Jemima Yeats-Brown

Watch: Paris Grand Slam - day two

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Use play icon to watch live coverage
  2. Men's 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg
  3. Women's 70 kg, 78 kg, +78 kg
  4. Coverage provided by the International Judo Federation

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What martial art should I try?

    Judo is just one of many martial arts, but which would suit you?

    If you want to get into martial arts it can be difficult to decided where to start, how do you pick between kung-fu and jui-jitsu?

    Fear not, our friends at CBBC have come up with a handy quiz to help you decide.

    Find out which of nine martial arts you should try here.

    Martial art
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into judo

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Judo roughly translates as 'gentle way' in Japanese, and though it can appear to be anything but gentle, it's skill, technique and timing that will see you gaining different colour belts as you improve.

    Judo is one of two martial arts included in the Olympics, and it is easy to try it, with all clubs registered with the British Judo Association offering free starter sessions and 'judo gi' (uniforms) to borrow.

    Use their club finder to get started, or try the NI Judo, Judo Scotland and Welsh Judo websites.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top