Grand National as it happened

On that note, it's time for me to sign off. Thanks for your company today and hopefully you picked a winner. If you won the sweepstake, make sure you're in work on Monday.
I'll leave you with a picture of the man of the moment. We thought he might be wearing green and gold, but not that green and gold...
Goodnight.
Trainer Jonjo O'Neill said of AP McCoy's mount Shutthefrontdoor: "He ran a blinder. He did everything right, he was following the right horses but unfortunately he wasn't good enough on the day.
"At least I've got AP (McCoy) for a couple more weeks (before retirement)."
'I couldn't get past him'
AP McCoy speaking after coming fifth in his final Grand National before retirement: "I was very happy all the way, but just between the fourth and the third-last I was following Many Clouds and I knew he was a dour stayer.
"I was behind him in the Hennessy and thought I might get past him, but he stuck at it well there. I thought from the third-last I was struggling. I got a great ride off him and Jonjo (O'Neill) had him in great shape. He jumped fantastic and I wouldn't mind riding him next year!
"I'm going to miss riding horses like that and in races like that. I got a great buzz out of it and I thought for a long way he could win.
"It's my last National, but it was a very enjoyable one. I just want to say well done to Leighton Aspell and Oliver Sherwood and Trevor Hemmings. It's great for them."
Just champion
Here's a nice little picture which has been tweeted by The Jockey Club:
Saint Are was second while Monbeg Dude produced a barnstorming finish to come in third. The winning jockey, Leighton Aspell, now has two consecutive National wins.
So, let's just recap on what's happened today. The stage was set for AP McCoy, who said he would retire on the spot if he won the 2015 Grand National on board Shutthefrontdoor. The horse travelled beautifully through the field but ran out of gas at the end and could only watch as eventual winner Many Clouds pulled away to win at odds of 25-1.
Result (Aintree 5.10)
1. Astre De La Cour (D J Mullins) 10-1
2. Fethard Player (Mr R P Quinlan) 33-1
3. The Game Changer (L P Dempsey) 15-2
4. Baltimore Rock (Kieron Edgar) 5-1
Balthazar King
Just to give you an update on Balthazar King. He had a bad fall and got back up on its feet, but is being assessed at the track.
Winning jockey Leighton Aspell, who is about to race in another race after winning the Grand National: "It [back-to-back wins on different horses] hasn't happened since the 1950s. You could ride 10 favourites in a row and not win. It is a one-off race. We always knew we had a very good horse and we had him spot on today.
"I wasn't getting the buzz out of it briefly [when I took time out of racing]. I had a little time out and freshened my batteries up. I got myself a nice little job but quite soon after I realised I had made a mistake and drummed up the courage to change my mind."
Non-finishers (fences 19-29)
PU BEF 19) COURT BY SURPRISE
PU BEF 25) ACROSS THE BAY
PU BEF 25) SUPER DUTY
PU BEF 25) LORD WINDERMERE
FELL 26) THE RAINBOW HUNTER
FELL 26) THE DRUIDS NEPHEW
PU BEF 27) REBEL REBELLION
FELL 28) PORTRAIT KING
PU BEF 29) GODSMEJUDGE
PU BEF 29) WYCK HILL
PU BEF 29) BOB FORD
Non-finishers (fences 1-8)
FELL 1) ELY BROWN
FELL 1) GAS LINE BOY
UR 1) AL CO
UR 3) RUBI LIGHT
PU BEF 4) CORRIN WOOD
FELL 5) UNIONISTE
FELL 6) RIVER CHOICE
FELL 8) BALTHAZAR KING
HAMP & UR 8) BALLYCASEY
Finishing order (11-19)
11) MON PARRAIN
12) PINEAU DE RE
13) OWEGA STAR
14) SPRING HEELED
15) OSCAR TIME
16) FIRST LIEUTENANT
17) ROCKY CREEK
18) NIGHT IN MILAN
19) DOLATULO
Finishing order (1-10)
1) MANY CLOUDS
2) SAINT ARE
3) MONBEG DUDE
4) ALVARADO
5) SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR
6) ROYALE KNIGHT
7) TRANQUIL SEA
8) CAUSE OF CAUSES
9) SOLL
10) CHANCE DU ROY
Better Leighton never
Post update
Alvarado was fourth for the second successive year for Fergal O'Brien, who said: "He's a horse that's given his heart and soul again today.
