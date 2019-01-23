Watch: Super 6s Indoor Hockey finals

England Hockey Copyright: England Hockey

The Indoor Hockey Super 6s takes place on Sunday 27 January at the Copper Box Arena and is the climax of the indoor hockey season. The top four men’s and women’s hockey clubs battle it out to become end of season champions.

The Super 6s is a shorter version of the traditional game of hockey, played indoors over two 20-minute halves.

Rio 2016 Olympic Gold medallists Sam Quek, Laura Unsworth, Sophie Bray and Ashley Jackson will all be in action for their clubs.