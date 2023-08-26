Watch: 2023 Modern Pentathlon World Championships

Why get into Modern Pentathlon?

The chance to fence, swim, ride a horse, run and shoot – all in one sport!

Who is it for?

The sport welcomes people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Is there a cheap option?

There is so much involved in this sport that it can look expensive, but the equipment is readily available at clubs so you don’t have to own it all.

What if I want a proper workout?

Every part of your body will be put through its paces! You’ll need stamina, fitness and mental strength to go from one activity to the next.

Can I take it to another level?

This activity is competitive by nature, so the more you put in the more successful you will be in tournaments.

Is there a disability option?

Modern pentathlon is on a journey to becoming a Paralympic sport and in 2015 the first ever para-pentathlon test event took place in Argentina.

Is there a family option?

Each discipline can easily be explored as a family and you can build up to the whole event together!

What is Modern Pentathlon?

A day of modern pentathlon begins with fencing, followed by a 200m swim. After that, athletes saddle up to compete in a show jumping round with a horse selected at random. For the finale athletes run a short course then lower their heart rate sufficiently to shoot straight.

Basically, to master this sport you have to be confident in each of the activities involved - check out our guides to each individual discipline above.

The best way to get started in modern pentathlon could be to try each sport individually, although if you are feeling brave jump straight in at your nearest club .

Junior Modern Pentathlon

Modern Pentathlon GB are currently targeting an increase in diversity within their sport, and the best way for this to be achieved is to get people involved from a young age.

Clubs around the country are committed to providing events for young and old, so if you think that your child could be good with a sword and a gun, you know the sport for them!

Disability Modern Pentathlon

Modern pentathlon doesn't currently have a vast array of facilities for para-athletes, although that is in the process of being changed, with a desire to bring para-pentathlon to the Paralympics.

For now, disabled athletes interested in becoming involved in the sport should practice each discipline individually, and keep a close eye on future developments!

Coaching and Volunteering

The modern pentathlon governing body are constantly looking to get people involved in the sport, whether as athletes or as volunteers and coaches.

They offer variety of ways to volunteer your services, whether as a general event volunteer, a technical sports volunteer or by getting involved in coaching.

To find out more click here .