"There's no real hard luck stories. We are very lucky. He got baulked a bit at the Canal Turn and Paul (Moloney) said it put him out of his rhythm a little. We're over the moon again."
Post update
Monbeg Dude delighted his connections by improving on last year's seventh-place finish and finishing third. Jockey Liam Treadwell, who won the 2009 National aboard Mon Mome, said: "I thought I'd win after the last, his run just flattened out but everyone's delighted. The horse has enjoyed it, I've enjoyed it and I'm very pleased."
Trainer Michael Scudamore said: "To run a race like that is absolutely amazing. I'm so proud of the horse and so pleased for him."
Post update
Saint Are's trainer Tom George on his charge's second place: "I'm delighted with him. He looks as fresh as paint after it.
"Stamina is not a problem and he's a run a great race. He got close to a couple of fences but everything went right. He has been beaten by a better horse on the day. You can't fault him.
"I thought for a second he might get there. It was all very exciting."
Post update
Winning jockey Leighton Aspell, speaking on Channel 4 Racing: "I was a tiny bit surprised but from last year's experience it is a long, lonely run and I was trying to keep the horses' momentum to the line."
Post update
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent at Aintree
"Oliver Sherwood was one of the bright things in the 1980s, then there were some quiet times. This is the first time one of his horses has got round - and it wins."
Steve Brown: Oh yea! Picked the Grand National winner Many Clouds purely based on what I could see out of my window!
Post update
Paddy Brennan, who finished second, speaking on Channel 4 Racing: "It is not nice to be second but I was second to a true gentleman."
'I thought he could win' - McCoy
AP McCoy, who finished fifth, speaking on Channel 4 Racing: "I thought from the third last fence I was running on empty. I will miss riding horses and races like that. I thought for a long way he could win. It was my last National but was a very enjoyable one."
Post update
Surprised by the victory of Many Clouds? I suspect the experts are - none of them we surveyed had the horse in their top four ahead of the race. Goes to show it's a lottery at times.
Post update
The replays continue to be played out on television, and one such shot captures a couple of jockeys without a ride urging their colleagues on at the winning post. The best seat in the house. Apart from on the winner, of course.
Post update
Did you know winning jockey Leighton Aspell has an official fan club? The fan club's website says he is the only jockey to have such a thing. It's amazing what a search engine throws up.
Grand National 2015
A reminder of the Grand National result:
1. Many Clouds 25-1
2. Saint Are 25-1
3. Monbeg Dude 40-1
4. Alvarado 20-1
5. Shutthefrontdoor 6-1 fav
Well done, bud
The best bit about winning the National? The money? The glory? Nope... it's got to be the seal of approval from the greatest jockey we've ever seen. Priceless.
Post update
Winning trainer Oliver Sherwood: "I didn't see my horse come back in, so I was a bit worried, but I gather he was just a bit wobbly and he's OK.
"Jumping the last I couldn't watch. I watched the race on my own and the poor people beside me - I lost it completely!
"It gave me a bit more confidence this week when (Silviniaco) Conti ran so well and Holywell didn't run badly, so the Gold Cup form was working out.
"Luckily this year there's an extra week from Cheltenham to Aintree, which has made a huge difference. I'm going to really enjoy this one - I'm in cloud cuckoo land!
Matilda Reid: So happy all 39 horses are okay.
Linz Dee: Always pick a horse based on a pretty name, thanks Many Clouds.
Beth Thatcher: A random choice of Many Clouds won me £16 from 40p!
Post update
And some more from winning trainer Trevor Hemmings: "Seriously, it was incredible. You come to the National and you dream that you win it.
"When a third comes along, that is something special. It is a wonderful, wonderful feeling. For years and years this race has captured my heart. What a wonderful feeling, you can't express it.
"Thank you Oliver Sherwood, thank you Leighton and all the staff, and, of course, Aintree."
