Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain performs her balance beam routine

Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - GB's Jarman & Hepworth in vault final

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. GB women win first-ever European team gold

    Video content

    Video caption: European Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain women react to first team gold

    Great Britain won their first-ever women's team gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

    Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton combined to score 164.428 points over the four apparatus.

    Italy claimed silver with 161.629 points, while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.

    "I'm so proud, we put in some massive performances and it feels so special to have won as a team," said Gadirova.

    "Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

    Read the full report here

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 16 April - Apparatus Finals

    11:00 - 13:30 BST - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into gymnastics

    Video content

    Video caption: World Gymnastics Championships: GB's male gymnasts on music, style & comedic skills

    How do I start?

    British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.

    What is gymnastics?

    There are a number of disciplines in gymnastics, so it's highly likely there'll be one to suit your interests;

    Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

    Rhythmic is for women and girls involves performing a routine to music whilst using a ribbon, hula-hoop, ball, rope or clubs.

    What to expect when I start?

    Gymnastics helps to improve your flexibility, balance and co-ordination as well as boosting concentration.

    Gym-fit classes are a great way to combine gymnastics with traditional fitness classes to give you an all-round workout.

    Start your kids young and help them learn motor skills with Pre-school classes.

    Gymnastics is an inclusive sport and traditional forms can be adapted to include people with a physical or learning disability, sensory impairments or health conditions. Find more information or your nearest class at Disability gymnastics.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top