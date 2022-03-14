Players Championship round three: Casey in contention, Fleetwood chasing

Leader Anirban Lahiri starts with three straight pars but that was a tester on the 14th after he blasts through the green and gets up and down in two.
Getting wet on 17
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at TPC Sawgrass
The par-three 17th is a classic risk-reward hole today. The pin for round three is just 20 feet beyond the water. It's got a slope just beyond it that will help bring balls back towards the cup, as Shane Lowry used to perfection yesterday.
But put a fraction too much spin on the ball - as Sergio Garcia has just done - and you're racing off the front edge and taking a drop.
Left-hander Brian Harman is the latest to get wet. His ball didn't even make dry land, disappearing into the lake in front of the green.
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is a public course and it can cost up to £500 to play it. Over the course of a year, around 120,000 balls end up in the water. That works out at an average of three per player!
Oosthuizen chips in
Oosthuizen -6 (15)
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is going along nicely. His last six holes read, birdie, birdie, par, par, birdie and birdie as he chips in the the 15th. On a roll.
Casey -8 (12)
Not the best from Paul Casey on the 13th. The Englishman sends his tee shot a fraction right and ends up 25 feet from the pin in the light rough next to the bunker. Could have been worse I suppose.
Lowry holding all the Aces
Remember this from yesterday? Shane Lowry won't forget it in a hurry.
The Irishman made an ace at the iconic par-three 17th at TPC Sawgrass and it's fair to say he was pleased with himself.
What he (or anyone in the field, for that matter) wouldn't give for something similar today.
Bradley sets clubhouse target
Bradley -5 (F)
Keegan Bradley is first back in the hutch, completing the two outstanding holes he had left in round three in terrific fashion.
The American knocked in from the rough to claim a birdie on the 17th and then nailed a seven-footer at the last to make it a hat-trick of birdies and he is only four back at five under.
Water water everywhere
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at TPC Sawgrass
How’s about this for a first shot of the day… Keegan Bradley
opens with a tee shot on the par-three 17th. The conditions are
perfect, the lake still, throwing off a perfect reflection of the stands that flank it.
A flick with a wedge and a little spin back. Whoa ball. Bradley, heart
in mouth as his ball gathers pace towards the water and is only saved by the
collar of rough surrounding the green.
Sam Ryder up next… splashdown. Straight in. A complete miss. He looks
thoroughly disgusted with himself.
Horschel withdraws
Billy Horschel withdrew before the resumption of play because of a non-covid-19-related illness.
The American has been been dealing with a sinus infection over the the last few days and felt worse when he woke up Monday morning.
A quick look at this suggests that we'll definitely get finished today.
The temperature was a good deal warmer than it was yesterday
morning on my drive in to TPC Sawgrass today. It was 15C, compared with 2C on
Sunday.
There’s still a nip in the air though, definitely a jumper start to the
day. The forecast is for zero rain and temperatures to increase to around 20C
with a light breeze. Ideal golf conditions then.
Casey under way
Casey -8 (11)
Peter Scrivener
BBC Sport at TPC Sawgrass
Play resumed at 08:00 local time (12:00 GMT). The gates for
the fans opened at the same time.
Organisers wanted to make sure the players
had all been ferried back out to where they had finished off last night before
the masses swarm in.
England’s Paul Casey was opening with a five-foot par putt
on the 10th to remain at seven under. A little fist bump with his
playing partners Corey Conners and Keith Mitchell and we’re good to go.
And it's a great start for Casey. Par putt nailed, followed by birdie on the 11th. The Englishman is now second outright.
Memorable Mondays
Getty Images
While Monday finishes are far from the norm they have included some of the most memorable moments in the history of this prestigious event.
Two of Jack Nicklaus' three triumphs were on a Monday, at two venues, one in the summer and one in the spring.
And Tiger Woods won the first of his two Players titles on a Monday when he held of Vijay Singh in 2001, after 'the Big Fijian' played one of the most remarkable short-game shorts ever by chipping in with the reverse side of his putter while trying to chase Woods down.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of the conclusion of the Players Championship.
This is the eighth Monday finish in the history of the tournament and the fourth at the Stadium Course after storms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday played havoc with the normal schedule.
Anyway enough of that, we're off to take in the final stages of the third round and we will be here until dark to see home the winner.
Steve Sutcliffe
