prods it on its way, gathering momentum as it goes and just sneaking on by. He finishes with a par, keeping the American at nine under.
Now Brooks Koepka, to extend his lead to three strokes before Sunday's final round. He just tickles it, but never catches the intended line and watches it scurry a foot or so left.
A tap-in for a par that sees him card a 66 and maintain that two-shot lead.
Koepka sets up birdie chance
B Koepka -12, G Woodland -9 (17)
Right then, Brooks Koepka coming out of the bunker at 18, looking to maintain his lead - and maybe even further it?
Bellerive falls silent, bar the whip of his club as it dusts through the sand and sends his ball scuttling through the sky before plummeting down on the good stuff and fizzing back a few feet, coming to a halt 10 feet or so from the pin.
Birdie chance for the leader...
Right where I want to be - Scott
A Scott -10 (F)
Here's Adam Scott, who's two back in second: "It's been a good couple of days. Right where I want to be - in the hunt going into tomorrow. It's going to require another really good round.
"It would be amazing. There's a big chance tomorrow. But there are probably 10 guys thinking the same thing.
"If you look at the stacked up leaderboard, someone is going to play really well."
Johnson birdies
D Johnson -5, R Fowler -9 (F)
World number one Dustin Johnson rolls in from a dozen feet on the last for birdie but that's a two-over 72 for the American and he ends round three on five under.
Rickie Fowler's birdie attempt is a touch shorter but his effort trundles an inch to the left of the hole. He blows it in for a par. Could that prove costly? He finishes on nine under, that's currently three behind Brooks Koepka.
Koepka in the sand
B Koepka -12, G Woodland -9 (17)
Oooo, Brooks Koepka slings his drive at the 18th into a fairway-side bunker and those lurking just below him watch on intently from the clubhouse...
Birdie for Koepka
B Koepka -12, G Woodland -9 (17)
Gary Woodland to play first in this final group. The American has an eagle opportunity of his own that would briefly take him into a share of the lead. He's way out on the other side of the green, and leaves it a long way short.
Now a massive putt for Brooks Koepka, drown this and suddenly that lead looks pretty healthy again... nope, never catching the line, wobbling all over the shop and trickling a foot to the right of the cup.
Woodland still has eight or nine feet to make for birdie, and he's furious as it fizzes by, throwing his arms around inside that blue, black and grey camo shirt.
Koepka can double his advantage from a close range. He taps in for par.
'A low score out there tomorrow'
F Molinari -7 (F)
Here's Open winner Francesco Molinari, who heads into the final round at seven under par: "I knew my game was ready, energy wise it was difficult but this week has been better.
"I'm a little disappointed with the back nine, I left a few shots out there.
"There is a low score out there, I am surprised no one really shot it today - there could be a six, seven, eight under par tomorrow."
Eagle chance for Koepka
B Koepka -11, G Woodland -9 (16)
Oh, hello!
Brooks Koepka loves that.
Wonderful approach from the leader at the 17th as he stings an iron 200+ yards up on to the dancefloor and within 15 feet of the pin to set up an eagle chance.
Birdie for Fowler
R Fowler -9 (17)
Finally one drops for Rickie Fowler!
Confident putt from the American, striding it into the cup from six or seven feet at the 17th to move to nine under par.
Giving himself a chance.
B Koepka -11, G Woodland -9 (16)
Brooks Koepka to the 17th... nails his drive safely on to the fairway on the par five and gives himself a sneaky peek at the pin.
Scott misses birdie putt to tie lead
A Scott -10 (F)
Big, big chance for Adam Scott to tie the lead here.
Birdie putt at the 18th. He's made six already today, can he make an all-important seventh?
No! The Australian rolls his head back in disbelief, but tickles in a par putt to finish off a superb five-under-par round of 65 that has seen him climb to within one shot of top spot.
Great effort.
Leaderboard
-11 B Koepka (15)
-10 A Scott (17)
Selected Others
-9 J Rahm (F) J Thomas (17) G Woodland (15) T Woods (F)
-8 R Fowler (16)
-5 E Pepperell (F) I Poulter (F) M Wallace (F) J Rose (F)
-2 R McIlroy (F)
Rahm sets clubhouse lead
J Rahm -9 (F)
Jon Rahm polishes off a very impressive four-under-par round of 66 that has put him right in the mix heading into Sunday's final round at Bellerive.
He's been gradually improving - 68, 67, 66... what will tomorrow bring?
Koepka saves par
B Koepka -11, G Woodland -9 (16)
Tricky shot for Brooks Koepka from the longer cut, and he clips on to the green only to watch his ball run away from the flag... putting back up the hill, work to do to save par.
Gary Woodland also has a job on to save par from out on the edge of the smooth stuff, but he drains it.
Koepka's turn. How are your nerves? Ice cold. Down it goes. Superb under pressure.
B Koepka -11, G Woodland -9 (15)
Long wait for the final group to tee off at the par-three 16th.
Gary Woodland miscues his effort, tucking it up beyond a green-flanking bunker.
But how about the leader? He fires slightly long, nestling into the fringes. And that's not the easiest for Brooks Koepka who has bogeyed the previous two holes to bring the chasing pack closer.
Karen Stupples
Former Women’s British Open champion on BBC Radio 5 live
Every player says they'd like to be out in front. That being said there is a tendency of not wanting to mess it up and when you go into the final round thinking that, that's when you do mess it up.
You want to play aggressive and if you're coming from behind then you can sprint through the finish line as it were.