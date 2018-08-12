Koepka wins US PGA Championship by two - as it happened

Summary
- Winner: -16 B Koepka
- -14 T Woods; -13 A Scott; -11 S Cink; J Rahm; -10 T Pieters, F Molinari, J Thomas, G Woodland
- Selected: -9 R Caberea Bello, T Hatton; -8 J Spieth, S Lowry, R Fowler
- -7 J Rose, M Wallace; -6 D Johnson; -5 I Poulter; -4 R Knox, T Fleetwood; -2 R McIlroy; level E Pepperell; +1 R Fisher
And so that's a wrap from us, on the day Brooks Koepka won his third major title and became the first player in 18 years to claim the US Open and the US PGA Championship in the same year.
What a final day.
For long periods Tiger Woods, as ever, was the story as he made a charge, but the unflappable Koepka came through to make sure he would be the one lifting the Wanamaker Trophy at Bellerive.
Want to re-live it all over again? We can't blame you, and Jonathan Jurejko's report is right here.
We'll be back for the small matter of the Ryder Cup next month. Until then...
Woods content with second
T Woods -14
Here's some more from Tiger Woods, who has just been on BBC Sport's 'The Cut' golf podcast which is currently live on BBC Radio 5 live...
"I was more ticked at The Open because I got into the lead there," he said.
"Here, I was always chasing. When I was on the range I could see guys were three under through six holes so I knew I couldn't sit still. I had to get birdies.
"I didn't drive well all day - I was hitting it left and right on the driving range, even with my sand wedge - so I knew it was going to be a struggle to piece together a round but I did."
'This is incredible'
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
So Brooks Koepka becomes only the fifth player to win both the US Open and US PGA Championship in the same year, after Gene Sarazen in 1922, Ben Hogan in 1948, Jack Nicklaus in 1980 and Tiger Woods in 2000.
"To do this is incredible," said Koepka.
"When I first started learning the game I was instructed by a PGA professional and he taught me so much, I can't thank him enough."
'Majors get my attention'
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
"To go from not even sure if I am going to play again (Koepka had a hand injury that saw him miss the Masters in April) to playing this year and this, it's mind boggling," says Brooks Koepka. "I am glad it happened."
Asked what makes him a three-time major winner: "I think my focus. I need to take it to regular Tour events. For some reason the majors just get my attention. Every shot is so important.
"You have to be patient and I do a pretty good job of that in the majors.
"The crowd definitely let you know what's going on. You guys are awesome. At the beginning of the back nine I could hear all the roars when Tiger started making his run and then Scotty made a little run."
And here comes the new champion to receive the Wanamaker Trophy...
Historic win for Koepka
Alex Miceli
US golf reporter on BBC Radio 5 live
Historically, this is a huge win. Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the only ones who have done what Brooks Koepka has done by winning the US Open and US PGA in the same year.
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
So victory at Bellerive means Brooks Koepka becomes the first player to win the US Open and the US PGA Championship in the same year since... Tiger Woods!
Woods did it 18 years ago, back in 2000, when Koepka was just 10 years old and taking up golf after being told he couldn't participate in contact sports because of a facial injury he sustained in a car accident.
'I tried to make Brooksy work for it'
T Woods -14 (F)
And here is Tiger Woods, who carded a 64 on Sunday to finish second: "I knew I needed to make that putt (on 18) to have a chance of possibly making the play-off, I made it which was nice. I tried to make Brooksy work for it.
"I turned this golf tournament around after those first two holes. To start bogey, double bogey, and everyone was leading at three under, four under, five under...
"I thought I'd shoot myself out of the tournament if I didn't turn it around."
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
So as Brooks Koepka heads off to the scorers' room and prepares for the presentation, one Mr Tiger Woods pops up to have a chat after securing his best major finish in 10 years...
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
Finally a smile cracks across the face of Brooks Koepka. The most composed man at Bellerive, but he allows himself a cuddle with loved ones and some big, beefy high fives with those gathered around the 18th green.
A cool $2 million prize money coming his way...
Koepka wins US PGA Championship
B Koepka -16, A Scott -13 (F)
Adam Scott needs to hole out from here for outright second. He's just short of the green, and clips on, the Aussie leaves his par putt short and cards a bogey that sees Tiger jump to outright second.
Twenty feet or so for Brooks Koepka, this to finish on a birdie... he just rolls it up to within a foot and then taps in for a par that secures him the US PGA Championship, and a third major title!
Is that a tear in the eye of the American? Don't tell him I said that...
B Koepka -16, A Scott -14 (17)
Adam Scott clears the trees to make it back on to the 18th fairway.
Brooks Koepka's had a long time to mull over this approach. The two-time US Open champion goes straight at the flag, almost cracks it and scuttles on to just inside the fringes.
Post update
B Koepka -16, A Scott -14 (17)
The hunt goes on for Adam Scott's ball. It's discovered in some ankle-deep grass way beyond the first line of trees to the left of the fairway. He's having to take a drop...
Brooks Koepka, one hand on his hip, other resting on an iron, waits patiently.
Post update
B Koepka -16, A Scott -14 (17)
Play it safe with an iron off the tee at the last? Nah... the beast that is Brooks Koepka reaches for his driver again and hauls it down the fairway.
Adam Scott takes the scenic route, firing one into the trees.
Post update
B Koepka -16, A Scott -14 (17)
A bit quieter on the 17th, but those that are following this pair are likely watching the US PGA Championship winner.
Birdie putt for Brooks Koepka, simple from here for the leader, surely? It stays up! Koepka, with a shake of the head, makes par instead and that gives Adam Scott a glimpse...
Birdie putt from eight feet or so for the Australian to move within one. Hand out in front of his face, trying to read the break, he steps up and rolls it cup-wards. But that doesn't drop either!
Koepka takes a two-shot lead to the 18th.
Post update
Iain Carter
BBC Sport golf correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live at Bellerive
Thumbs up from Woods to the cheering crowd as he heads off to the scorer's hut. Shades of Arnold Palmer. It's not the Tiger we'd have seen a decade or more ago, it's a new Tiger, who appreciates the fans more.
Woods finishes with birdie
T Woods -14 (F)
That's the way to finish!
Tiger Woods rolls in for a birdie at the last to card a 64 on the final day and move to 14 under par, level with Adam Scott in second.
What a round, and a lot of "what ifs" after that 17th hole for the American.
The masses in the grandstand are in full voice. They've really enjoyed this charge today. Superb from Woods.
Gary Woodland, who led through 36 holes, polishes off to finish on 10 under for the tournament.
Woods leaves to high fives and hollers from the Bellerive crowds.
Post update
B Koepka -16, A Scott -14 (16)
Back on the 17th, Brooks Koepka sticks his second shot short of the green. But it's safe.