Justin Rose at the US PGA Championship
US PGA Championship - Rose among those completing round one

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Thursday's rollercoaster

    The start of the 105th US PGA Championship was delayed for one hour and 50 minutes because overnight frost covered the course in Rochester, which is in western New York state, close to the Canada border.

    But when play started, the iconic and difficult track soon turned up the heat.

    Rory McIlroy found himself fighting with his driver and a bug to stay in contention at one over par.

    A mud-caked Tom Kim, unwittingly provided the viral moment of day, by jumping in a creek to wash himself down after an after an errant tee shot on the par-four sixth.

    While a slimmed down Bryson DeChambeau, stole the show, despite accidentally hitting fellow competitor Kenny Pigman - who was on the 18th tee - with his wild approach to the 17th.

    And in terms of storylines what about Eric Cole? A relative outsider, without a PGA Tour win to his name jumping to the top of the leaderboard as big hitters like Masters champion Jon Rahm, and England's US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, both struggled and signed for six-over 76s.

  2. Post update

    Hello everyone.

    As darkness descended on a frost-hit Thursday at the US PGA Championship the unheralded American Eric Cole was perched atop the leaderboard.

    The world number 122, who has four holes of his first round remaining, is a shot better off than Bryson DeChambeau, while Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners are at three under.

    Cole is just getting back under way now with 11 other groups, who will also be back out later in the day for the second round, which is also just about to get going.

    Nothing like a quick turnaround eh.

