Players Championship round three: Casey in contention, Fleetwood chasing

The par-three 17th is a classic risk-reward hole today. The pin for round three is just 20 feet beyond the water. It's got a slope just beyond it that will help bring balls back towards the cup, as Shane Lowry used to perfection yesterday.

But put a fraction too much spin on the ball - as Sergio Garcia has just done - and you're racing off the front edge and taking a drop.

Left-hander Brian Harman is the latest to get wet. His ball didn't even make dry land, disappearing into the lake in front of the green.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is a public course and it can cost up to £500 to play it. Over the course of a year, around 120,000 balls end up in the water. That works out at an average of three per player!