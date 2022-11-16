Watch: 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships

British Gymnastics Copyright: British Gymnastics

In the women’s competition, Great Britain’s two-time Olympic medallist, European and world champion Byrony Page leads the squad, 2022 British champion Izzy Songhurst and silver medallist Louise Brownsey will compete too.

Corey Walkes prepares for his first senior World Championships in the men’s competition. He successfully qualified for the semi-finals in 2021 and narrowly missed out on a team medal.

His team mates from last year, Andrew Stamp, Zak Perzamanos and Rhys Northover join him again at the 2022 event.