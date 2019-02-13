Watch: Formula E - Mexico City E-Prix

Britain’s
Sam Bird claimed his first win of the season in Santiago, Chile, taking him to second in the Drivers Championship in the process.
The
Virgin Racing driver took full advantage after e.dams Renault’s Sebastien
Buemi, who had led the race from pole, crashed out 11 laps before the end.
With
reigning champion Jules-Eric Vergne also forced to retire following an early
collision, the way was left clear for Bird, who held on despite pressure from
Pascal Wehrlein and Daniel Abt, who finished second and third respectively.
Drivers race super cool
electric cars, battling it out on the streets of famous cities all around the
world to win the title of Formula E Champion.
And of course, it's all about
the cars. They're futuristic, colourful and full of personality!
Our
friends at CBBC are giving you the chance to get creative and customise your own Formula E car here.
own Formula E car here.
How can I watch Formula E?
Follow all the action
from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.
The championship consists
of 11 teams and 22 drivers competing over 13 races, finishing with a
double-header in New York.
Live coverage will be
available to watch on the Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile
app and the BBC iPlayer.
16 February – Mexico
City, Mexico
21:30-23:30 - Race, BBC
Red Button, Connected TV and online (replayed 07:45-09:45, Sunday, 17 February
on BBC Red Button)
10 March – Hong Kong,
China
07:00-09:30 - Race, BBC
Two
18:00-20:30 - Race
(replay), BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
23 March – Sanya, China
13 April – Rome, Italy
27 April – Paris, France
11 May – Monaco
25 May – Berlin, Germany
22 June – Bern,
Switzerland
13 July – New York, USA
14 July – New York, USA
What is Formula E?
The FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first all-electric
single seater series and is in its fifth season of competition.
The 13-race calendar started in December and will run until
July, finishing with two races in two days in New York City.
A new car has been introduced this season that has a longer
battery life, eliminating the need to change cars during the race, while BMW
and Nissan have joined the rapidly growing list of manufacturers.
The
45-minute long races feature a number of ways to add extra excitement, with
drivers able to use ‘Attack Mode’ and ‘Fan Boost’ to help overtaking while
there are bonus points for pole position and fastest lap.
