Watch: Paris Grand Slam - day two

What martial art should I try?
Judo is just one of many martial arts, but which would suit
you?
If you want to get into martial arts it can be difficult to
decided where to start, how do you pick between kung-fu and jui-jitsu?
Fear not, our friends at CBBC have come up with a handy quiz
to help you decide.
Find out which of nine martial arts you should try here.
Get Inspired: How to get into judo
Judo roughly translates as 'gentle way' in Japanese, and though it can appear to be anything but gentle, it's skill, technique and timing that will see you gaining different colour belts as you improve.
Judo is one of two martial arts included in the Olympics, and it is easy to try it, with all clubs registered with the British Judo Association offering free starter sessions and 'judo gi' (uniforms) to borrow.
Use their club finder to get started, or try the NI Judo, Judo Scotland and Welsh Judo websites.