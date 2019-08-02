Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Scotland v Ukraine

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Glasgow Hockey Centre has been open for five years Image caption: Glasgow Hockey Centre has been open for five years

The venue for the EuroHockey II Championship, Glasgow National Hockey Centre, has a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators and was constructed for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Other events to have been staged there include the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II 2017, the Men’s World League 1 in 2016 and the Women’s Champions Challenge event in 2014.

The home of hockey in Scotland, the facility has two synthetic hockey pitches and the offices of Scottish Hockey are also housed at the centre, which has a distinctive wing-shaped roof to the main stand.

Scotland play their home matches at this venue and their end-of-season national club finals are also held at Glasgow.