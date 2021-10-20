Watch: Gymnastics World Championships - Men's all-around final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images 16-year-old Ruby Stacey is competing at her first World Championships Image caption: 16-year-old Ruby Stacey is competing at her first World Championships

Olympic champion Max Whitlock and the British team that competed at the Tokyo Games are all resting.

Georgia-Mae Fenton and 16-year-old Ruby Stacey, taking part in her first major championships, will take part in today's women's all-around final. Becky Downie, the 2019 bars world silver medallist, narrowly missed out on qualification for the beam and uneven bars finals on her competitive return.

The six-strong men's team features four-time European medallist Courtney Tulloch, 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan, 2018 European floor champion Dom Cunningham and the current British all-around champion Joshua Nathan.

They are joined by major championship debutants Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

World Championships do not usually take place in Olympic years but last year's event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gymnasts will compete for all-around and individual apparatus titles but there is no team event this year.

Great Britain squad in full

Men: Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joshua Nathan Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

Women: Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Stacey