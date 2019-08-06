Watch: Modern Pentathlon European Championships - Women’s final

Great Britain modern pentathlete Joe Choong is looking to break new ground in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Modern pentathlon has featured at every Olympic Games since 1912 but GB have never won a men's individual medal. "I've always been really confident," he said. "I'd love to be able to go and break the curse, so to speak." Read more here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Choong aims to break 'GB curse' in Tokyo
Great Britain modern pentathlete Joe Choong is looking to break new ground in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Modern pentathlon has featured at every Olympic Games since 1912 but GB have never won a men's individual medal.
"I've always been really confident," he said. "I'd love to be able to go and break the curse, so to speak."
Read more here.
Joe Choong wins World Cup Final gold
Great Britain's Joe Choong won gold at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final in Tokyo, securing a 2020 Olympics qualification spot.
The 24-year-old already had two silver medals and a fifth place finish in his three 2019 World Cup appearances.
Team-mates Jamie Cooke and Tom Toolis finished 11th and 14th in the men's final.
What are the Modern Pentathlon European Championships?
Over 150 athletes from more than 25 countries will be in action at the University of Bath.
The Championships will play an important role ahead of the 2020 Olympics with 16 qualifying places on offer through the men's and women's individual events.
The field includes all six of last year’s individual World Championships medallists, including Britain’s Jamie Cooke who won the world title in Mexico with a dramatic sprint finish.
How to watch the European Modern Pentathlon Championships?
You can follow action from the European Modern Pentathlon Championships on BBC Red Button & Connected TV as well as the BBC Sport website and app.
Sunday, 11 August
17:00-18:05 – Men’s final
You can also catch-up on all the action on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
Get Inspired: How to get into modern pentathlon
First you have a swordfight, then you swim for 200m, jump some fences on horseback, go for a run and then finish off by shooting an air pistol. Sound crazy? Welcome to the world of modern pentathlon.
While it may not be the first sport that comes to mind when you're looking for a new challenge, a challenge it certainly is, and broken down into its component parts it is massively accessible.
To find out more about this unusual and exciting sport, find a club near you or read our guide.