Koepka wins US PGA Championship by two - as it happened

And so that's a wrap from us, on the day Brooks Koepka won his third major title and became the first player in 18 years to claim the US Open and the US PGA Championship in the same year.

What a final day.

For long periods Tiger Woods, as ever, was the story as he made a charge, but the unflappable Koepka came through to make sure he would be the one lifting the Wanamaker Trophy at Bellerive.

We'll be back for the small matter of the Ryder Cup next month. Until then...