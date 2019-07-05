Watch: Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed provides fans of Motorsport the chance to get close to prestigious cars and bikes in the glorious backdrop of Goodwood House in Chichester, West Sussex.

The first event of its kind came back in 1993 and is headlined by the famous Hillclimb, which was won by Romain Dumas in 2018.

Nick Heidfeld won the the Hillclimb in three successive years between 1997-1999, setting the record time in 1999.