Post update
Now AP McCoy has completed his final Grand National, does Leighton Aspell becomes the most sought-after rider in the big race? He also finished second on Supreme Glory in the 2003 National.
Post update
Here's more from the winning jockey Leighton Aspell: "It was wonderful and we will certainly celebrate tonight. I asked some big questions, but he dug deep.
"We really refreshed and recharged his battery, and I tried to conserve energy. He is all heart - all season he has had hard races.
"Win lose or draw, that's the best ride I have had in the National. I just hoped his battery life lasted out and it did. "
Post update
AP looks disappointed. He shouldn't be... what a career.
Post update
Channel 4 Racing have tweeted that all 39 horses have returned safely from the National. The biggest relief of all.
Post update
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"Trainer Oliver Shewood is in tears after the triumph of Many Clouds vindicated his decision to run the horse.
"The eight-year-old was sixth in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup after winning the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in November and scoring at Cheltenham in January.
"Jockey Leighton Aspell, who also triumphed on Pineau De Re last year, is the first rider to secure back-to-back victories in the National since Brian Fletcher on Red Rum in 1973 and 1974."
Andrea Snowdon: Leighton Aspinall what a ride. One for the history books now. Back to back national winner.
Andrew Brooks: Well my girlfriend just won £26 on a random choice of Many Clouds, so lucky.
Post update
Racing Post editor Bruce Millington: Ruby Walsh one of the heroes of the race acting as flag man in front of the Canal Turn.
Post update
Winning jockey Leighton Aspell is the first to win back-to-back Nationals since Brian Fletcher on Red Rum.
Winning jockey Leighton Aspell: "That was awesome. Many Clouds is a tired boy, he gave his all like he always does but what a wonderful ride round. It was all guts. We went around the canal turn and AP McCoy was full of running but he pricked his ears and was in front. I could hear a couple of horses but I couldn't see anything and I was hoping for a couple to push us on because it is a lonely place."
Post update
The horses didn't take on Canal Turn for the second time because Balthazar King took a nasty fall. Thankfully, the horse appears to be OK.
Nikki Blythe: Woo hoo, got 1st place in the National, horse chosen simply because of jockey's name 'Leighton' - same as my boy.
Post update
Luke Harvey
Former jump jockey on BBC Radio 5 live
"There was a slight bit of concern about Many Clouds at the end. They took the saddle off him pretty early, he was pretty distressed. I just saw him jig jog and he looks good now. It is exhausting when you put everything into it. They have cooling tents here, and he's currently in there getting sprayed down."
Post update
The winning owner - Trevor Hemmings - now has three Grand Nationals: Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and now Many Clouds. He's also the owner of Preston North End. Could he be celebrating a League One promotion in a few weeks too?
Actor Jon Culshaw on Twitter: Enormous respect to whoever's typing the subtitles of the commentary on the Grand National.
What about your humble live text commentator, Jon?!
Many Clouds trainer Oliver Sherwood: "I can't put it into words. It is the best moment of my life, bar marrying my wife. I can't believe it. I watched it on my own. Rainbow Hunter fell and then we were in front. It was some spin. I am delighted."
Post update
The winning horse - Many Clouds - is given a well-deserved drenching with buckets of water. And what about his jockey Leighton Aspell? He's only gone and won two Grand Nationals in a row!
Many Clouds owner Trevor Hemmings: "It is an incredible feeling. I was shouting and shouting and shouting I am sure everyone around me was ducking out of the way, what a feeling!"
Post update
Andrew Thornton
Welsh and Scottish Grand National winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"AP McCoy had a clear passage all the way round, the only mistake was on the third last and maybe the petrol was starting to run out there, he could not have done any more."
Grand National 2015 result
1. Many Clouds (L P Aspell) 25-1
2. Saint Are (P J Brennan) 25-1
3. Monbeg Dude (L Treadwell) 40-1
4. Alvarado (Paul Moloney) 20-1
Post update
I'm just catching my breath. What an incredible and dramatic race. The bookies are happy about the lack of a fairytale ending.
Post update
Shutthefrontdoor finished fifth. A pay-out for AP fans, at least. Not the fairytale win though.
