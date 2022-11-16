Watch: 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships

In the women’s competition, Great
Britain’s two-time Olympic medallist, European and world champion Byrony
Page leads the squad, 2022 British champion Izzy Songhurst and
silver medallist Louise Brownsey will compete too.
Corey Walkes prepares for his first senior World
Championships in the men’s competition. He successfully qualified for the
semi-finals in 2021 and narrowly missed out on a team medal.
His team mates from last year, Andrew Stamp, Zak
Perzamanos and Rhys Northover join him again at the 2022 event.
How can I watch?
All times listed in GMT
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the 2022 Trampoline
World Championships on the BBC Sport website & app.
Thursday, 17 November
13:25-16:00: BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 18 November
15:00-19:45: BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 19 November
13:00-17:45: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app
What is Trampolining?
Trampolining is a competitive sport in which athletes perform
various acrobatic movements while bouncing on a trampoline.
A trampoline mark is based on a difficulty and execution score
decided by judges. A difficulty score begins at 0.0 and goes up continuously
with every difficult skill performed while an execution score is different and
begins at a score of 10.0, and is then deducted by judges for errors in
performance.
In a competition, a participant will receive five execution scores
with the highest and lowest marks thrown out. The three middle scores are then
added to the two judges’ difficulty score and a total final mark is given.
