Catch-up: World Judo Championships: women's -48kg and men's -60kg finals
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- World Judo Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan, 20-27 September
- Great Britain has a 14-strong team including 11 women and three men
- GB's Ashley McKenzie was eliminated in round three of the men's -60kg
- GB has no entries in the women's under-48kg
- Use the play icon to watch live coverage
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Finals results
Women's Repechage -48 kg
Bronze medal - Paula Pareto (Arg) beat Catarina Costa (Spa)
Bronze medal - Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kaz) beat Munkhbat Urantsetseg (Mgl)
Women's final -48 kg
Gold medal - Daria Bilodid (Ukr) beat Funa Tonaki (Jpn)
Men's Repechage -60 kg
Bronze medal - Amiran Papinashvili (Geo) beat Karamat Huseynov (Aze)
Bronze medal - Ryuju Nagayama (Jpn) beat Harim Lee (Kor)
Men's final -60 kg
Gold medal - Naohisa Takato (Jpn) beat Rob Mshvidobadze (Rus)
Semi-final results
Women's Repechage -48 kg
Catarina Costa (Spa) beat Julia Figueroa (Por)
Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (Kaz) beat Marusa Stangar (Slo)
Women's semi-finals -48 kg
Funa Tonaki (Jpn) beat Munkhbat Urantsetseg (Mgl)
Daria Bilodid (Ukr) beat Paula Pareto (Arg)
Men's Repechage -60 kg
Karamat Huseynov (Aze) beat Gwon Yong Kim (Prk)
Harim Lee (Kor) beat Eric Takabatake (Brz)
Men's semi-finals -60 kg
Naohisa Takato (Jpn) beat Ryuju Nagayama (Jpn)
Rob Mshvidobadze (Rus) beat Amiran Papinashvili (Geo)
2018 World Judo Championships
The World Judo Championships are the highest level of international judo competition, along with the Olympic judo competition. The championships are held every year (except the years when the Olympics take place) by the International Judo Federation, and qualified judoka compete in their respective categories as representatives of their home countries.
The 2018 edition of the World Judo Championships are being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, over eight days from September 20th-27th at the National Gymnastics Arena.
BBC Coverage Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 20 September13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Friday, 21 September13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Saturday, 22 September13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 23 September13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Monday, 24 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Tuesday, 25 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Wednesday, 26 September 13:00-14:45, Connected TV and online
Get Inspired: How to get into Judo
Judo roughly translates as 'gentle way' in Japanese, and though it can appear to be anything but gentle, its skill, technique and timing that will see you gaining different colour belts as you improve.
Judo is one of two martial arts included in the Olympics, and it is easy to try it, with all clubs registered with the British Judo Association offering free starter sessions and 'judo gi' (uniforms) to borrow.
Use their club finder to get started, or try the NI Judo, Judo Scotlandand Welsh Judo websites.