Post update
I'll get you the full result shortly.
Winner
Many Clouds wins the 2015 Grand National.
Post update
Many Clouds, then Saint Are, Monbeg Dude storms through the field.
Post update
Final fence.. Shuthefrontdoor is third.
Post update
Pineau De Re - last year's winner - is making a late bid. Still Many Clouds in the lead.
Post update
Two to jump and AP McCoy is second. The roof is about to come off Aintree. Off Liverpool. Off Britain.
Post update
The Druids Nephew and Rainbow Hunter are both down at the 26th fence!
Post update
Many Clouds is now taking control of the race. Shutthefrontdoor is on the outside, this could be the perfect race by AP. Three to jump.
Post update
Soll, The Druids Nephew and Saint Are lead heading into Valentine's Brook. Five to go.
Post update
Eight fences to go. Shutthefrontdoor continues to jump well, expertly steered towards the front by AP McCoy.
Post update
Rocky Creek is going under the radar, letting the race pan out and sitting on the shoulders of the leaders. The Rainbow Hunter is looking in fine fettle at the front.
Post update
Thirteen of the 30 fences to go...
Post update
Nina Carberry on First Lieutenant is struggling. We're one circuit down. Soll is now leading, with Tom Scudamore on board.
Post update
Ballycasey (25-1) is an early faller, as is Corrin Wood with 16 of the 30 fences down.
Post update
Across the Bay is travelling well. The dream is still alive for AP McCoy too, while The Rainbow Hunter is beginning to catch the eye.
Post update
What's the best tactic? Avoid the fallers from the front? Or sit behind at the back like Super Duty? Soll is moving up on the inside.
Post update
Oh it is a big one! Balthazar King, joint 8-1 favourite, has fallen and it out of the Grand National. Gas Line Boy and Unionist have also gone.
Post update
The field is bunched together but Portrait King and Rebel Rebellion continue to look in fine form.
Post update
A couple of early fallers, among them Rubi Light, Ely Brown and River Choice.
Post update
Rebel Rebellion is now in front, just ahead of Rocky Creek and Shutthefrontdoor.
Post update
Portrait King is travelling well, while Bob Ford is jumping nicely. Heading towards Becher's.
Post update
Bob Ford storms out early on and AP McCoy's Shutthefrontdoor is also at the front.
We're off
The say the Melbourne Cup stops a nation in Australia. Here in the UK, you can almost hear a pin drop before the almighty roar which accompanies the start of the 2015 Grand National. Good luck everyone - and safe travels for both horses and jockeys.
Post update
The biggest race in the country and the competitors wait behind a piece of ribbon. The horses are gathering.
Post update
Andrew Thornton
Welsh and Scottish Grand National winner on BBC Radio 5 live
On 10-1 shot Soll: "He is a little slow out of the gates but if he can get into a good rhythm he has form over the fences."
Post update
Let's be honest. The start of the Grand National always looks a bit chaotic. Almost like the scramble to the bar at last orders. Heads and legs everywhere. Almost set now though.
Post update
Unioniste, a grey horse, is being calmed down by jockey Noel Fehily. Most of the jockeys have taken their rides to the first fence.
Post update
Bob Ford and The Druids Nephew are getting a bit lively as the horses make their way to the finishing line. Shutthefrontdoor looks relaxed.
Post update
Andrew Thornton
Welsh and Scottish Grand National winner on BBC Radio 5 live
"All the owners just want a last glimpse of AP McCoy and Shutthefrontdoor. If that is what the owners are like, what will the public be like!"
Post update
AP McCoy looks intently around Aintree, almost as if he's consciously soaking in the sight before him as he prepares for retirement. He's aboard Shutthefrontdoor.
Anthony Coyne, co-owner of 40-1 shot Across the Bay, who led the National last year but finished 14th: "We just hope that if we can get that little bit of luck our fella can come home better than he did last time. Anything could happen."
Post update
The bell goes, meaning jockeys have to stop the pre-race chin-wagging and begin to board their mount. The nerves must be kicking in now. In the stands, it's hard to see daylight. Everyone is huddled together waiting to watch what could be the end of an era.
