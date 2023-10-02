James Hall

Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - GB in men's team final

  1. Biles performs historic Yurchenko double pike vault

    Simone Biles makes history on her return to the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, becoming the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault.

    The move - now renamed the Biles II - helps the 26-year-old American into first place in all-around qualifying.

    There is no commentary on this clip.

  2. Who should I watch out for at the World Gymnastics Championships?

    BBC Sport

    Matt Whitlock
    Who is representing Team GB?

    In the women’s team, World Championship silver medallists Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia Mae-Fenton are joined by Ruby Evans, who is making her senior major championship debut.

    Gadirova, the reigning world floor champion, will hope to defend her title ahead of the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

    Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock will make his return to the global stage for the first time since Tokyo 2020.

    He will compete alongside James Hall, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch, who claimed team bronze at the 2022 World Championships.

    Harry Hepworth, who made his senior debut at the European Championships earlier this year, completes the men’s team.

    Who else should I look out for?

    Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will compete for her 20th world title in Antwerp, while also becoming the first woman to represent Team USA at six Artistic World Championships.

    The 27-year-old, who took a two-year break from the sport after Tokyo 2020 to focus on her mental health, is part of an experienced US team of Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

    A gold medal for Team USA would be a seventh-straight win at the event.

  3. How can I watch the World Gymnastics Championships?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Tuesday, 3 October – Men’s Team Final

    18:30 - 22:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two

    20:00 – 22:00 on BBC Three

    Wednesday, 4 October – Women’s Team Final

    18:30 – 21:05 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two

    20:00 – 21:05 on BBC Three

    Thursday, 5 October – Men’s All-Around Final

    18:30 - 22:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two

    20:00 – 22:00 on BBC Three

    Friday, 6 October – Women’s All-Around Final

    18:30 – 21:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    19:00 – 21:00 on BBC Two

    Saturday, 7 October – Apparatus Finals

    13:00 – 17:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    13:15 – 16:30 on BBC One

    16:30 – 17:00 on BBC Two

    Sunday, 8 October – Apparatus Finals

    13:00 – 17:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    13:15 – 14:45 on BBC One

    14:45 – 17:00 on BBC Two

  4. How do I get involved with gymnastics?

    How do I start?

    British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.

    What is gymnastics?

    There are a number of disciplines in gymnastics, so it's highly likely there'll be one to suit your interests;

    Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.

    Rhythmic is for women and girls involves performing a routine to music whilst using a ribbon, hula-hoop, ball, rope or clubs.

    Acrobatic is in a team, and includes balancing on your team-mates or throwing and catching elements.

    Aerobic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.

    Trampoline uses the apparatus to perform somersaults and high leaps.

    Is it for me?

    With 15 different types of gymnastic, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.

    What to expect when I start?

    Gymnastics helps to improve your flexibility, balance and co-ordination as well as boosting concentration.

    Gym-fit classes are a great way to combine gymnastics with traditional fitness classes to give you an all-round workout.

    Start your kids young and help them learn motor skills with Pre-school classes.

    Gymnastics is an inclusive sport and traditional forms can be adapted to include people with a physical or learning disability, sensory impairments or health conditions. Find more information or your nearest class at Disability gymnastics.

