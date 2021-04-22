Watch: European Artistic Championships - Men's & Women's All-Around final

The men's event features
The men's event features Britain's Olympic all-around and pommel horse champion Max Whitlock, 2019 European all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia and Ireland’s pommel horse star Rhys McClenaghan.Whitlock will also be joined by fellow Brit Joe Fraser, the 2019 parallel bars world champion.
Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France will not defend her European all-around crown after deciding to focus on the uneven bars.Switzerland's 2015 European all-around champion Giulia Steingruber will be among those hoping to capitalise on Dos Santos' absence along with Minsk 2019 European Games gold medallist Angelina Melnikova and her Russian team mate Viktoria Listunova.
Men’s GB team
Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Joshua Nathan & Jake Jarman
Women’s GB team
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jessica Gadirova & Phoebe Jakubczyk
What is the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
It’s been almost 18 months since the last major event in the gymnastics calendar took place but the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships starts this week in Basel, Switzerland.
The tournament, which is being held in Basel for the fifth time, started on Wednesday, 21 April with qualification events with all-around finals taking place on Friday, 23 April and apparatus finals over the weekend of 24-25 April.
38 Federations have travelled to Basel to challenge for the all-round and individual continental titles with a total of 268 gymnasts scheduled to compete: 109 women and 159 men.
Each country can enter 6 male and 4 female gymnasts with a maximum of 4 gymnasts each per apparatus competing.
The 24 gymnasts with the highest ranking obtained in the qualifying competition advance to the All-Around Final with a maximum of two gymnasts per country. The eight highest ranked gymnasts in the qualifying competition per apparatus advance to the Apparatus Finals, again with a maximum of two gymnasts per country / final.
There is Olympic qualification up for grabs as two Olympic places for men and two for women will be determined based on the results of the all-around qualification competition.
How to watch the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
All times are BST and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
You can watch live coverage of the three finals days of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.
Coverage
Friday, 23 April
12:20–14:45 – Women’s All-Around final
15:50–19:00 – Men’s All-around final
Saturday, 24 April
11:30–14:10 – Women’s vault and uneven bars final & men’s floor, pommel horse and rings finals
Sunday, 25 April
10:50–14:05 – Women’s beam and floor finals & men’s vault, parallel bars and high bar finals
How to get into gymnastics
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Gymnastics features a range of disciplines such as artistic, trampoline, acrobatics, aerobics and tumbling.
There are more than 1,600 gymnastic clubs in the country and you can find the one closest to you by using the British Gymnastics club finder, and an extensive range of training programmes for people of all abilities and ages are available in sport centres, gyms, schools, universities and colleges.
British Gymnastics' GymFusion scheme has seen over 2,000 performers take part in the non-competitive, show style festivals, with 11 events set to set to take place across the UK in the future.
Contact your local British Gymnastics development officer to discover how you can get started.