Post update
Local children sing the national anthem The sun is shining. The stage is set. Splendid.
Post update
Right. If you've not put your bet on now... you better hurry. The Grand National is about to start - possibly one of the few UK sporting events which sees entire families crowd round the TV. Almost set.
Trainer Warren Greatrex on 66-1 shot Tranquil Sea: "Tranquil Sea I have kept fresh, he is a class animal. He is not going to be as good as he was but the National can spark riders up."
Post update
Mike Tindall, the co-owner of Monbeg Dude, offers some last-minute encouragement to his jockey Liam Treadwell. The horse looks nice and relaxed. It was highly fancied last year but is priced at 50-1 with some bookies today.
Touch of the Cantonas
One of my favourite pieces of AP McCoy-related material is the article we've got on the BBC Sport website - listing the 10 favourite horses he ever rode. I won't spoil the surprise as to the contenders, but this little nugget made me smile: "He had a little bit of the Eric Cantona about him." Who was AP talking about? Find out here.
Ballycasey is Mullins' big hope
In-form trainer Willie Mullins is relying on 25-1 shot Ballycasey for the chance of a second Grand National victory at Aintree. Mullins withdrew his other two National entries - Prince De Beauchene and Boston Bob - last month.
It means stable jockey Ruby Walsh, the only current rider to have won the race twice, is on a 33-1 outsider.
"I am looking forward to running him," said Mullins of Ballycasey. "I think the spring ground will be better for him and his breeding suggests he will stay the trip."
Post update
Time for a quick picture before the big race. Hardly a word is muttered by the jockeys who seem to have rehearsed who sits where on the photo.
Trainer Paul Nicholls, speaking about Rocky Creek: "You want to keep winning races, that is why we do it. You always look forward and hopefully we will hit the jackpot again. Aintree is magic, this year has been brilliant, everyone is enjoying themselves and the weather is good."
Post update
The colourful sight of the jockeys file out of the weighing room. They are led out by men in uniform.
Nervous owners
Robert Atwell, part-owner of The Druids Nephew, admits there are a lot of nerves ahead of the big race. The eight-year-old is among the favourites in the 39-strong field.
"It is the classic case of looking relaxed and paddling like mad underneath," Atwell told BBC Wiltshire. "I read all the articles in the paper, the things on television, BBC radio come around and it really lets you know what you are letting yourself in for.
"We love the horses and the worry about having The Druids going round the Grand National is enormous."
Court By Surprise
Hampshire trainer Emma Lavelle says she "couldn't be happier" with her Grand National hope Court By Surprise.
The 10-year-old will be a first runner in the world-famous steeplechase for Lavelle, who is based near Andover.
Currently available around the 40-1 mark, Court By Surprise will be favoured by the drying conditions at Aintree and has not run since November, to avoid softer ground.
"He definitely likes nice ground," Lavelle told BBC South Today. "The good weather has been a big bonus for him. They do a fantastic job at Aintree of keeping the ground safe, so I imagine it'll be spot on for him."
Post update
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent at Aintree on BBC Radio 5 live
"The odds are no reflection on McCoy and Shutthefrontdoor. It is a reflection of Rocky Creek. He is one of four horses here trained by Paul Nicholls, he has got some really strong form. Rocky Creek ticks many, many boxes this afternoon, sop nothing against Shutthefrontdoor."
Get on Ely Brown?
If you put a fiver on the nose of 100-1 shot Ely Brown today, and he wins, let us know where the party is at later. In all seriousness, though, his trainer Charlie Longsdon believes the bookies have overpriced his horse.
"When you look at the season we've had with him you can see why he's got such long odds," he told the Telegraph. "But if you knew him like I do, if you knew what he can do, you'd price him much keener. To my mind, if he can show the sort of form he is capable of, he's a 33-1 shot, not 100-1. He's a lovely horse, Ely."
Get involved - tweet #bbcracing
Ravi Shah: I will be backing Rocky creek and Soll.
Rocky Creek is getting plenty of backing and is now joint 8-1 favourite alongside Shutthefrontdoor. AP McCoy might not even start as favourite...
