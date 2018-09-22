Nekoda Smythe-Davis

Watch: World Judo Championships - GB's Smythe-Davis in women's -57kg semi-finals

Summary

  1. World Judo Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan, 20-27 September
  2. Great Britain has a 14-strong team including 11 women and three men
  3. Nekoda Smythe-Davis represents Great Britain in the women's -57kg semi-finals
  4. GB has no competitors in the men's -73kg
  5. Use the play icon to watch live coverage

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Semi-final fixtures

    Women's repechages -57kg

    Helene Receveaux (Fra) v Theresa Stoll (Ger)

    Youjeong Kwon (Kor) v Nora Gjakova (Kos)

    Women's semi-finals -57kg

    Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mgl) v Nekoda Smythe-Davis (GB)

    Tsukasa Yoshida (Jpn) v Christa Deguchi (Can)

    Men's repechages -73kg

    Zhansay Smagulov (Kaz) v Odbayar Ganbaatar (Mgl)

    Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir (Mgl) v Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Geo)

    Men's semi-finals -73kg

    Soichi Hashimoto (Jpn) v Hidayat Heydarov (Aze)

    Changrim An (Kor) v Mohammad Mohammadi (Irn)

  2. 2018 World Judo Championships

    The World Judo Championships are the highest level of international judo competition, along with the Olympic judo competition. The championships are held every year (except the years when the Olympics take place) by the International Judo Federation, and qualified judoka compete in their respective categories as representatives of their home countries.

    The 2018 edition of the World Judo Championships are being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, over eight days from September 20th-27th at the National Gymnastics Arena.

  3. BBC Coverage

    Times are BST and subject to late changes.

    Saturday, 22 September

    13:00-15:15, Connected TV and online

    Sunday, 23 September

    13:00-15:15, Connected TV and online

    Monday, 24 September

    13:00-15:15, Connected TV and online

    Tuesday, 25 September

    13:00-15:15, Connected TV and online

    Wednesday, 26 September

    13:00-15:15, Connected TV and online

    Thursday, 27 September

    13:00-15:30, Connected TV and online

