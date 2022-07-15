The 150th Open round two: Rain falling as play gets under way

American Cameron Young leads The Open after a stunning 64,
which would be a good enough round for a veteran let alone a man playing in his
very first Open!
With Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler lurking just behind though it's a great first round leaderboard.
-8 Young
-6 McIlroy
-5 Smith, Dinwiddie
-4 Scheffler, Hovland, Kennedy, Westwood, D Johnson, Brown
(a)
Not many braving the rain
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at St Andrews
It is indeed a damp start. There was a steady rain following as I strolled through St Andrews down to the course this morning.
On Thursday there was a steady stream of fans marching to watch Paul Laurie hit the first tee shot of this 150th Championship.
Today, there was barely a soul and the stand to the right of the first tee as Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 champion, teed off. And those that were, were huddled under umbrellas, or decked out in full waterproofs.
Calc did give them a cheery wave as he set off though. The American starts the day at 11 over par and starts with a par.
Playing partner Ryan Fox also gets down in four to stay at one under.
A damp start
It’s a bit of a damp and dull start to the day weather-wise
at St Andrews with some rain tumbling down, and that could soften up conditions
and give the early starters a chance to shoot for the pins and make a score.
Of course, it’ll also make the rough a bit more slippery and
nasty.
Welcome back!
Back so soon? Good morning and welcome to day two of the 150th
Open Championship at St Andrews.
It was a long old day on Thursday, but a thoroughly enjoyable
one and we’re set for another bumper day of golfing action out on the famous
old links.
How has debutant Cameron Young slept on that Open lead? Will
Rory McIlroy be in the same form as yesterday? Can Tiger Woods somehow find a
response?
Live Reporting
Peter Scrivener and Paul Higham
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
-8 Young
-
-6 McIlroy
-
-5 Smith, Dinwiddie
-
-4 Scheffler, Hovland, Kennedy, Westwood, D Johnson, Brown
(a)
How it stands
American Cameron Young leads The Open after a stunning 64, which would be a good enough round for a veteran let alone a man playing in his very first Open!
With Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler lurking just behind though it's a great first round leaderboard.
Not many braving the rain
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at St Andrews
It is indeed a damp start. There was a steady rain following as I strolled through St Andrews down to the course this morning.
On Thursday there was a steady stream of fans marching to watch Paul Laurie hit the first tee shot of this 150th Championship.
Today, there was barely a soul and the stand to the right of the first tee as Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 champion, teed off. And those that were, were huddled under umbrellas, or decked out in full waterproofs.
Calc did give them a cheery wave as he set off though. The American starts the day at 11 over par and starts with a par.
Playing partner Ryan Fox also gets down in four to stay at one under.
A damp start
It’s a bit of a damp and dull start to the day weather-wise at St Andrews with some rain tumbling down, and that could soften up conditions and give the early starters a chance to shoot for the pins and make a score.
Of course, it’ll also make the rough a bit more slippery and nasty.
Welcome back!
Back so soon? Good morning and welcome to day two of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
It was a long old day on Thursday, but a thoroughly enjoyable one and we’re set for another bumper day of golfing action out on the famous old links.
How has debutant Cameron Young slept on that Open lead? Will Rory McIlroy be in the same form as yesterday? Can Tiger Woods somehow find a response?
We’ll find out today so keep it right here…