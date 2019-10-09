Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - Biles in women’s all-around final

What is Gymnastics?

Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.

Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.

Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.

British , Scottish , Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.