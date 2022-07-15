The 150th Open round two: Rain falling as play gets under way

It is indeed a damp start. There was a steady rain following as I strolled through St Andrews down to the course this morning.

On Thursday there was a steady stream of fans marching to watch Paul Laurie hit the first tee shot of this 150th Championship.

Today, there was barely a soul and the stand to the right of the first tee as Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 champion, teed off. And those that were, were huddled under umbrellas, or decked out in full waterproofs.

Calc did give them a cheery wave as he set off though. The American starts the day at 11 over par and starts with a par.

Playing partner Ryan Fox also gets down in four to stay at one under.