Post update
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"'I'm feeling grand. The horse is in great form' - Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Grand National favourite Shutthefrontdoor."
'The McCoy element'
Trainer Paul Nicholls, speaking to Channel 4 Racing about Rocky Creek: "On a normal day he would be favourite but it is a Grand National and there is the McCoy element. He has had a good year and he will be there or thereabouts."
Post update
Remember, if AP McCoy's Shutthefrontdoor wins today it could cost the bookies £50m. Eye-watering, isn't it?
Experts' tips
Chris Dixon, Racing UK: "Well handicapped and an improving strong chaser, The Druids Newphew comes from a yard I rate highly."
Verdict: 1. The Druids Nephew, 2. Godsmejudge, 3. First Lieutenant, 4 Rocky Creek.
Tune into BBC Radio 5 live now on the radio, or by clicking the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page for live commentary on the Grand National.
One to watch?
Perhaps one horse which could sneak under the radar today is Cause of Causes. He's owned by JP McManus and has been overlooked by AP McCoy in favour of Shutthefrontdoor. Has the 19-time champion chosen right? Best odds now? 20-1.
From 10 to 66 to 39
Dave Jets London: Grand National bets placed! Let's hope it's a brilliant event & all horses make through safely. Good luck everyone.
Nick Jones: Hoping First Lieutenant wins for Nina Carberry.
The Druids Nephew
Jockey Aidan Coleman talking about his mount The Druids Nephew on Channel 4: "It's a great ride. Officially he's the best-handicapped horse in the race, which fills me with confidence. We'll need a bit of luck like everybody, but if he gets a clear round he'll take some beating."
Post update
The excitement is growing as the 2015 Grand National ticks ever closer. It looks like somebody has already had a winner though...
Gunners gunning for AP
Arsenal FC: Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to wish AP McCoy good luck in his final Grand National #GoodLuckAP
Good luck Tony, AW
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Of all the messages of good luck AP McCoy has received this week, perhaps none have been as special to the man himself as one from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
The champion jockey is a big Gunners fan, and Wenger said: "I wish him good luck and he will have enough time afterwards to support us. I want him to finish well and hopefully he will have no accidents, touch wood, because it's quite a dangerous race. Longevity is a sign of top quality."
Now, how do I zip this coat up?
Britain's unluckiest punter?
Never had a National winner? Perhaps you've not had any return for a couple of years? At least you've not had to wait seven decades for an Aintree showpiece winner.
George Atkinson, who is 104, has been dubbed Britain's unluckiest punter by the newspapers after failing to pick a winner every year since the 1940s.
After meeting AP McCoy this week, he threw his lot in with the champion jockey, saying: "How fitting would it be if Tony won his last National in what could well be my last chance of winning too.
"It would be a dream come true."
Betting update
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"The support is coming now for AP McCoy's mount Shutthefrontdoor in the Grand National - down to 6-1 favourite in places, having been 8-1 earlier.
"Rocky Creek is 9-1 second favourite with Balthazar King next on 11s. There are a few moves among bigger-price horses with 14-year-old Oscar Time and the Ruby Walsh-ridden Ballycasey as low as 25-1 from 40-1."
'Amazing to win'
Richard Johnson, speaking to Channel 4 Racing after triumphing on Duke of Lucca: "It is amazing to have a win, I keep getting horse after horse to ride and the team is fantastic."
On riding 11-1 shot Balthazar King in the Grand National: "He is in great form. Everything has to suit him, so fingers crossed."
Post update
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"It is a sell-out crowd of +70,000 enjoying the sunshine on Grand National day."
Result (Aintree 3.25)
1. Duke Of Lucca (R Johnson) 9-2
2. Your Busy (D J Casey) 12-1
3. Wonderful Charm (Sam Twiston-Davies) 9-2
BreakingWinner
Duke of Lucca wins the Betfred Handicap Chase for a second successive year.
Post update
Your Busy and Duke of Lucca go clear. Wonderful Charm looking good too.
Post update
Duke of Lucca, sat in third, is primed to make a bid too.
