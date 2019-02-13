Formula E

Watch: Formula E - Mexico City E-Prix

BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results

Summary

  1. Use the play icon to watch coverage
  2. Fourth race of the fifth Formula E season
  3. Every race live on the BBC this season

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened in the Santiago E-Prix?

    Video caption: Formula E: Sam Bird wins sizzling race in Santiago

    Britain’s Sam Bird claimed his first win of the season in Santiago, Chile, taking him to second in the Drivers Championship in the process.

    The Virgin Racing driver took full advantage after e.dams Renault’s Sebastien Buemi, who had led the race from pole, crashed out 11 laps before the end.

    With reigning champion Jules-Eric Vergne also forced to retire following an early collision, the way was left clear for Bird, who held on despite pressure from Pascal Wehrlein and Daniel Abt, who finished second and third respectively.

    Read more here.

    Drivers Championship
  2. Design your own Formula E car

    Drivers race super cool electric cars, battling it out on the streets of famous cities all around the world to win the title of Formula E Champion.

    And of course, it's all about the cars. They're futuristic, colourful and full of personality!

    Our friends at CBBC are giving you the chance to get creative and customise your own Formula E car here.

    Formula E car design
  3. How can I watch Formula E?

    Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.

    The championship consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers competing over 13 races, finishing with a double-header in New York.

    Live coverage will be available to watch on the Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.

    16 February – Mexico City, Mexico

    21:30-23:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online (replayed 07:45-09:45, Sunday, 17 February on BBC Red Button)

    10 March – Hong Kong, China

    07:00-09:30 - Race, BBC Two

    18:00-20:30 - Race (replay), BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    23 March – Sanya, China

    13 April – Rome, Italy

    27 April – Paris, France

    11 May – Monaco

    25 May – Berlin, Germany

    22 June – Bern, Switzerland

    13 July – New York, USA

    14 July – New York, USA

  4. What is Formula E?

    Start of the 2019 Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix
    The FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first all-electric single seater series and is in its fifth season of competition.

    The 13-race calendar started in December and will run until July, finishing with two races in two days in New York City.

    A new car has been introduced this season that has a longer battery life, eliminating the need to change cars during the race, while BMW and Nissan have joined the rapidly growing list of manufacturers.

    The 45-minute long races feature a number of ways to add extra excitement, with drivers able to use ‘Attack Mode’ and ‘Fan Boost’ to help overtaking while there are bonus points for pole position and fastest lap.

