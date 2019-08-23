Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championships - third-place playoff

The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the women's edition includes England and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition – including Scotland, who beat Italy in the final earlier in the month.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the women's tournament, doing so in both 1991 and 2015 as hosts. Ireland have never finished higher than fifth in the women’s version of the tournament. The Dutch are the most successful team in the tournament, winning nine of the 17 editions to have taken place.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Sunday 25 August
07:50-09:30 - Ireland v Russia, Pool C, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
12:20-14:00 - Women's third-place playoff, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
14:50-16:30 – Women’s final, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
How to get into hockey
Hockey is in some ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a goal in the opposing team's net.
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the EuroHockey Championships?
The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the women's edition includes England and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition – including Scotland, who beat Italy in the final earlier in the month.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the women's tournament, doing so in both 1991 and 2015 as hosts. Ireland have never finished higher than fifth in the women’s version of the tournament. The Dutch are the most successful team in the tournament, winning nine of the 17 editions to have taken place.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Sunday 25 August
07:50-09:30 - Ireland v Russia, Pool C, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
12:20-14:00 - Women's third-place playoff, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
14:50-16:30 – Women’s final, BBC Sport website, app & Connected TV
How to get into hockey
Hockey is in some ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a goal in the opposing team's net.
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.