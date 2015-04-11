Grand National as it happened

AP McCoy speaking after coming fifth in his final Grand National before retirement: "I was very happy all the way, but just between the fourth and the third-last I was following Many Clouds and I knew he was a dour stayer.

"I was behind him in the Hennessy and thought I might get past him, but he stuck at it well there. I thought from the third-last I was struggling. I got a great ride off him and Jonjo (O'Neill) had him in great shape. He jumped fantastic and I wouldn't mind riding him next year!

"I'm going to miss riding horses like that and in races like that. I got a great buzz out of it and I thought for a long way he could win.

"It's my last National, but it was a very enjoyable one. I just want to say well done to Leighton Aspell and Oliver Sherwood and Trevor Hemmings. It's great for them."