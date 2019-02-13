Watch: Formula E - Mexico City E-Prix

Video content Video caption: Formula E: Sam Bird wins sizzling race in Santiago Formula E: Sam Bird wins sizzling race in Santiago

Britain’s Sam Bird claimed his first win of the season in Santiago, Chile, taking him to second in the Drivers Championship in the process.

The Virgin Racing driver took full advantage after e.dams Renault’s Sebastien Buemi, who had led the race from pole, crashed out 11 laps before the end.

With reigning champion Jules-Eric Vergne also forced to retire following an early collision, the way was left clear for Bird, who held on despite pressure from Pascal Wehrlein and Daniel Abt, who finished second and third respectively.

