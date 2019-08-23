Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championships - final

Video content Video caption: Emma Watson gets back to hockey Emma Watson gets back to hockey

Hockey is in some ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a goal in the opposing team's net.

There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.

Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.