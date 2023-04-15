Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - GB's Jarman & Hepworth in vault final

Video content Video caption: European Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain women react to first team gold European Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain women react to first team gold

Great Britain won their first-ever women's team gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton combined to score 164.428 points over the four apparatus.

Italy claimed silver with 161.629 points, while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.

"I'm so proud, we put in some massive performances and it feels so special to have won as a team," said Gadirova.

"Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

