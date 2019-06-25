Francesca Summers

Watch: Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final - women's

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final takes place in Tokyo, Japan from 28-30 June
  2. Kate French, Francesca Summers and Jessica Varley are competing for Great Britain in the women's event on Friday
  3. It is the first of three events in three days
  4. The men's competition is on Saturday and the mixed relay on Sunday
  5. The final is the fifth round of the World Cup series - following stages in Egypt, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czech Republic
  6. Winners of the men's and women's individual events will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020