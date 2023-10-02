Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - GB in men's team final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Matt Whitlock Image caption: Matt Whitlock

Who is representing Team GB?

In the women’s team, World Championship silver medallists Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia Mae-Fenton are joined by Ruby Evans, who is making her senior major championship debut.

Gadirova, the reigning world floor champion, will hope to defend her title ahead of the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock will make his return to the global stage for the first time since Tokyo 2020.

He will compete alongside James Hall, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch, who claimed team bronze at the 2022 World Championships.

Harry Hepworth, who made his senior debut at the European Championships earlier this year, completes the men’s team.

Who else should I look out for?

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will compete for her 20th world title in Antwerp, while also becoming the first woman to represent Team USA at six Artistic World Championships.

The 27-year-old, who took a two-year break from the sport after Tokyo 2020 to focus on her mental health, is part of an experienced US team of Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

A gold medal for Team USA would be a seventh-straight win at the event.