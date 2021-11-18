Watch: Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships - Page, Brown, & Paddock in action

Video content Video caption: Page routine helps GB women to trampoline silver Page routine helps GB women to trampoline silver

Double Olympic medallist Bryony Page fresh from securing a bronze medal at this year’s Olympics, will lead the Great Britain squad. She’s joined by Izzy Songhurst and Andrew Stamp will be competing alongside her as will four gymnasts that will make their Championships debut: Louise Brownsey, Corey Walkes, Rhys Northover and Zac Perzamanos.

Great Britain’s men’s and women’s tumbling teams will be hoping to retain their titles won at the 2019 Championships in Japan. The women’s team boasts Shanice Davidson and Megan Kealy, individual 2019 silver and bronze medallists respectively. Fellow 2019 team gold medallist Kaitlin Lafferty joins them along with Megan Surman who enters the competition for the first time.

Former World Champion Kristoff Willerton teams up with his gold medal winning team-mates Jaydon Paddock and Elliot Browne in a bid to retain their title with the help of William Cowen. Browne also won silver in the individual competition in 2019 so expect some rivalry between team-mates.

The women’s DMT (Double Mini Trampoline) team won silver back in 2019 at the same event and will be hoping to go one better this year with veterans Ruth Shevelan and Beth Williamson teaming up with Phoebe Williams and Maddi Tarrant. The men’s team includes former British champion Daniel Berridge, Oliver Paradise, Lewis Gosling and Otis McAuliffe.