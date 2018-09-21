Watch: World Judo Championships - women's -78kg & men's -100kg

The World Judo Championships are the highest level of international judo competition, along with the Olympic judo competition . The championships are held every year (except the years when the Olympics take place) by the International Judo Federation , and qualified judoka compete in their respective categories as representatives of their home countries.

The 2018 edition of the World Judo Championships are being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, over eight days from September 20th-27th at the National Gymnastics Arena.