Post update
Your Busy has come from nowhere to stake a claim. Still Vino Griego in the lead though.
Post update
It's looking all too easy for Vino Griego. Has he gone too early though? Seven to jump.
Post update
Wonderful Charm jumps badly and drops towards the back of the field.
Mart Lane is second, Duke of Lucca fourth. The gap between the leader Vino Griego and the rest is half a length.
Post update
Josh Moore's Vino Griego is setting the early pace, jumping well and looking pretty serene.
We're off
We're under way in the final race before the National: the Betfred Handicap Chase. Duke of Lucca is hoping to defend his crown from last year.
Sweepstake
Who did you get in the office sweep? Hopefully not Carlito Brigante who was withdrawn lame yesterday. There's still time to print out a sweepstake kit. You'd have to get everyone from the street involved to sell 39 strips at this late stage though. Or just give Grandma 20.
A winner again for Brendan?
Liverpool have been training today ahead of their game against Newcastle on Monday, but manager Brendan Rodgers and his players will be gathered around a television set, and no doubt following this live text on their phones, to follow the Grand National.
So who has Brendan got in the office sweepstake?
He said: "We're preparing for the game, but we'll watch it on TV. I've got Portrait King. I was lucky enough to get the winner last year - we'll see how we go this year."
Portrait King is 66/1 to win. Pints on Brendan later?
'AP will be missed'
Jockey Aidan Coleman, who will ride The Druids Nephew in today's Grand National, speaking to BBC News: "The sport will miss AP McCoy, he's done no end of good for putting our sport in the spotlight. We're grateful for everything he has done."
Experts' tips
Darren Owen, BBC Radio 5 live commentary team: "Winner of last year's Scottish National, Al Co stays, appreciates good ground and has a nice racing weight."
Verdict: 1. Al Co, 2. Unioniste, 3. Night In Milan, 4. Shutthefrontdoor.
Of course, the horse tasked with writing the fairytale script is Shutthefrontdoor. He's nicknamed Rupert (after the bear) by stable staff as he's "a little bit cheeky". He won the Irish National last year and missed Cheltenham in preparation for this race. He is owned by JP McManus and trained by Jonjo O'Neill.
Flashback
BBCCopyright: BBC
Rocky Creek
Rocky Creek is being backed to provide the stiffest challenge to AP McCoy and Shuthefrontdoor. He wasn't born when AP won his first race in 1992. Paul Nicholls is his trainer, and that will tempt plenty of punters. Won at Kempton last time out. Best odds? 10-1.
Balthazar King
There's a lot of love for Balthazar King today, who is being ridden by perennial bridesmaid Richard Johnson. Can RJ rip up the script on today of all days? Balthazar King will enjoy the good ground at Aintree and was impressive in finishing second in last year's showpiece. One to consider. Best odds? 11-1 and drifting.
Across the Bay
Right, here is where my reputation gets shredded. I'm going for Donald McCain-trained Across the Bay to win. Henry Brooke is on board and the McCain family certainly know what it takes to win at Aintree. Red Rum etc. He's finished the last two Nationals, which I see as half the battle. He was 14th both times - only being checked by fallen horses.
Now's his time, folks. Now's his time. And he's aged 11...
Back the 11-year-old...
If you, like me, have a look at stats as pointers towards the big race then you might know the last three race victors have been 11 years old. So that narrows down your options to five: Balthazar King, The Rainbow Hunter, Across the Bay, Wyck Hill and Chance Du Roy. You heard it here first. Mine's a pint.
Experts' tips
Gary O'Brien, At The Races & BBC Radio 5 live: "Spring Heeled will have conditions in his favour, is a prominent racer and boasts top handicap form - all of which points to a big run from Jim Culloty's diminutive eight-year-old."
Verdict: 1. Spring Heeled, 2. Rocky Creek, 3. Balthazar King, 4. Royale Knight.
Cole Harden deposes Jetson in the lead, a steady pace being set at the moment as the field slowly fans out.
Post update
We're off in the Stayers' Hurdle, a Grade 1 race. Jetson moves into an early lead.
