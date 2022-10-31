The Great Britain team

Watch: World Gymnastics Championships

  1. Who should I look out for?

    BBC Sport

    The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.

    An unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich.

    The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

  2. How can I watch the Gymnastic World Championships?

    BBC Sport

    The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships take place in Liverpool from October 29 - November 6 and you can watch the finals live on the BBC.

    The BBC's coverage on TV, iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app starts on 1 November. You can also catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.

    Tuesday, 1 November

    17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app

    17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer

    19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three

    Wednesday, 2 November

    17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app

    17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer

    19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three

    Thursday, 3 November

    18:10-21:30 – BBC Sport website and app

    18:10 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer

    19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three

    Friday, 4 November

    17:45-21:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

    Saturday, 5 November

    13:15-17:15 – BBC Sport website and app

    13:15-14:00 – BBC iPlayer

    14:05-17:45 – BBC Two

    Sunday, 6 November

    13:15-17:45 – BBC Sport website and app

    13:15 - 16:35 – BBC One

    16:35-17:45 – BBC Two

  3. How to get into gymnastics

    BBC Sport

    Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

    Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.

    Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.

    Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.

    British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.

