Italy's Chiara Tiddi

Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Italy v Wales

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Inspired: How to get into hockey

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.

    It is very common to have two or more generations of a family in one team and is the country's most gender-equal sport.

    After Team GB women won Gold in Rio, 10,000 people picked up a stick at their local hockey club.

    Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.

    In England and Wales, Back To Hockey is a campaign offering people of all ages either a complete introduction to the game, or a return to hockey if you've had a break from it.

    The Scotland and Northern Ireland hockey associations will also direct you to clubs in your area.

