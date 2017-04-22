European Gymnastics Championships

PA

Today is the first day of the apparatus finals.

This will include the men’s floor, pommel horse and rings competitions as well as the women’s vault and uneven bars events.

GB interest will come from Dominick Cunningham who competes on the floor. Courtney Tulloch goes in the rings.

Ellie Downie will take part in both the vault and uneven bars and her sister Becky Downie will join her on the uneven bars.