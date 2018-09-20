Watch: World Judo Championships: women's -48 kg and men's -60 kg finals
- World Judo Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan, 20-27 September
- Great Britain has a 14-strong team including 11 women and three men
- GB's Ashley McKenzie was eliminated in round three of the men's -60kg
- GB has no entries in the women's under-48kg
2018 World Judo Championships
The World Judo Championships are the highest level of international judo competition, along with the Olympic judo competition. The championships are held every year (except the years when the Olympics take place) by the International Judo Federation, and qualified judoka compete in their respective categories as representatives of their home countries.
The 2018 edition of the World Judo Championships are being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, over eight days from September 20th-27th at the National Gymnastics Arena.
BBC Coverage Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 20 September
13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Friday, 21 September
13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Saturday, 22 September
13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 23 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Monday, 24 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Tuesday, 25 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Wednesday, 26 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Get Inspired: How to get into Judo
Judo roughly translates as 'gentle way' in Japanese, and though it can appear to be anything but gentle, its skill, technique and timing that will see you gaining different colour belts as you improve.
Judo is one of two martial arts included in the Olympics, and it is easy to try it, with all clubs registered with the British Judo Association offering free starter sessions and 'judo gi' (uniforms) to borrow.
Use their club finder to get started, or try the NI Judo, Judo Scotlandand Welsh Judo websites.