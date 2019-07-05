Touring cars in action

Watch: Goodwood Festival of Speed

  1. What is the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

    The Goodwood Festival of Speed provides fans of Motorsport the chance to get close to prestigious cars and bikes in the glorious backdrop of Goodwood House in Chichester, West Sussex.

    The first event of its kind came back in 1993 and is headlined by the famous Hillclimb, which was won by Romain Dumas in 2018.

    Nick Heidfeld won the the Hillclimb in three successive years between 1997-1999, setting the record time in 1999.

    Red Bull Goodwood
  2. Get Inspired: How to get into Motorsport

    Motorsport is big business these days, thanks in no small part to the glitz and glamour of Formula 1.

    But while you are unlikely to hop straight into an F1 car as your opening motorsport experience, there are many more disciplines waiting to take you on.

    Check out why Red Bull Team Principle, Christian Horner, believes you should take up the sport.

    Video content

    Video caption: Red Bull Formula 1 Team's Christian Horner: five reasons to take part in motorsport
