Watch: Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final - women's

Summary
- Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final takes place in Tokyo, Japan from 28-30 June
- Kate French, Francesca Summers and Jessica Varley are competing for Great Britain in the women's event on Friday
- It is the first of three events in three days
- The men's competition is on Saturday and the mixed relay on Sunday
- The final is the fifth round of the World Cup series - following stages in Egypt, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czech Republic
- Winners of the men's and women's individual events will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020