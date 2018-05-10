Women's Hockey hero

Watch: Scottish Women's & Men's Grand Finals

Summary

  1. 14:00 - Women's Grand Final
  2. 16:00 - Men’s Grand Final

Get Inspired: How to get into Hockey

There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or are interested in coming back to it after years away.In England and Wales, Back To Hockey is a campaign offering people of all ages either a complete introduction to the game, or a return to hockey if you've had a break from it.

The Scotland and Northern Ireland hockey associations will also direct you to clubs in your area.

Ball gets rolling for deaf players

