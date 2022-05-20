Handball

Watch: British Handball Super Cup

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. British Handball Super Cup

    Welcome to our coverage of the British Handball Super Cup at Edinburgh's Oriam.

    There will be four matches on finals day and interviews and medal presentations between games.

    The event includes the top two men’s and top two women’s teams in the Scottish and English leagues competing for the British Championship title.

    The top three teams will earn a spot at the EHF European Cup.

