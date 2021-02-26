Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round two

Extreme E Copyright: Extreme E

Seven-times Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is one of several F1 championship winners to enter a team in Formula E’s off-road series, Extreme E. The new series aims to shed light on environmental issues and will feature electric SUVs racing in hostile conditions in Saudi Arabia, Greenland and Senegal this year.

“Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” said Hamilton, whose drivers will be nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez. “It means so much that I can use my love of racing to have a positive impact.”

This will be Hamilton's first foray into motorsport team ownership and his contract with Mercedes F1 means he will not drive or take a hands-on role with his X44 team.

The first race is scheduled for April in Senegal and Hamilton’s team will see him locking horns with two other F1 world champions. Former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button is expected to be driving for his JBXE team and Nico Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 world title when they raced together for Mercedes, is in charge of the Rosberg RXR team.