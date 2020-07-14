Watch: W Series Esports League - Watkins Glen

What is the W Series Esports League and how does it work?
With the 2020 W Series postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the W Series Esports League has been launched to fill the void until an expanded 2021 on-track calendar is started.
The Esports League is a 10-round series, taking place every Thursday from 11 June. Similarly to the on-track version it is women-only racing but this time via simulation.
All 18 drivers that qualified for the on-track W Series are expected to take part alongside some previous W Series drivers.
How will it work?
Each round will feature three races:
Race 1: 15 mins
Race 2 (reverse grid): 15 mins
Race 3: 20 mins
The starting grid for the reverse-grid race will be determined by the finishing positions from race one. To promote close, fair competition and an authentic ‘League’ feel, points for each race will be awarded as follows:
Race 1: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 2: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 3: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
At the end of the W Series Esports League season, the driver who has scored the most points will be declared the winner of the W Series Esports League.
Round 5: Garcia makes her mark at Spa
Spain’s Marta Garcia made her breakout at the virtual Spa-Francorchamps
circuit, winning the first and third races and nailing fifth in the
reverse-grid race to score 52 points and move into third place in the
standings, just 20 points behind second-placed Irina Sidorkova. Her first win
came despite a late lunge from series leader Beitske Visser on the last corner.
South Africa’s Tasmin Pepper was another new winner, taking
the reverse-grid race from pole after a crash with Sarah Moore early in the
previous race left her at the back of the pack. The win underlines Pepper’s
improvement in the race-from-home format.
Visser had a quiet week by her standards, failing to win a
race – and scoring only a single point in the second race - but still managing second
places in the first and third races to stay 49 points clear at the top of the
series standings with five weeks of the championship still to come.
“I really dedicated time to learning Spa, so that’s why I
was really fast,” said Garcia. “In race one I kept myself first at the start
and stayed there. In race three I started on pole again, had a really good
start and just drove away. I’m really looking forward to the next round at
Watkins Glen.”
Standings after five rounds
F1: I’m staying with Williams, says Russell
British Formula One driver George
Russell has said he is passing up a rumoured move to Mercedes and staying with
Williams next season. Russell, 22, told a video news conference: “I will be
staying with Williams for 2021 - you've heard it here first,” after arriving
for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Russell, who has backing from
Mercedes, was seen as a replacement for Finland's Valtteri Bottas, who is out of contract
at the end of the year but is said to have agreed a deal to stay with the German
team.
Russell has one year remaining on
a three-year deal with Williams and has no qualms about missing out on a chance to partner world champion Lewis Hamilton. “I'm not
disappointed in Mercedes at all,” he said.
“Claire (Williams) was very firm
with her decision that she was not willing to let me go. Ultimately, as I have
a contract with Williams I have to respect that decision. I'll be giving
everything I've got for Williams this year and into next year.”
Watch highlights from the last four rounds
Who is competing in the W Series Esports League?
Great Britain's Jamie Chadwick, who won the 2019 W Series Championship, was among the 18 drivers taking part, that were due to race in the on-track 2020 Championships, but 22-year-old has since dropped out after she secured a seat in the Regional Formula 3 Championship.
The remaining 17 drivers will be joined by some specially invited guests to form a larger field with drivers from across the world taking part in the 10-round series.
Great Britain are now represented by Alice Powell (third in the 2019 standings) Sarah Moore (eighth in 2019), Jessica Hawkins (11th in 2019) and Abbie Eaton.
Race 1: 15 mins
Race 2 (reverse grid): 15 mins
Race 3: 20 mins
Race 1: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 2: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 3: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
The full list of drivers:
Ayla Agren (Norway), Alice Powell, Sarah Moore, Jessica Hawkins, Abbie Eaton (all GB), Sabre Cook (USA), Belen Garcia, Marta Garcia, Nerea Marti (all Spain), Emma Kimilainen (Finland), Miki Koyama (Japan), Tasmin Pepper (South Africa), Vicky Piria (Italy), Gosia Rdest (Poland), Naomi Schiff (Rwanda), Irina Sidorkova (Russia), Bruna Tomaselli (Brazil), Beitske Visser (Netherlands), Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein), Caitlin Wood (Australia).
How can I watch the W Series Esports League?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage from all 10 rounds in the W Series Esports League.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Round six, Watkins Glen - Thursday 16 July, 19:00-20:30
Round seven, Suzuka - Thursday 23 July, 19:00-20:30
Round eight, Mount Panorama - Thursday 30 July, 19:00-20:30
Round nine, Nurburing - Thursday 6 August, 19:00-20:30
Round 10, Silverstone - Thursday 13 August, 19:00-20:30