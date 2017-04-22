European Gymnastics Championships
Summary
- Watch BBC Two coverage using the play icon
- GB's Ellie Downie claims the silver in vault and tied for bronze in uneven bars
- GB's Courtney Tulloch takes the silver in the rings
- Becky Downie finishes seventh in uneven bars
- GB's Dominick Cunningham fifth in floor
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold
Watch as 17-year-old Ellie Downie becomes the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international championship with victory at the European Championships.
Watch it below, it's stirring stuff.
What’s on today?
Today is the first day of the apparatus finals.
This will include the men’s floor, pommel horse and rings competitions as well as the women’s vault and uneven bars events.
GB interest will come from Dominick Cunningham who competes on the floor. Courtney Tulloch goes in the rings.
Ellie Downie will take part in both the vault and uneven bars and her sister Becky Downie will join her on the uneven bars.
Get involved in gymnastics
Looking to try your hand at gymnastics? See this handy guide from Get Inspired – which includes three simple exercises to try at home from GB’s Max Whitlock.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/get-inspired/28689820
Other ones to watch
There’s plenty of Olympians involved including Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias (Gold, rings at Rio 2016), Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine (Gold, parallel bars at Rio 2016), Hungary’s Krisztian Berki (Gold, pommel horse at London 2012) and Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands (Gold, beam at Rio 2016).
Are there any Brits?
Sisters Becky and Ellie Downie are taking part as are Claudia Fragapane. Alice Kinsella replaced Georgia-Mae Fenton in the GB line up after Georgia-Mae was injured during training
The GB women have a strong record at the European Championships. Becky Downie took bars and beam silver in 2015, Ellie Downie won all-around bronze and Claudia Fragapane secured floor silver.
There are also six male gymnasts travelling to Cluj.
Sam Oldham, who won horizontal bar silver in 2015; Courtney Tulloch; Dom Cunningham; James Hall; Frank Baines and Joe Fraser make up the male team.
When are the Championships?
The European Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Individual Championships take place from 19-23 April. They’re being held in Cluj, Romania.
BBC Sport will have coverage of all of the finals which take place 21-23 April.