Get involved via the BBC Sport Facebook page
Glenn Mitchell: I'm having an each-way flutter on Court By Surprise. He's an improving horse and he's won up to 3m5. If he gets that half mile & gets round ok I feel he could be in the top four!
David Charlton: The Druids Nephew: The absence of a possessive apostrophe stops me backing this one.
Post update
We're almost set for the Silver Cross Stayers' Hurdle now. World Hurdle champ Cole Harden, with Gavin Sheehan on board, is the 9-4 favourite. Ruby Walsh's Jetson is a tasty-looking 14-1.
Soll
Soll... the name of this horse reminds me of a nightclub which used to be in Bury. Let's leave that memory in the past though.
So, what's making punters pile into Soll? A low weight is a definite bonus - only two horses are carrying less - and his trainer, David Pipe, has previous after overseeing Comply Or Die to success in 2008.
Or maybe everyone's just following the hot tip of our very own, Frank Keogh?
Latest on the odds
Channel 4 Racing on Twitter: Soll is the big market mover on the day. The David Pipe-trained horse is a general 14-1 clear fourth favourite now.
Such a lovely day...
Clear blue skies, lush green turf - it's picture-esque at Aintree today. Overnight rain has given way to some sunshine. Just the job.
Good luck, AP
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Aintree
"Retiring champion jockey AP McCoy has ridden more than 4,300 winners, competing in about 15,000 races and taken an estimated 1,000 falls.
"Punters at Aintree have been leaving messages for the 40-year-old Northern Irishman on a special tribute wall."
Pineau De Re
Ah, Pineau De Re. Can he become the first horse since Red Rum 40 years ago to win back-to-back Nationals? He's rated a 33-1 chance today. Good odds for a past champion, surely?
Since last year's success, in the Worcestershire village where the horse lives there is a proud sign - Claines: Home of the 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re.
Fond memories
2014 National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell on Channel 4: "It's been a wonderful year, and coming back here just rekindles all the memories. It's been great reliving it all. It's a big call to get off a National winner, but I've ridden Many Clouds in every race this season and we've enjoyed his progression."
Aspell rode Pineau De Re to glory last year, but this year he saddles 40-1 shot Many Clouds. Daryl Jacob rides Pineau De Re today.
Post update
Spectators young and old are getting ready for the Grand National at Aintree this afternoon. Remember, the big race is at 16:15 BST.
Kevin Stokes: Royale Knight for me, counting the cash already!
Spencer Medcalf: Mon Parrain or Portrait King for my money this year...
Pauline Ross Jones: Oscar Time and Shutthefrontdoor for my choice!
James Mills: Going with Unioniste and Godsmejudge
It could be you...
Betting superstitions
Wearing your lucky boxer shorts? Perhaps you ate your bacon before your egg? Or did you drink in the same pub as last year on the eve of the big race?
What's your Grand National superstition? The Liverpool Echo ran the results of a survey in the city which listed rituals such as using the same betting shop, always sitting in the same chair and having the same family and friends round for the race.
Experts' tips
Lee Mottershead, Racing Post: "Fairytales do come true and this one very possibly will. Connections have an unusual degree of confidence in Shutthefrontdoor's claims and that confidence can prove justified, allowing AP McCoy to bid farewell in a manner befitting the greatest of the greats."
Verdict: 1. Shutthefrontdoor, 2. Unioniste, 3. Night In Milan, 4. The Druids Nephew.
What would be the best way of describing today's race if AP McCoy is on the winner? I think Katie Walsh has it right when she says: "The Grand National's a fairy tale anyway - it's got that Disney effect to it. If AP was to win, that would be the ultimate fairy tale."
Step aside Queen Elsa. It's about a 40-year-old bloke from Northern Ireland today.
Experts' tips
Brian Flanagan, Irish Daily Star: "The Druids Nephew is 10lb well-in at the weights and was very impressive in his cosy Cheltenham Festival success last month."
Verdict: 1. The Druids Nephew, 2. Balthazar King, 3. Cause Of Causes, 4. Owega Star.
Check out more tips here.
Check out more tips here.
Check out more tips here.
Check out more tips here.
Check out more tips here.
